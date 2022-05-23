Transition from privatization of Omaha-area child welfare going smoothly

LINCOLN — Only a few back-office details remain before Nebraska wraps up its last contract with a private agency to oversee the care of abused and neglected children in the Omaha area.

The contract with the Kansas-based St. Francis Ministries finishes June 30. That date marks both the end of the contract with the embattled nonprofit and the conclusion of Nebraska’s 12-year experiment with having private entities manage child welfare cases.

Based on multiple reports, the transition back to Department of Health and Human Services’ management of child welfare cases has gone smoothly.

State Sen. John Arch of La Vista, who chairs the Health and Human Services Committee and an investigative committee looking into the St. Francis contract, said he has been hearing good reports about the changeover.

Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who led the push for the legislative investigation, said she has heard nothing about the transition process, which she considers a good sign when it comes to HHS.

“No news is usually good news,” she said, contrasting the silence to the flood of calls, emails and other contacts about problems during the contract.

All 800 or so child and family cases handled by St. Francis, along with the majority of the agency’s case managers, made the switch between Jan. 1 and the end of March. The last support service employees were transferred by May 9. Work continues on some final billing and payment matters.

But some of the problems that plagued the private contractor will take time to correct, according to state officials and others.

“We haven’t seen any kind of miraculous turnaround in the cases,” said Monika Gross, director of the state Foster Care Review Office. “I guess the good news is there’s nothing horrible, but there’s still significant struggles going on.”

Most critical is the continuing failure to meet caseload standards set by state law. Keeping caseloads at manageable levels allows workers time to focus on the needs of the children and families they are working with.

In March, the latest time period available, only 44.6% of state case managers in Douglas and Sarpy Counties had caseloads within the state standards, similar to St. Francis’ performance. St. Francis never met the caseload standards during the two-plus years it held the case management contract.

Stephanie Beasley, children and family services director for HHS, acknowledged that HHS, too, has struggled to fill case manager positions, particularly in the state’s tight labor market.

But she said the two-county service area has made “great gains” in hiring, with 57 new workers added since March. Most are still in the training stage and not handling a full caseload. She said the goal is to hire 15 more.

So far, turnover among case managers appears to be better for HHS than it was under St. Francis. In March, turnover among HHS staff was 3.8%, well below the 9.3% turnover for St. Francis staff in May 2021.

Arch said the private agency struggled to keep staff in part because of concerns about how long the contract would continue.

“What pleases me most is I think we’ve reached stability,” he said.

A consultant hired to study Nebraska’s history with case management privatization concluded in December that the system increased instability and disruptions in care. By its nature, privatization involves time-limited contracts that can be lost during the next bidding process.

Nebraska’s attempt to privatize child welfare case management got off to a disastrous start 12 years ago. It was attempted statewide and four of the five original contractors lost or dropped their contracts within two years.

The lone survivor was PromiseShip, then called Nebraska Families Collaborative, which managed child welfare cases in the two-county Omaha area for close to a decade. State workers resumed case management in the rest of the state.

PromiseShip lost its contract to St. Francis three years ago, after the Kansas nonprofit bid 40% less to do the job. St. Francis signed a five-year, $197 million contract in July 2019.

St. Francis’ tenure was troubled from the start and, in January 2021, HHS was forced to sign a new, emergency contract to keep the agency operating. The 25-month, $147.3 million contract erased the original 40% cost difference.

But the agency never met caseload standards set by state law and continually fell short on other contract requirements. In response to the agency’s problems, HHS officials restricted St. Francis from taking new cases as of Sept. 30, keeping those cases in-house. In December, state officials announced an early termination of the contract.

Nebraska paid St. Francis a total of $175 million for managing cases from October 2019 through April 2022, according to HHS records. That includes $28 million paid during the transition period of January through April.

Gross, with the Foster Care Review Office, praised the state’s transition plan. State officials offered jobs to 233 St. Francis employees immediately after announcing the contract termination and worked out a timeline for transferring each case.

The week before each case switched over, interested parties met to discuss the case, share needed information, update its status and make a plan to address issues. The meetings included representatives from HHS, St. Francis, the Foster Care Review Office, the courts and legal parties.

Beasley said department staff are now reviewing the case files again to ensure all necessary steps have been taken and documented. The reviews also highlight training needs for the newly transferred case managers and potential process improvements.

“That’s going to take a minute,” she said.

Meanwhile, Beasley said state child welfare officials have begun meeting with representatives from education, the courts, county attorneys, child welfare providers, former foster youth and others to develop a broader vision for Nebraska’s child welfare system.

Creating a shared strategic direction and a statewide model for how best to serve vulnerable families in Nebraska were among the recommendations from the legislative investigation into the St. Francis contract.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.