Trump to hold rally in Nebraska ahead of gubernatorial primary election

Former President Donald Trump is coming to Nebraska.

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, between Omaha and Lincoln, on Friday, April 29.

His visit will take place less than two weeks ahead of Nebraska’s May 10 primary. Trump has endorsed Charles W. Herbster in the race for governor.

Herbster, a Republican megadonor and businessman from Falls City, is seen as one of the front-runners in the GOP race along with Columbus hog producer Jim Pillen and State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha.

The announcement of Trump’s visit, which was sent by Herbster’s campaign Tuesday morning, comes days after the Nebraska Examiner published a report detailing allegations that Herbster groped multiple women, including State Sen. Julie Slama, who has since confirmed the alleged assault.

The Examiner reported that Herbster reached up Slama’s skirt without her consent “and touched her inappropriately” as she walked by at the Douglas County Republican Party’s 2019 Elephant Remembers dinner.

Herbster has denied the allegations and said they are a “dirty political trick” being carried out by his political opponents, specifically Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Ricketts has endorsed Pillen in the governor’s race. He also originally appointed Slama to the Legislature. Ricketts has denied Herbster’s claim, as has Slama.

The allegations sent a tremor through Nebraska’s political world. All 13 women serving in the Legislature, including Slama, signed a letter concluding that Herbster’s actions, as detailed by the Examiner, made him unfit to serve.

Others, including the Nebraska GOP, said the allegations were serious but refrained from casting judgment.

Trump’s last visit to the area came just ahead of the 2020 election when he held a campaign rally at Eppley Airfield. Hundreds of attendees at the rally spent up to three hours in freezing temperatures waiting for buses to take them back to their cars.

Trump’s April 29 rally in Greenwood is set to get underway at 5 p.m., with doors opening at 3 p.m. Trump is slated to deliver remarks at 8 p.m.

Herbster is the only special guest identified in the announcement.

