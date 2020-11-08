Their electoral vote was icing on the cake, but it gave Nebraska's 2nd District Dems some swagger

During his election night remarks, Bacon criticized both parties for lack of progress in areas such as additional pandemic relief measures.

He said politicians must be willing to meet halfway to get something done.

“Today we’re doing zero because both sides of the aisle demand 95%, and that makes for dysfunctional government,” Bacon said. “We’ve got to find a way to do better.”

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb said Bacon’s campaign portrayed him as similar to Biden on various issues and obscured his reliable support for Trump.

She suggested that Democrats have to fight stereotypes of their party that have been promoted by their opponents.

“This is then a moment for the Democratic Party to step up and prove to voters that we actually do represent their values,” Kleeb said.

The rest of Nebraska’s all-GOP congressional delegation also won reelection, with both Sen. Ben Sasse and Rep. Adrian Smith cruising to victory over their respective challengers. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry won by a wide margin despite a serious challenge from his Democratic opponent, State Sen. Kate Bolz.

