Trump 'kisses dictators' butts' and 'mocks evangelicals,' Sasse says in call with constituents

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., absolutely torched President Donald Trump during a telephone town hall with his constituents.

The Washington Examiner obtained an audio clip of that call in which, the paper reported, Sasse first talked about areas where he agrees with the president.

But he also criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and bashed the leader of his own party on many fronts.

“The way he kisses dictators' butts. I mean, the way he ignores the Uighurs, our literal concentration camps in Xinjiang,” the paper quoted Sasse saying during the call. “Right now, he hasn't lifted a finger on behalf of the Hong-Kongers. The United States now regularly sells out our allies under his leadership, the way he treats women, spends like a drunken sailor. The ways I criticize President Obama for that kind of spending; I've criticized President Trump for as well. He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors. His family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity. He's flirted with white supremacists."

Sasse spokesman James Wegmann confirmed the accuracy of the Examiner story and provided a statement in which he said too little attention is being paid to Democrats’ ongoing talk about expanding the Supreme Court.