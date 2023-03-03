Former President Donald Trump defended gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster, after being accused of assaulting several women. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Two Nebraska sheriffs and a sheriff's captain have been fined $1,000 each for appearing in uniform in an ad for former gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster's campaign.
Seward County Sheriff Michael Vance, Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer and York County Sheriff's Capt. Joshua Gillespie each agreed to pay a $1,000 civil penalty in settlements that were approved unanimously by members of the State of Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission.
Under the agreements, the commission found that the three law enforcement officials had violated a state law barring the use of public resources for campaign purposes, in this case their uniforms being the public resources.
The advertisement ran on television stations in February and March of last year
before being pulled by Herbster's campaign. That decision followed an inquiry from The World-Herald regarding concerns the ad may have violated state law. A Herbster campaign spokesperson at the time said the campaign did not believe the advertisement violated state statute.
“No taxpayer funds were used in the making or airing of our advertisement. Nebraska Sheriffs are elected officials and have earned the right to proudly wear their uniforms and, as elected leaders, to have a voice on important matters and issues," the spokesperson wrote in an email.
York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka, who also appeared in uniform in the Herbster ad, agreed to a $1,000 fine in a similar settlement
approved in January. Vrbka in his settlement said it was not his intent to violate state law and, had he known it would be a possible violation, he would not have agreed to appear in the ad.
Both sheriffs and Capt. Gillespie included identical statements in their settlements. None of the three men could be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
All four of the complaints were filed by Cynthia Hartley. The initial complaint against Vrbka was filed in March 2022. The other three were filed in January, just days after the NDAC announced the settlement with Vrbka.
All four of the law enforcement officials could have faced a maximum penalty of $5,000. Their cooperation resulted in the lower $1,000 penalty.
Herbster ultimately finished second in the GOP gubernatorial primary behind Jim Pillen, who went on to win election as governor in November.
Photos: Nebraska primary day 2022
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, walks off the stage, with results projected on him, after conceding the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, concedes the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, concedes the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Addison Kloeckner, 11, of Papillion, wears a patriotic hair bow during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the media await results during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters gather during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters listen as Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, concedes the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brian Michael, of Elkhorn, looks over results during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters listen as Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, concedes the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Alisha Shelton smiles during a press interview during a watch party at Legend's Bar and Grill in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas delivers his victory speech with his wife, Lauren (left), during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas laughs during his victory speech with his wife, Lauren (left), during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha and wife Lauren wait during an applause break in his victory speech at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday. The Democratic primary winner next will face incumbent Rep. Don Bacon for the 2nd Congressional District seat.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas gives his victory speech during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska congressional candidate Alisha Shelton speaks with media during a watch party at Legend's Bar and Grill in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska congressional candidate Alisha Shelton speaks with media during a watch party at Legend's Bar and Grill in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska congressional candidate Alisha Shelton speaks with media during a watch party at Legend's Bar and Grill in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas waits during an applause break in his victory speech during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas gives his victory speech during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Yard signs fill the area outside the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Vicki Allen, of Elkhorn, takes a photos of the first wave of results during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Supporters gather during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Beth Kramer, the finances director with the campaign, wears American flag high heels during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dave Rippe, the Lindstrom running mate, talks with supporters during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dave Rippe, the Lindstrom running mate, speaks during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jana Lindstrom, Brett Lindstrom's cousin, watches over his daughter, Olivia, 5, during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, speaks with supports during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, speaks with supports during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer District Inspector Marilyn Blakemore deposits a completed ballot for the Nebraska primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Aliza Schachter-Fuerst, 5, enjoys her "I Voted Today" sticker after her father Matt Fuerst voted in the Nebraska Primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Signs direct voters to their polling place in Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday at Werner Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Voters fill out their ballots at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Voters head to their polling place at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Voters fill out their ballots in Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday at Werner Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Head Groundskeeper Zach Ricketts, left, works on the field while Carol Szczepaniak votes in Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday at Werner Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Voters fill pick up their ballots at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Pillen receives a sticker after voting at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Jim Pillen votes at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Jim Pillen and his wife Suzanne Pillen speak with Linda Paitz (second from right) and Fred Weinand (right) after voting at their polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Jim Pillen turns his ballot into Linda Paitz at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
EILEEN T. MESLAR, THE WORLD-HERA
Larnisha Dortch fills out her ballot at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteer District Inspector Marilyn Blakemore, left, takes the ballot from State Sen. Brett Lindstrom after he voted in the Nebraska Primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday. Lindstrom is running for Governor of Nebraska.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Aliza Schachter-Fuerst, 5, tries to peek at her father, Matt Fuerst's ballot while voting in the Nebraska Primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Signs for political candidates line an entrance to the polling place at Flatland Church on Tuesday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
