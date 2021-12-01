Trump calls for GOP challenger to take on Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon

As president, Trump regularly advocated for infrastructure spending. At one point, his White House floated a $1 trillion budget proposal for infrastructure, but the proposal never advanced through Congress.

Bacon's campaign pushed back Wednesday, saying the congressman "has a strong record of delivering results for the people of Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District. Through his work on the Armed Services and Agriculture Committees, Congressman Bacon was rated in the top 20% in effectiveness for all members of Congress.

"While the former President is entitled to his views, our team will continue to meet with constituents and leaders from across the district and make our case for re-election. We look forward to helping Republicans take back the House and secure a majority in 2022," the campaign said.

In a statement, Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts came out in defense of Bacon.

“Rep. Don Bacon has served our country honorably, he has done a good job serving the 2nd Congressional District, and has earned their trust time after time," the statement said. "The Governor is proud to support him. He is unaware of any challenger, and doesn’t expect a credible one to emerge.”