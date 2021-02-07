Time to merge Omaha and Douglas County governments? Sen. McCollister says yes

Even merging the Omaha Police Department with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office — which Stothert spoke favorably about in 2015 — wouldn’t realize that much savings, according to Bilek, a former chief deputy sheriff.

You might save on administrative costs, he said, but you would still need the same number of officers/deputies to patrol the streets. And, Bilek said, there could be unintended consequences, such as requiring higher salaries for officers of the merged government because they would then be comparable, for wages, to larger communities.

“As far as I know, (merger) is not on anyone’s front burner at the City-County Building,” said Jack Cheloha, the city’s lobbyist.

But McCollister, as well as Douglas County Board member Jim Cavanaugh, said the idea is worth another discussion. Both of their fathers, John Y. McCollister and Jack Cavanaugh, served on the County Board in the ‘60s when the talks about merging began.

There are more opportunities to consolidate operations, Cavanaugh said, and looking for more efficiencies should always be a goal.