Thousands attend President Trump's rally in Omaha

Trump also came to Omaha as COVID-19 cases have jumped in Nebraska and Douglas County. Nebraska’s daily average for new cases has exceeded 800 for nine consecutive days; Douglas County's daily average has been above 200 for 12 straight days.

Nebraska’s positivity rate on COVID tests has surpassed 20%; Douglas County’s rate was 16.7% last week.

Despite the spreading pandemic, Trump said that “we’re making that final turn” on the virus. “Normal life will fully resume,” he said.

Local Democrats criticized Trump for having a large rally in the pandemic, calling it a superspreader event.

“This is a reckless act by a chaotic president,” said Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party.

The Trump campaign held the rally outside at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield. Although the campaign said every attendee was given a mask and instructed to wear it, many people went without.

A reporter estimated more than 6,000 people attended the rally. Trump said the crowd was 29,000.