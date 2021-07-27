Theresa Thibodeau steps down as Charles Herbster's running mate for governor

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster no longer has a running mate.
On Tuesday, Theresa Thibodeau announced she will step aside as a candidate for lieutenant governor due to "potential opportunities that would conflict with the campaign."
Thibodeau, a former state senator and former chair of the Douglas County Republican Party, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“At this time, I do not feel I will be able to devote the needed time to the campaign," she said in a press release. "In fairness to Charles and his wonderful team, I want to thank them for their support, and wish them the best for a successful election. I look forward to the continuation of conservative leadership in Nebraska.”
A replacement for Thibodeau had not yet been chosen, according to Ellen Keast, deputy campaign manager for Herbster. The Falls City agribusinessman will embark on a tour starting Wednesday without a running mate, she said. As of Tuesday afternoon, Thibodeau's biography still appeared on Herbster's campaign website.
"We're not stopping the campaign by any means," Keast said.
Herbster is also quoted in the press release: “I greatly respect Theresa’s decision as well as her devotion to her community," it reads. "She is a great steward of conservative values, and I look forward to working with her in the future."
Neither of the other two candidates who've entered the 2022 Republican primary race, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, have announced a running mate.
Current Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts is term-limited and can't run for re-election.