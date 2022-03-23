The top four Republican candidates for Nebraska governor agree: Biden is president

Going into Thursday’s debate among Republican contenders for governor in Nebraska, we know top candidates’ answers to at least one burning question: Who do they believe is the president of the United States?

The top four Republican candidates agree that it's President Joe Biden. That includes Conklin Co. CEO Charles W. Herbster, who’s endorsed by former President Donald Trump, the main source of baseless assertions that the election was stolen.

In recent one-on-one interviews with Herbster, hog producer Jim Pillen, State Sen. Brett Lindstrom and former Sen. Theresa Thibodeau, The World-Herald asked who won the presidential election in 2020 and is now the duly elected president of the United States.

Joe Biden won 306-232 in the Electoral College and won the popular vote by over 7 million votes.

“That should be a really easy question to answer,” said Kevin Smith, chair of UNL’s political science department. “I am aware of no evidence of systematic voter fraud that could call into question in any way the legitimacy of the election outcomes, be that the presidential election or any other statewide race that I’m aware of.”

What makes answering the question tricky for statewide Republican primary candidates in a strongly red state is the narrative that Trump's camp has pushed and amplified, Smith said: That there was widespread fraud that calls into question the legitimacy of Biden’s election.

“The political context is what makes that a tough question, not the facts on the ground,” Smith said.

The former president continues to cling to the narrative that widespread fraud played a role in his election loss despite the fact that numerous state and federal election officials, a succession of judges, Trump's own attorney general and an arm of his administration’s Department of Homeland Security all said there was no evidence to support his claims, the Associated Press reported.

Nationally, Trump's claims have taken root in the minds of a sizable portion of Americans, according to polling. A national Monmouth University poll conducted with just under 800 adults Jan. 20-24 found that 32% thought Biden's win was only due to voter fraud, consistent with its polling since November 2020. It found that 30% of Republicans thought there was a path to overturn the election results.

In Ohio, The Hill reported that just one of five Republican senate candidates at a debate this week raised their hand when asked if the party should move on from the 2020 election. Candidates there are vying for the former president’s endorsement.

Herbster was at Trump's rally Jan. 6, before the violent attack on the nation's Capitol. He was also at a meeting Jan. 5 in Trump's private residence in his Washington, D.C., hotel, where they discussed how to pressure more members of Congress to object to Electoral College results. He downplays his participation.

“I was one of thousands of people who came from all over the United States that were at a very, very peaceful rally,” he said. “And I’ve been to many rallies before. That was not my first one.”

He said he never heard anybody was going to go to the Capitol to do anything.

“It’s unquestionably wrong,” he said of the siege. “That’s not American.”

Herbster didn’t object to any of the reporting recently published by the Nebraska Examiner, which obtained text messages between Herbster and staffers from those days. One text in particular demonstrated that Herbster firmly believed the 2020 election was stolen: "... this is a very very very important and informational meeting tonight with full written reports of how this election was truly stolen from us and any one who does not believe that is not true is totally inaccurate ..." he wrote, according to the Examiner's reporting.

In April 2021, when he announced his campaign, Herbster told KMTV that he didn't know who won and that there was no way to know, because states wouldn't look at "irregularities."

But Herbster was less ambiguous in a recent interview.

“Well, Joe Biden is the duly elected president of the United States,” he said. “And we have to honor him and wish him well as our president.”

Thibodeau, who was once Herbster’s running mate but now is pursuing the office in her own right, was the least clear in her answer to the same question. She said she doesn’t know if voter fraud occurred in the 2020 presidential election.

“Were the votes counted and were they accurate? Until we can implement some kind of verification, we cannot know,” she said.

However, she said it’s an issue of the past: “But Biden is our president right now, whether we like it or not, and we need to move forward.”

Lindstrom and Pillen both also accepted that Biden is president, though Lindstrom said he has met people on the campaign trail who believe Trump's claims.

“I don’t discount how people feel,” Lindstrom said. “My message is that we can’t talk about the past, we need to talk about the future.”

World-Herald Staff Writers Lauren Wagner, Steve Liewer and Dan Crisler contributed to this story.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.