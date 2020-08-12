You are the owner of this article.
There's a new tax break coming for military retirees in Nebraska, but not until 2022
editor's pick

LINCOLN — State senators overwhelmingly passed a new tax break for military retirees, but it won't go into effect until 2022.

Legislative Bill 153 was introduced at the request of Gov. Pete Ricketts, and will allow military retirees to reduce their taxable income by an amount equal to 50% of their service-related pension.

Ricketts said that the state's current tax break for such retirees was "clunky" and inadequate and that LB 153 would encourage more military retirees — including those serving at Offutt Air Force Base — to remain in Nebraska and help address the state's labor shortage.

The bill was also portrayed as making Nebraska more competitive, tax wise, in retaining such retirees since border states provided more generous tax breaks.

The recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the hit on state tax revenue, prompted LB 153 to be amended so it wouldn't go into effect until 2022, rather than 2021. The bill is projected to provide about $14 million in tax breaks a year.

Some think tanks, including the Omaha-based Platte Institute and Lincoln-based Open Sky Policy Institute, had opposed the bill, saying that a tax cut for all taxpayers, and not just military retirees, would be more effective in retaining retirees and helping the state's workforce problems.

