The Nebraska Legislature returns without attempt at ending secret ballot voting on the first day

LINCOLN — The 108th session of the Nebraska Legislature began Wednesday, and is continuing for now to operate under the same rules, despite a simmering effort to change the way leadership is elected.

The first day of the session saw a collection of new senators sworn in that were elected during the November midterms and State Sen. John Arch of La Vista unanimously elected as the next Speaker of the Legislature, with no other candidates proposed to oppose him.

Lawmakers also quickly adopted the usual temporary rules, which will remain in effect until permanent rules are adopted on or before Jan. 20, according to a motion made by Sen. Robert Clements of Elmwood. There was no attempt to amend the rules, as some suspected there might be.

The suspicion stems from an ongoing effort to end secret ballot voting to elect legislative leadership, which has for a long time been something some lawmakers have pushed for. The effort gained some momentum earlier last year through the Nebraska First PAC, which was founded by former GOP gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster and set its sights on making the rules change a reality.

Because a temporary rules amendment was not passed on Wednesday, the Legislature's committee leadership will still be elected by secret ballot. Lawmakers still have a chance to change the permanent rules, but if it succeeds it still won't take effect until the 109th Legislature begins in 2025.

Senators have argued for years against secret ballot voting, claiming the practice undermines transparency. Sen. Tom Briese of Albion previously told The World-Herald that leadership elections are one of the most important parts of each session, so lawmakers' votes should be known to the public.

“It shouldn’t be hidden behind a veil of secrecy, in my opinion,” Briese said.

Though he thinks an attempt will be made to change the rules, Briese said Wednesday that he doesn't believe it will be successful. Not for lack of support, but because lawmakers don't have the means to cease debate and force a vote in the event that opponents filibuster the amendment.

Rod Edwards, spokesman of the Nebraska First PAC, previously estimated that as many as 31 senators may support the rules change, but that may not matter if opposing senators opt to filibuster. Unlike bills and resolutions, a rules amendment can be filibustered, but the filibuster can't be stopped by a 33-vote cloture motion, according to Patrick O’Donnell, former clerk of the Legislature.

In 2017, O’Donnell said lawmakers spent two months debating amendments to permanent rules, and the debate only stopped when the lawmakers backing the amendments abandoned their effort.

Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, the new Rules Committee chair and one of 25 senators who signed a pledge supporting the end of secret ballot voting, said Wednesday that he has hope this session won't see a repeat of 2017.

"We can figure out how to (adopt permanent rules) efficiently and quickly," Erdman said.

O'Donnell said he expected the effort would be filibustered. Although ending secret ballot voting does have its fair share of supporters, it's a controversial measure that has opponents as well. Opponents commonly argue that secret ballot voting is essential to protecting the nonpartisan structure of the Legislature.