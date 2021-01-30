The race to replace Ricketts: Who's in, who's thinking, who's out of campaign for governor

Seriously considering, not yet decided

Sen. Deb Fischer of Lincoln, Republican. Nebraska’s senior senator is the biggest name among the serious contenders. She hasn’t said whether she will run, but she hasn’t dismissed the idea.

People close to the senator, who has a home in Lincoln as well as the family ranch near Valentine, say she's giving the governor’s race serious thought. She is an experienced campaigner with a history of building consensus, both in the Nebraska Legislature, where she served for eight years, and now in the U.S. Senate, particularly on transportation issues.

Fischer has advocated for broadband investments in Nebraska’s smaller communities. Observers say she has to decide whether she prefers legislating or serving in the executive branch as governor.

One change to watch: She’s on Sen. Mitch McConnell’s Republican leadership team, which is adjusting to being in the minority in the Senate. If she gets into the governor’s race, many expect the Republican field to narrow.