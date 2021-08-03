Tight job market, vacancies prompt Nebraska to offer hiring bonuses of up to $15,000

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday announced that protective services staff willing to relocate to the Tecumseh prison for a year would receive an immediate $7,500 bonus. That's on top of the stipends Tecumseh workers got for commuting there, which range from $100 to $200 a month, depending on the length of the commute.

All prison security staff hired before July 31 will be eligible for $500-a-month retention bonuses — billed as a pilot program — over the next year. Hiring bonuses for new staff are being increased from $10,000 to $15,000, payable over three years. Staff who recruit new employees can get a $10,000 referral bonus.

In addition, prison nurses now will be eligible for hiring bonuses of up to $5,000 and retention bonuses of up to $10,000.

Similar hiring and retention incentives are being offered for nurses and food service workers at state facilities run by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska Department of Veterans’ Affairs, an agency that has 354 job vacancies at its four retirement homes for veterans.

“With one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation and a strong and talented workforce in Nebraska, we want to ensure that we continue to attract and retain talent at the state,” Ricketts said in a press release.