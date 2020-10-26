Thousands attend President Trump's rally in Omaha

President Donald Trump dropped into Omaha Tuesday night to rally Republican voters in a city and a state close to turning blue.
By spending part of his crucial last campaign week in Omaha, Trump showed that Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District and its single electoral vote remains in play. Democratic nominee Joe Biden is even the favorite, according to polling analyst FiveThirtyEight.
At the same time, Trump’s message out of the Omaha media market carried into western Iowa — a battleground state that FiveThirtyEight rates a toss-up.
Trump, claiming his poll numbers are going through the roof, said that Nebraska is “looking great.”
“In theory, I didn’t really have to be here,” Trump told the crowd, “but it's nice to be with friends.”
With one week until Election Day, voting already is well underway in Nebraska.
As the coronavirus pandemic worsens and voters show high interest, early voting in Nebraska is setting records. The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office said Tuesday that election offices have accepted 395,420 early ballots from Nebraska voters so far.
That surpasses Nebraska’s previous record of 235,033 early votes in the 2016 presidential election. That year, Nebraska recorded 860,573 votes in total — meaning Nebraskans have already cast close to half the vote total from 2016.
Trump also came to Omaha as COVID-19 cases have jumped in Nebraska and Douglas County. Nebraska’s daily average for new cases has exceeded 800 for nine consecutive days; Douglas County's daily average has been above 200 for 12 straight days.
Nebraska’s positivity rate on COVID tests has surpassed 20%; Douglas County’s rate was 16.7% last week.
Despite the spreading pandemic, Trump said that “we’re making that final turn” on the virus. “Normal life will fully resume,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
Local Democrats criticized Trump for having a large rally in the pandemic, calling it a superspreader event.
“This is a reckless act by a chaotic president,” said Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party.
The Trump campaign held the rally outside at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield. Although the campaign said every attendee was given a mask and instructed to wear it, many people went without.
A reporter estimated more than 6,000 people attended the rally. Trump said the crowd was 29,000.
Angela Schock, 52, of Lincoln, said she came to see the president because “I’m an American, and I love Trump. He gets things done.” Asked what he got done, she said “Israel, that he takes care of our military,” and she has a lot of military in her family.
Schock, who wasn’t wearing a mask, says she wasn’t worried about catching coronavirus in the crowd, though she brought a face covering in case. “You have to live life while you’re here. No concerns.”
Behind in the polling averages nationally and in critical states, Trump is trying to hold his 2016 electoral college advantage.
Tuesday, Trump also held rallies in Michigan and Wisconsin — states he won in 2016.
The president’s arrival also served as a moment for U.S. Rep. Don Bacon and his Democratic opponent, Kara Eastman, to differentiate themselves in the congressional race for the 2nd District. Bacon, who spoke at the rally in advance of Trump’s arrival, called Eastman a Bernie Sanders Democrat.
He said the election will be about voter turnout. He argued for the Republican Party as the party that will keep your taxes low and government regulation low.
Eastman, speaking on a video call before the rally, said she believes her campaign can turn out voters for Biden. She said voters have had four years to see both Trump and Bacon in office and feel let down.
“Nebraskans are smart,” Eastman said. “They know when we’ve been duped.”
