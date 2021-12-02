Troubled Nebraska Environmental Trust hires new executive director

LINCOLN — The troubled Nebraska Environmental Trust turned Thursday night to someone with extensive experience in economic development and grants to bring calm to an agency that awards $20 million in grants a year for environmental and conservation projects.

The trust board voted 12-0 to hire Karl Elmshaeuser, the former head of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development program in Nebraska, as the new executive director. He will be paid $111,900 a year and was selected from a field of 61 applicants.

Elmshaeuser, 60, is a former Ogallala City Council member who ran unsuccessfully for the Nebraska Legislature in 2016. His current job is legislative liaison with the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.

In accepting the job, Elmshaeuser said he "liked a good challenge" and was committed to "taking (the Environmental Trust) from where you're at now to a better place."

Two performance audits this fall detailed several recommendations to improve the agency, and he said he has experience in "process improvement."