Troubled Nebraska youth could return from out-of-state care with proposed state facility

The first analysis looked at the potential for starting an inpatient treatment facility on the Lincoln Regional Center campus. The facility would be geared toward treating teenagers who now are being sent out of state for care.

Karen Chinn, a consultant who worked on the study, said Nebraska youths are going to other states because private, in-state treatment programs will not take them.

Such youths are typically teens with aggressive and violent behavior who have experienced trauma and out of home placement from an early age. Most have serious mental health and substance abuse problems. Some have a history of sexual offending. Some have developmental disabilities.

She said Nebraska sent between 39 and 74 such youths to other states every year from 2015 through this year. About two-thirds were on juvenile probation, while the others were in the child welfare system. They were sent as far away as Tennessee and South Carolina and typically spent four to six months in those out-of-state facilities.

Chinn said the state paid $9.1 million for the care of such teens in 2019.