Trump endorses Herbster for Nebraska governor; Ricketts disagrees

While Ricketts, who is being term-limited out of office, has not announced an endorsement, he has shared the stage with Pillen at events to denounce President Joe Biden's 30-by-30 conservation proposal.

"I have been a champion of President Trump’s conservative leadership and his America First agenda," Ricketts said in a statement. "While I agree with President Trump on many things, I strongly disagree that Charles Herbster is qualified to be our next governor."

Ricketts objected to Herbster's "choice to headquarter his business in Missouri (and) his support of tax policy that would tax medical services, prescriptions, food, as well as more than doubling our sales tax.

"Nebraska deserves better," Ricketts said.

Trump also took a shot at U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, who was one of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 siege at the U.S. Capitol. Despite their differences, Sasse voted with the former president about 85% of the time, according to the political tracking site FiveThirtyEight.