Tim McCoy, No. 2 official at Nebraska Game and Parks, to be recommended as next director

LINCOLN — Tim McCoy, the current deputy director of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, will be recommended by a search committee on Wednesday to take the agency's top job.

McCoy, a native of Arapahoe, has held the No. 2 post at the commission since 2012.

If confirmed by the full commission on Wednesday, he would replace Jim Douglas, who announced in March that he would be retiring, effective Nov. 1, after 47 years with Game and Parks. Douglas' current salary is $159,395 per year, according to the 2021 State of Nebraska Personnel Almanac, produced by the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services.

McCoy has been with the agency since 2002. Before being named deputy director, he served as the administrator of the wildlife division.

He holds a bachelor's degree in agriculture from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and master's and doctorate degrees in fish and wildlife from the University of Missouri.

The agency's search committee met last week and narrowed the pool of candidates from three to one.