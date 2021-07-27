Theresa Thibodeau steps down as Charles Herbster's running mate for governor

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster no longer has a running mate.

On Tuesday, Theresa Thibodeau announced she will step aside as a candidate for lieutenant governor due to "potential opportunities that would conflict with the campaign."

Thibodeau, a former state senator and former chair of the Douglas County Republican Party, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“At this time, I do not feel I will be able to devote the needed time to the campaign," she said in a press release. "In fairness to Charles and his wonderful team, I want to thank them for their support, and wish them the best for a successful election. I look forward to the continuation of conservative leadership in Nebraska.”

A replacement for Thibodeau had not yet been chosen, according to Ellen Keast, deputy campaign manager for Herbster. The Falls City agribusinessman will embark on a tour starting Wednesday without a running mate, she said. As of Tuesday afternoon, Thibodeau's biography still appeared on Herbster's campaign website.

"We're not stopping the campaign by any means," Keast said.