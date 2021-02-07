Time to merge Omaha and Douglas County governments? Sen. McCollister says yes

LINCOLN — Merging city and county government in the Omaha area is not a new idea.
But a state senator thinks that it’s time to take another look as Omaha expands ever westward.
“Will Omaha and Douglas County ultimately merge? ... It’s just a matter of time, in my view,” said Sen. John McCollister of Omaha.
Last week, McCollister introduced a bill in hopes of reviving a discussion of forming a single governing body in the state’s largest county.
If city and county representatives advanced, and voters approved, such a merger, the mayor of Omaha would become the chief executive officer of the new “municipal county,” and an 11-member governing council would be formed.
Merging the Omaha and Douglas County governments has been discussed since the 1960s, and was last the subject of a formal study in 2003. That’s when a blue-ribbon panel commissioned by the mayor recommended that the governments be merged, even though it concluded that taxpayer savings would be only about 5%.
The merger never happened, though one recommendation of the task force, annexing fast-growing Elkhorn, did happen, fending off an anticipated choking off of Omaha’s westward growth.
But now that Omaha’s western border hugs the Elkhorn River, it’s time to take another look at the idea, McCollister said. Already, 85% of Douglas County’s population is within Omaha, which covers about 60% of the county land mass.
“It’s an idea whose time has come,” McCollister said.
He cited one recent reason: Had Omaha and Douglas County been merged, it would have received more federal coronavirus relief money. As it was, Omaha had to hold out its hand in hopes that Douglas County — which had the required population of at least 500,000 — or the State of Nebraska would share some of the money with the city.
McCollister said he wants his Legislative Bill 267 to spark a conversation this year, so a more polished bill can be debated in 2022.
But his idea isn’t exactly roaring off the launching pad.
Representatives of both the city and county said they see no need for another study of a merger.
“People think it’s the silver bullet for property tax savings, and it’s not,” said Douglas County Board member Mary Ann Borgeson, who wasn’t a fan of the idea back in 2003.
The city and county are two different governments, she said, with two distinct purposes: the city to deal with things like infrastructure and economic development, the county to handle courts and jails and health and human services.
Both Borgeson and Marty Bilek, a top aide to Mayor Jean Stothert, said functions that made sense to merge in 2003 have already been merged, like the 911 emergency dispatch center, parks, information technology and purchasing.
Even merging the Omaha Police Department with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office — which Stothert spoke favorably about in 2015 — wouldn’t realize that much savings, according to Bilek, a former chief deputy sheriff.
You might save on administrative costs, he said, but you would still need the same number of officers/deputies to patrol the streets. And, Bilek said, there could be unintended consequences, such as requiring higher salaries for officers of the merged government because they would then be comparable, for wages, to larger communities.
“As far as I know, (merger) is not on anyone’s front burner at the City-County Building,” said Jack Cheloha, the city’s lobbyist.
But McCollister, as well as Douglas County Board member Jim Cavanaugh, said the idea is worth another discussion. Both of their fathers, John Y. McCollister and Jack Cavanaugh, served on the County Board in the ‘60s when the talks about merging began.
There are more opportunities to consolidate operations, Cavanaugh said, and looking for more efficiencies should always be a goal.
McCollister pointed out that the city recently built a new police precinct in Elkhorn, costing $8.2 million, that is only a couple of miles from the Sheriff’s Office headquarters at 156th Street and West Maple Road. That expenditure, he said, would have been unnecessary under a merger. The senator said merging the public works departments of the city and county would also save money.
Nationally, there’s plenty of examples of city-county mergers, such as Miami-Dade County, Kansas City-Wyandotte County in Kansas, and Louisville-Jefferson County in Kentucky. But such mergers aren’t that popular: One hundred have been proposed over the past 40 years, but three-fourths have been rejected by voters, according to the National League of Cities.
Charles Taylor, a political scientist from Ball State University who led a study of four such mergers in 2017, said that voters often doubt that mergers will improve services or cut costs and that residents of smaller towns feel that “if I wanted to live in the (bigger) city, I would live in the city.”
The study found mixed results from mergers: There were some short-term savings in administration, but personnel costs often didn’t decline, though mergers did slow the growth of operating expenses over time.
Governing Magazine, in an article titled “The Myths of Merger,” said that merging law enforcement offices in Indianapolis was projected to save $8.8 million per year but that an after-merger audit found only minor savings.
At a public hearing last week, Douglas County’s lobbyist took a neutral stance on McCollister’s bill, saying the county was willing to discuss a merger. A representative of the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce — which has already expanded its territory to several counties around Omaha — told lawmakers that mergers can be done successfully but that they’re more about eliminating overlapping government operations than cutting taxes.
McCollister said that his bill is intended as a “conversation starter” and that he hopes to work out the “barriers” to a merger in talks with city and county officials, then come back with a refined proposal in 2022.
A merger, he said, could enhance planning, improve government accountability, and, over the long run, save money.
“With the continued growth of Omaha and the 2007 annexation of Elkhorn, it’s now time to move forward,” McCollister said.
