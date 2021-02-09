Trump's lawyer makes puzzling reference to Sen. Sasse

“Nebraska” was trending Tuesday on Twitter after one of Donald Trump’s lawyers seemed to take aim at U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse with a puzzling reference to “pretty smart jurists” in the state.

Bruce Castor Jr., in arguing that the second impeachment of Trump is unconstitutional, suggested that Sasse "faced backlash back home" because of a preliminary vote about impeachment several weeks ago. Sasse, a Trump critic, is running afoul of Nebraska jurists, Castor went on to say.

“Nebraska, you’re going to hear, is quite a judicial thinking place, and just maybe Sen. Sasse is on to something," Castor said. "There seem to be some pretty smart jurists in Nebraska, and I can't believe the United States senator doesn't know that."

Sasse has been one of the few prominent Republicans to harshly criticize the former president. Because of his statements about Trump, local Republicans in Hitchcock, Scotts Bluff, Sarpy and Lincoln County have all passed resolutions calling for Sasse's censure.