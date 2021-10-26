Trump endorses Herbster as GOP candidate for Nebraska governor

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Falls City businessman Charles Herbster as the Republican nominee for Nebraska governor.
Trump said Herbster "will do a fantastic job. A proud native of Nebraska, Charles is an extraordinarily successful businessman who will fight for our Farmers and Ranchers, support our Military and Vets, and protect and defend your under siege Second Amendment rights."
Other Republicans who have announced their candidacy are University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha. Others who are considering the race include former Gov. Dave Heineman and Herbster's former running mate, Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha. Thibodeau is a former state senator and former chair of the Douglas County Republican Party.
Trump also took a shot at U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who has verbally been at odds with Trump but voted with Trump about 85% of the time, according to the political tracking site FiveThirtyEight.
During impeachment proceedings after the Jan. 6 insurrection, Sasse was one of the seven Republicans senators who voted to convict Trump of inciting the siege at the U.S. Capitol.
"With a Looney Tune Senator like Little Ben Sasse representing the wonderful people of Nebraska, it is particularly important that a great Governor (Pete Ricketts has been terrific!) be elected to help fortify the State," the statement said.
Herbster has staked out a position as a staunch Trump ally. He was an agricultural adviser to the former president's 2020 campaign.
Herbster met with Trump's sons and other political advisers at Trump's private residence the day before the Jan. 6, riot and attended Trump's speech the day of Jan. 6. He has said he left the area before the riot and then flew to Florida with Trump's family.
"Charles W. Herbster has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump said in his endorsement.