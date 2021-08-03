Tight job market, vacancies prompt Nebraska to offer hiring bonuses of up to $15,000

LINCOLN — A tight labor market in Nebraska, plus a rising number of staff vacancies, has caused the state to offer new and more generous hiring and retention incentives for jobs at state prisons, veterans homes and other facilities that require round-the-clock staffing.
While state officials described the moves as a way to remain competitive, a union official said higher wages, not temporary bonuses, will solve staffing shortages that he described as the worst ever at facilities such as the Tecumseh State Prison.
Workers are regularly called on to work a second shift at the rural Tecumseh prison, and often, activities for inmates must be canceled due to a lack of security staff, despite workers being transported daily from Omaha, said Mike Chipman, the head of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88. The union represents security staff at state prisons and regional centers.
"It's getting worse and worse," Chipman said. "I've never seen anything like this."
He said at least 150 of the 300 vacant security staff positions at state prisons are at Tecumseh, and there are 50 vacant posts at the Lincoln Regional Center, which houses inmates with mental illnesses.
Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday announced that protective services staff willing to relocate to the Tecumseh prison for a year would receive an immediate $7,500 bonus. That's on top of the stipends Tecumseh workers got for commuting there, which range from $100 to $200 a month, depending on the length of the commute.
All prison security staff hired before July 31 will be eligible for $500-a-month retention bonuses — billed as a pilot program — over the next year. Hiring bonuses for new staff are being increased from $10,000 to $15,000, payable over three years. Staff who recruit new employees can get a $10,000 referral bonus.
In addition, prison nurses now will be eligible for hiring bonuses of up to $5,000 and retention bonuses of up to $10,000.
Similar hiring and retention incentives are being offered for nurses and food service workers at state facilities run by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs, an agency that has 354 job vacancies at its four retirement homes for veterans.
“With one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation and a strong and talented workforce in Nebraska, we want to ensure that we continue to attract and retain talent at the state,” Ricketts said in a press release.
Scott Frakes, the state corrections director, said in an email to prison staff on Friday that there has been a large increase in staff turnover at the agency in the last four months and a decline in new job applicants at many state agencies.
But Corrections spokeswoman Laura Strimple said Monday that since the bonus for transferring to Tecumseh was announced, about 20 staffers have expressed interest.
Four of the state's 10 prisons, including Tecumseh and three prisons in Lincoln, are now operating under a "staffing emergency" status, which means they have shifted to two, 12-hour shifts per day as a way to operate with fewer guards and other staff. Turnover in security posts has hovered around 30%, which is double the rate Frakes has said is preferred.
Complaints from inmates and their families to The World-Herald have increased in recent weeks over the postponement of required rehabilitation programs and the abrupt cancellation of visitation periods.
The state's unemployment rate in June stood at a nation-low 2.5%. While state officials have often blamed the tight labor market for the inability to fill jobs — as have employers in the private sector — union officials like Chipman say it's low starting wages that deter applicants and encourage state workers to change jobs.
Chipman said he would be surprised if the new bonuses put a dent in job vacancies, and thinks the transfer bonus to Tecumseh will exacerbate staffing shortages at other prisons in Omaha and Lincoln.
"Let's just address the real problem here, and that's base pay," Chipman said.
Justin Hubly of the Nebraska Association of Public Employees, which represents non-security positions at Corrections and other state agencies, said that he hopes the incentives work. He said, however, that he has fielded several complaints from workers who will not get bonuses. Those include front-line caregivers at the Beatrice State Developmental Center and custodians and recreation specialists at veterans homes.
"This is leaving out a great number of employees who have worked in difficult conditions during the pandemic," Hubly said.
Both Hubly and Chipman said that the state has agreed to begin talks soon with the union about increasing starting pay, something the Corrections union suggested in March. Chipman thinks it will take a starting wage of $25 an hour, a $5-an-hour raise, to solve the state's staffing woes in state prisons.
Something needs to be done now, he said. Sixty more corrections officers will be needed in May when the state is scheduled to open a new, 284-bed maximum security prison in Lincoln. And the state is planning to build a 1,500-bed prison soon to address issues of overcrowding and aging facilities, requiring even more staff.
Nebraska's prisons regularly hold about 1,700 more inmates than they were designed to house. The state has the second-most overcrowded prisons in the country, trailing only Alabama.
