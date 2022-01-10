'Trigger bill' would ban all abortions in Nebraska if Roe v. Wade is overturned

LINCOLN — All abortions would be banned in Nebraska if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade under a bill introduced Monday in the Legislature.

Legislative Bill 933, introduced by State Sens. Joni Albrecht of Thurston and Mike Flood of Norfolk, is a "trigger bill."

Like similar laws passed in a dozen other states, it would take effect only if a ruling by the nation's high court, adoption of a U.S. constitutional amendment or passage of a federal law gives states full power to regulate abortions.

States' authority is currently limited by past court rulings that declared abortion to be a constitutional right.

If triggered, LB 933 would make it a felony for anyone to provide any medication or undertake any procedure with the intent of ending the life of an unborn child, defined as an "individual living member of the species homo sapiens ... from fertilization to full gestation and childbirth."

The woman undergoing an abortion would not be considered in violation of the law.