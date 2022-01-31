Truancy bill fails to overcome filibuster in Nebraska Legislature, despite attempt at compromise

Despite an effort at compromise in the waning minutes of debate, a bill aimed at encouraging diversion for truant kids failed to overcome a filibuster in the Nebraska Legislature on Monday.

Tensions flared during the debate, both around broader justice reform efforts and around what some saw as political grandstanding.

Legislative Bill 568, introduced by Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks last year, would have originally required truant youths to be sent to diversion programs that focus on the root causes of absenteeism instead of having truancy as a status offense that requires action in juvenile court.

That got the minimum number of votes needed to move to the second round of debate.

This year, Pansing Brooks introduced an amendment that left truancy as a status offense but required county attorneys to make every effort to send youths to diversion before pursuing that charge. She said it won over county attorneys, who were once against the bill.

The goal, she and supporters said, was to keep kids in school and get them the support they need to keep them out of the “school-to-prison pipeline.”