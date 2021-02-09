Trump's lawyer makes puzzling reference to Sen. Sasse

“Nebraska” was trending Tuesday on Twitter after one of Donald Trump’s lawyers seemed to take aim at U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse with a puzzling reference to “pretty smart jurists” in the state.
Bruce Castor Jr., in arguing that the second impeachment of Trump is unconstitutional, suggested that Sasse "faced backlash back home" because of a preliminary vote about impeachment several weeks ago. Sasse, a Trump critic, is running afoul of Nebraska jurists, Castor went on to say.
“Nebraska, you’re going to hear, is quite a judicial thinking place, and just maybe Sen. Sasse is on to something," Castor said. "There seem to be some pretty smart jurists in Nebraska, and I can't believe the United States senator doesn't know that."
Trump attorney on juror Ben Sasse: "There seem to be some pretty smart jurists in Nebraska, and I can't believe the United States senator doesn't know that. A senator like the gentleman from Nebraska..faces a whirlwind even though he knows what the judiciary in his state thinks" pic.twitter.com/Ay6YHwg3FH— Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 9, 2021
Sasse has been one of the few prominent Republicans to harshly criticize the former president. Because of his statements about Trump, local Republicans in Hitchcock, Scotts Bluff, Sarpy and Lincoln County have all passed resolutions calling for Sasse's censure.
In a video statement issued last week, Sasse said the “anger” in the Nebraska Republican Party has never been about him “violating principle or abandoning conservative policy.”
Sasse said the state party can censure him again, as he said it did in May 2016, "for not being supportive enough of Donald Trump,” but the party needs to be clear about why.
“It’s because I still believe (as you used to) that politics is not about the weird worship of one dude,” Sasse said.
“Nebraska is quite a judicial thinking place.” Daniel Webster has clearly returned to the Senate.— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) February 9, 2021
The Nebraska Republican Party was planning to vote on formally censuring Sasse at its meeting in Columbus this weekend. But the Booster Club event and State Central Committee meeting has been postponed because of weather.
Plans are in the works to reschedule the event for a weekend in March.
Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, said that "to the best of (his) knowledge," the vote regarding Sasse also will be postponed.
