 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump's lawyer makes puzzling reference to Sen. Sasse
2 comments
alert featured

Trump's lawyer makes puzzling reference to Sen. Sasse

{{featured_button_text}}

“Nebraska” was trending Tuesday on Twitter after one of Donald Trump’s lawyers seemed to take aim at U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse with a puzzling reference to “pretty smart jurists” in the state.

Bruce Castor Jr., in arguing that the second impeachment of Trump is unconstitutional, suggested that Sasse "faced backlash back home" because of a preliminary vote about impeachment several weeks ago. Sasse, a Trump critic, is running afoul of Nebraska jurists, Castor went on to say. 

“Nebraska, you’re going to hear, is quite a judicial thinking place, and just maybe Sen. Sasse is on to something," Castor said. "There seem to be some pretty smart jurists in Nebraska, and I can't believe the United States senator doesn't know that."

Sasse has been one of the few prominent Republicans to harshly criticize the former president. Because of his statements about Trump, local Republicans in Hitchcock, Scotts Bluff, Sarpy and Lincoln County have all passed resolutions calling for Sasse's censure.

In a video statement issued last week, Sasse said the “anger” in the Nebraska Republican Party has never been about him “violating principle or abandoning conservative policy.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sasse said the state party can censure him again, as he said it did in May 2016, "for not being supportive enough of Donald Trump,” but the party needs to be clear about why.

“It’s because I still believe (as you used to) that politics is not about the weird worship of one dude,” Sasse said.

The Nebraska Republican Party was planning to vote on formally censuring Sasse at its meeting in Columbus this weekend. But the Booster Club event and State Central Committee meeting has been postponed because of weather.

Plans are in the works to reschedule the event for a weekend in March.

Ryan Hamilton, executive director of the Nebraska Republican Party, said that "to the best of (his) knowledge," the vote regarding Sasse also will be postponed.

Our best Omaha staff photos of February 2021

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

2 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden OMB nominee apologizes for past tweets

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert