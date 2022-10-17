'Tremendous interest' in outcome of Nebraska State Board of Education races

People used to say the Nebraska State Board of Education ran under the radar.

Not this year.

​The public's radar is locked on the four seats up for grabs in the Nov. 8 election.​

The races are among the hottest in the state, fueled by disagreements over what and when kids should be taught about sexuality and race, what books belong in school libraries, equity versus equality and the boundaries of the board's authority.​

Student achievement also has emerged as an issue as both sides point to test scores to prove how well or poorly they think the state is doing.

​Four Republicans hope to make inroads on the board with a "back-to-basics" message. They face two Democrats, an independent and a Republican — all endorsed by the Nebraska state teachers union.

Republican Kirk Penner of Aurora, appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, faces independent Helen Raikes of Ashland, a retired professor of education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, in District 5.

Republican Sherry Jones and Democrat Danielle Helzer, both of Grand Island, are running in District 6, where incumbent Maureen Nickels declined to run again.

In District 7, Republican Elizabeth Tegtmeier of North Platte faces incumbent Republican Robin Stevens of Gothenburg. Stevens received the teachers union nod.

In the Omaha metro area, Republican Marni Hodgen is trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Deborah Neary in District 8.

The last time all four board seats were contested in a general election was in 2006. Back then, the state was in the midst of a political fight over whether to implement standardized testing of schoolchildren statewide.

In the past, seats often have gone uncontested.

Board elections occur every two years, when four of the eight seats are up.

In the last 11 such elections — that's 2000 through 2020 — 16 candidates sailed into office with no opponent.

If campaign donations are an indicator, then the race in District 7 in central and western Nebraska suggests voters are engaged.

As of the Oct. 4 deadline for state reporting, Tegtmeier had raised more than $129,000 in her bid to unseat Stevens — likely a record for a state board candidate. Four years ago, Stevens ran unopposed. This year, he has raised a hefty war chest, helped by sizable outlays from his own pocket, but it's a little more than half as much as Tegtmeier.

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, a Republican and former Board of Education member, said no one should be surprised at the contention surrounding the board.

"These are very important issues, and it shouldn't be a surprise that Nebraskans, when informed of these issues, have become greatly interested in them," Evnen said. "We're talking about the education of Nebraska's children here, and their parents care very deeply."

Evnen said that during his time on the board, writing social studies standards sparked the most public interest. Other topics drew a crowd, he said, but "the tremendous interest being shown now is greater than anything that we experienced on any particular issue."

Over the years, the board has drawn crowds when it has addressed climate change in state standards, when Common Core was a thing and when a former board member's blog posts were criticized.

Roger Breed, a former Nebraska commissioner of education who backs Raikes and Neary, said political fights have occurred in the past, but this one is different.

He said there seems to be "a national thread" where people are repeating what he called "extremist" views from the radical right.

​"It's somewhat Trumpian in that instead of talking about a policy issue, you accuse your opponents of something so outrageous they have to spend their time dealing with what is outrageous rather than dealing with the policy issues," he said.

Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, also called the Republican challengers "extremists."

"They continue to lie about public school teachers, calling them groomers and mind polluters," she said.

She is referring to a controversial documentary, "The Mind Polluters," making the rounds at conservative gatherings in Nebraska. The movie asserts that some activist teachers in the nation's public schools are using sexuality education and social emotional learning to indoctrinate students in a progressive agenda.

"That is how Republicans treat and think about our public school teachers," Kleeb said. "We do not need these extremists making decisions about our public education."

Todd Watson, political director for the Nebraska Republican Party, said politicians resort to name-calling when they themselves have "no substantive approaches on policy, legislation or leadership."

"Hopefully people are seeing right through that," Watson said.

He said Nebraskans don't like the social agenda in education and they want schools to get back to basics. He said the Republican candidates are problem-solvers with clear plans for what they're going to do.

He noted last week's release of the average composite ACT score for 2022 grads statewide, which was the lowest in at least 10 years.

"If you want to call me an extremist for wanting to raise the ACT scores over 21 from sub-20, then call me extreme for that position," Watson said.

Watson said that when an organization is not performing, you change out the leaders.

Hodgen has said students' proficiency on state tests is too low, but Neary has pointed to another national test she says shows Nebraska kids faring better compared to their peers in other states.

So, what's at stake on Nov. 8?

If the Republicans pick up seats, that would make it harder for the board to revive the controversial health education standards that were postponed a year ago.

It appears the newly elected board would be responsible for selecting a replacement for Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt, who announced he will resign in January.

Members could select a search firm at their December meeting — their last before the January swearing-in of newly elected board members.

​During a political forum, Neary emphasized the importance of choosing a replacement, noting Blomstedt served nearly a decade.

"What that means is our board members that you vote for are going to be deciding the future of public education in the state of Nebraska for the next 10 years, and there's a lot at stake," she said.

There's no set term for commissioners, who serve at the pleasure of the board.

A lesser-known but key role of the board is ensuring the smooth and effective implementation of state assessments and the accountability system. The system rates the performance of schools and districts and intervenes to help struggling ones.

During the pandemic, testing and accountability initially was suspended. It was subsequently revived, but the student participation rates fell, making it difficult to divine how kids and schools were doing.

With the pandemic over, it will fall to the next board to ensure that system gets fully up and running again to provide parents, legislators and policymakers with the complete and reliable data they need to evaluate student success.​

A decision for the next board will be whether to continue writing standards in areas not required under the law.

The board drew little public attention when it approved such standards in the areas of fine arts, physical education, world language and career and technical education.​

But that changed in 2021, when the board unveiled voluntary health education standards addressing sexual orientation and gender identity.

The initial draft called for teaching children as young as first grade about gender identity.

The public responded with a firestorm of criticism that led the board to postpone development.

Hodgen, who is challenging Neary, is running ads in which she promises that if she's elected, she'll stick to writing standards in core areas required by lawmakers.

Neary said the new education commissioner would set timelines for writing and updating standards that prioritize student needs.