Three bills in Nebraska Legislature aim to alleviate state's growing teacher crisis

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Legislature is considering ways to recruit and retain more educators as the state's teacher shortage continues to grow.

Three bills aimed at attracting new teachers or retaining existing teachers were the subject of public hearings in the Legislature's Education Committee Monday afternoon. The bills would, among other things, eliminate teaching certificate fees, create alternative ways to obtain a teaching certificate and establish a grant for educators with at least one year of experience in a Nebraska school.

The two lawmakers who introduced the bills, State Sens. Lynne Walz of Fremont and Lou Ann Linehan of Omaha, each marketed their legislation as tools the state can use to fill the vacancies challenging many school districts across Nebraska.

"There is no future for Nebraska if we do not have teachers to teach the next generation of Nebraskans," Linehan said.

Nebraska, like many other states, has struggled with a statewide teacher shortage for years. The COVID-19 pandemic shone a spotlight on the issue, but as cases have slowed, the problem has only worsened, according to state data.

The Nebraska Department of Education recently reported unfilled teaching jobs across the state increased by nearly 60% over last school year, going from 482 vacancies at the start of the 2021-22 school year to about 768 at the beginning of 2022-23.

Legislative Bill 519, introduced by Walz, would eliminate teaching certificate fees, which currently can cost up to $75. It also would increase the maximum loan for students looking to enter the teaching field, establish a loan of up to $8,500 for student teachers and establish a grant for school districts for the purpose of employee retention with a $35 million cap.

The bill received universal support from the testimony Monday, with most speakers claiming the changes would reduce the financial burdens that prevent individuals from entering the teaching field. In particular, speakers praised the proposed loan for student teachers. Cheryl Logan, superintendent of Omaha Public Schools, said payments for student teachers are "long overdue."

Walz said the loans would be completely forgiven once the student completes four years of teaching in Nebraska. Multiple speakers argued that the loans would help incentivize student teaching programs, as the students that participate already have to deal with other expenses like tuition, and have to balance other responsibilities with college classes or often at a second job.

"Being a student teacher is really more than a full-time job," said Sara Skretta, director of accreditation, placement and licensure for University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

LB 603, introduced by Linehan, would create alternative options for individuals to obtain a teaching certificate. The individual must have a bachelor's degree, and the organization supplying the teaching certificate must operate in at least five other states, be in operation for at least 10 years and require candidates pass two exams relating to their subject area and general professional teaching knowledge.

Melanie Olmstead with American Board, a nonprofit that provides alternative paths for teaching certification in 14 other states, said the organization and at least two others could operate in Nebraska under the bill and help to reduce the state's teacher shortage. She said American Board provides a cheaper option for would-be teachers to obtain their certificates, costing a one-time $1,500 payment as opposed to the typical costs associated with higher education.

However, Skretta and several others opposed the plan, calling it redundant to the alternative options Nebraska already has in place. Skretta said the criteria specified to obtain a teaching certificate under the bill would qualify the candidate for an alternative option under the state's established system. Bringing in out-of-state options would only make things more difficult for existing programs, and would not increase the amount of teaching applicants, Skretta claimed.

Tim Royers, a representative of the Nebraska State Education Association, said LB 603 would make it easier for outside established companies to profit off Nebraska's teacher shortage, while discouraging grassroots efforts within the state. Royers said the testing requirement is also the least crucial step in obtaining a teaching certificate, and objected to the bill leaving out any requirement for field work.

"I don't think it solves any real problems without creating some others," said retired UNL professor Jim Walter.

LB 385, also introduced by Linehan, would allocate up to $10 million to establish a $5,000 grant for new Nebraska teachers who sign on to continue teaching for another school year. The grant applies to teachers in their first through third year of full-time employment at a state school, and can be applied for each year, meaning teachers who qualify could receive up to $15,000.

The bill is similar to another piece of legislation, LB 1218, that passed into law last year. The bill provided first-year educators up to $5,000 a year for up to five years. It was one of the Education Committee's priority bills that session, and was supported by both Linehan and Walz.

Linehan said the main difference between the two bills is that LB 1218 required teachers to use the funding toward reducing their student debt, but LB 385 includes no such requirement. She said it's important to provide financial incentives to new teachers, as working teachers commonly leave the profession within their first few years, when they're on the lower end of the pay scale.

"If you want people to stay, you've got to pay them," Linehan said.

LB 385 received widespread support during its public hearing, with most speakers arguing that it would make progress in reducing the state's teacher shortage.

Nobody spoke against the bill, though two people were neutral. Royers pushed for Linehan to raise the $10 million cap, arguing that the limit would not allow enough people to access the funding. Another speaker criticized the plan for not benefitting experienced teachers.

Walz said there was no "silver bullet" to solve Nebraska's teaching crisis. She said she hopes to work together with Linehan and other lawmakers to advance collaborative bills that work toward solving the issue.

"It's going to take a pretty significant piece of legislation to help us get results that we need," Walz said.

