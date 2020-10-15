Trump 'kisses dictators' butts' and 'mocks evangelicals,' Sasse says in call with constituents

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., absolutely torched President Donald Trump during a telephone town hall with his constituents.
The Washington Examiner obtained an audio clip of that call in which, the paper reported, Sasse first talked about areas where he agrees with the president.
But he also criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and bashed the leader of his own party on many fronts.
“The way he kisses dictators' butts. I mean, the way he ignores the Uighurs, our literal concentration camps in Xinjiang,” the paper quoted Sasse saying during the call. “Right now, he hasn't lifted a finger on behalf of the Hong-Kongers. The United States now regularly sells out our allies under his leadership, the way he treats women, spends like a drunken sailor. The ways I criticize President Obama for that kind of spending; I've criticized President Trump for as well. He mocks evangelicals behind closed doors. His family has treated the presidency like a business opportunity. He's flirted with white supremacists."
Sasse spokesman James Wegmann confirmed the accuracy of the Examiner story and provided a statement in which he said too little attention is being paid to Democrats’ ongoing talk about expanding the Supreme Court.
“I don’t know how many more times we can shout this: Even though the Beltway is obsessing exclusively about the presidential race, control of the Senate is ten times more important,” Wegmann said. “The fragile Senate seats that will determine whether Democrats nuke the Senate are the races Ben cares about, the races he’s working on, and the only races he’s talking about.”
But it was not immediately clear how Sasse’s comments are supposed to help Republican senators currently locked in close races around the country.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, for example faces a tough challenge from Democrat Theresa Greenfield.
Ernst will undoubtedly now be asked if she agrees with Sasse’s scorched-earth assessment of the president. Ernst did not immediately respond to a World-Herald request for comment.
This is certainly not the first time Sasse has criticized Trump. During the 2016 presidential election Sasse more than once had harsh words for then-candidate Trump and ultimately said he was writing in Trump’s running mate Mike Pence for president.
Lancaster County Republican Matt Innis launched a primary challenge against Sasse this cycle based on the idea that Sasse had been insufficiently supportive of Trump.
That challenge was undercut by Trump offering a full endorsement of Sasse, who went on to win the primary easily. Although Trump endorsed him, Sasse has not said whether he will vote for Trump this year and instead only indicated that he will support the Republican ticket.
Despite his history of criticizing Trump, the timing and intensity of the comments reported Thursday left Nebraska Republicans grappling with the fallout.
Nebraska Republican Party Executive Director Ryan Hamilton said Sasse’s comments just go to show the diversity of thought in the party.
“I obviously don’t agree with the senator’s characterization of the president,” Hamilton said. “That having been said, there’s more than enough room in our party for disagreements on a variety of issues.”
Hamilton predicted that Nebraskans will broadly support both Trump and Sasse in this election. Indeed, both Trump and Sasse appear certain to win the state overall.
But what about the contest for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District and its lone electoral college vote? Hamilton questioned how much influence Sasse’s comments will have on voters in the 2nd District.
“These remarks aren’t necessarily unique to Senator Sasse,” Hamilton said. “They are a rehash of many of the arguments that people are already making about him. So it’s not like it’ll be the first time that they’ve heard them.”
While stressing again that he personally disagrees with Sasse’s assessment of the president, Hamilton suggested even those who agree with Sasse could still vote for Trump based on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s record.
“Ben Sasse could still be 100 percent accurate and that wouldn’t make Joe Biden a better candidate for president — not one bit,” Hamilton said.
