 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Theresa Thibodeau steps down as Charles Herbster's running mate for governor
0 comments

Theresa Thibodeau steps down as Charles Herbster's running mate for governor

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster no longer has a running mate.

Theresa Thibodeau.JPG (copy)

Theresa Thibodeau

On Tuesday, Theresa Thibodeau announced she will step aside as a candidate for lieutenant governor due to "potential opportunities that would conflict with the campaign."

Thibodeau, a former state senator and former chair of the Douglas County Republican Party, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

KF20210402666.JPG

Charles Herbster

“At this time, I do not feel I will be able to devote the needed time to the campaign," she said in a press release. "In fairness to Charles and his wonderful team, I want to thank them for their support, and wish them the best for a successful election. I look forward to the continuation of conservative leadership in Nebraska.”

A replacement for Thibodeau had not yet been chosen, according to Ellen Keast, deputy campaign manager for Herbster. The Falls City agribusinessman will embark on a tour starting Wednesday without a running mate, she said. As of Tuesday afternoon, Thibodeau's biography still appeared on Herbster's campaign website.

"We're not stopping the campaign by any means," Keast said. 

Herbster is also quoted in the press release: “I greatly respect Theresa’s decision as well as her devotion to her community," it reads. "She is a great steward of conservative values, and I look forward to working with her in the future."

Neither of the other two candidates who've entered the 2022 Republican primary race, University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha, have announced a running mate.

Current Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts is term-limited and can't run for re-election.

Nebraska's 10 most recent governors

Here are the 10 most recent governors of Nebraska, beginning with current Gov. Pete Ricketts.

1 of 10
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert