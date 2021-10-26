Trump endorses Herbster as GOP candidate for Nebraska governor

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Falls City businessman Charles Herbster as the Republican nominee for Nebraska governor.

Trump said Herbster "will do a fantastic job. A proud native of Nebraska, Charles is an extraordinarily successful businessman who will fight for our Farmers and Ranchers, support our Military and Vets, and protect and defend your under siege Second Amendment rights."

Other Republicans who have announced their candidacy are University of Nebraska Regent Jim Pillen and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha. Others who are considering the race include former Gov. Dave Heineman and Herbster's former running mate, Theresa Thibodeau of Omaha. Thibodeau is a former state senator and former chair of the Douglas County Republican Party.

Trump also took a shot at U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who has verbally been at odds with Trump but voted with Trump about 85% of the time, according to the political tracking site FiveThirtyEight.