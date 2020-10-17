Trump calls Ben Sasse 'an embarrassment' to Nebraska

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump returned fire Saturday with his own harsh assessment of Sen. Ben Sasse, after the Nebraska Republican delivered a scathing critique of the president during a Wednesday telephone town hall.

In his Saturday reply on Twitter, Trump referred to Sasse by the acronym used for a Republican In Name Only.

“The least effective of our 53 Republican Senators, and a person who truly doesn’t have what it takes to be great, is Little Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a State which I have gladly done so much to help,” Trump tweeted. “@SenSasse was as nice as a RINO can be until he recently won the Republican . . . Nomination to run for a second term. Then he went back to his rather stupid and obnoxious ways. Must feel he can’t lose to a Dem. Little Ben is a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska. Other than that, he’s just a wonderful guy!”

The Washington Examiner obtained an audio clip from the telephone town hall with Nebraskans in which Sasse was asked about his willingness to criticize the president.