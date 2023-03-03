Two Nebraska sheriffs and a sheriff's captain have been fined $1,000 each for appearing in uniform in an ad for former gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster's campaign.

Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance, Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer and York County Sheriff's Capt. Joshua Gillespie each agreed to pay a $1,000 civil penalty in settlements that were approved unanimously by members of the State of Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.

Under the agreements, the commission found that the three law enforcement officials had violated a state law barring the use of public resources for campaign purposes, in this case their uniforms being the public resources.

The advertisement ran on television stations in February and March of last year before being pulled by Herbster's campaign. That decision followed an inquiry from The World-Herald regarding concerns the ad may have violated state law. A Herbster campaign spokesperson at the time said the campaign did not believe the advertisement violated state statute.

“No taxpayer funds were used in the making or airing of our advertisement. Nebraska Sheriffs are elected officials and have earned the right to proudly wear their uniforms and, as elected leaders, to have a voice on important matters and issues," the spokesperson wrote in an email.

York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka, who also appeared in uniform in the Herbster ad, agreed to a $1,000 fine in a similar settlement approved in January. Vrbka in his settlement said it was not his intent to violate state law and, had he known it would be a possible violation, he would not have agreed to appear in the ad.

Both sheriffs and Capt. Gillespie included identical statements in their settlements. None of the three men could be reached for comment Friday afternoon.

All four of the complaints were filed by Cynthia Hartley. The initial complaint against Vrbka was filed in March 2022. The other three were filed in January, just days after the NDAC announced the settlement with Vrbka.

All four of the law enforcement officials could have faced a maximum penalty of $5,000. Their cooperation resulted in the lower $1,000 penalty.

Herbster ultimately finished second in the GOP gubernatorial primary behind Jim Pillen, who went on to win election as governor in November.

