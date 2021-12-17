Troubled Nebraska youth could return from out-of-state care with proposed state facility

LINCOLN — Nebraska could save money, and keep the state's most troubled youth closer to home and family, by starting a state-run adolescent psychiatric facility, according to a new analysis.
The analysis was presented to the Legislature's Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Special Oversight Committee on Friday, along with a second study looking at the cost of replacing the problematic barracks-style housing at a Kearney facility for juvenile offenders.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recommended doing both studies earlier this year, as part of a five-year strategic plan for its juvenile offender treatment facilities. Larry Kahl, the department's chief operating officer, told the committee that HHS was not taking a position on the study recommendations.
Although the state has collected higher-than-expected tax revenues and more than $1 billion from the latest federal COVID relief package, Gov. Pete Ricketts has opposed new programs that will create ongoing costs for the state.
HHS currently operates a facility in Kearney for boys, one in Hastings for girls and one in Lincoln for offenders with more severe behavioral and mental health problems, as well as programs in Lincoln for boys with histories of sexual offending and, separately, with substance abuse problems.
The first analysis looked at the potential for starting an inpatient treatment facility on the Lincoln Regional Center campus. The facility would be geared toward treating teenagers who now are being sent out of state for care.
Karen Chinn, a consultant who worked on the study, said Nebraska youths are going to other states because private, in-state treatment programs will not take them.
Such youths are typically teens with aggressive and violent behavior who have experienced trauma and out of home placement from an early age. Most have serious mental health and substance abuse problems. Some have a history of sexual offending. Some have developmental disabilities.
She said Nebraska sent between 39 and 74 such youths to other states every year from 2015 through this year. About two-thirds were on juvenile probation, while the others were in the child welfare system. They were sent as far away as Tennessee and South Carolina and typically spent four to six months in those out-of-state facilities.
Chinn said the state paid $9.1 million for the care of such teens in 2019.
Her analysis showed that the state could operate a 24-bed psychiatric residential treatment facility for an estimated cost of $3.8 million annually. The idea would be to have a "no-reject, no-eject" facility that could keep teens closer to home, where their families can participate in the treatment.
The study estimated that such a facility could be built on the state psychiatric hospital campus in Lincoln for $12.7 million.
However, Chinn told the committee that they could serve the same youths by working to expand the capacities of private treatment programs to handle more difficult youths. She pointed to Missouri, which treats similar teens using small, regional facilities scattered around the state.
Architect Al Povondra presented the second study, which examined building needs at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney. He said the campus has a problem with housing for the residents, particularly in two buildings with barracks-style sleeping areas where youths have little privacy and could end up two beds down from someone in a rival gang.
"Basically, you're warehousing kids," he said.
The study estimated the cost of replacing the older housing units at about $13.2 million, which would provide for a pair of new housing units. Each new building would have 24 bedrooms, separated into two areas. One bedroom in each area would be large enough to house two youths, if necessary.
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH