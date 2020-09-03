Trump's moratorium on evictions draws praise from tenant advocates, concern from landlords

She said she’s sure how broadly the moratorium will apply and said the nonprofit agency she leads tries to help people take steps to avoid getting to the point of eviction.

“I think it’s wonderful that they are doing this, though, because this is a time when people shouldn’t have to worry” that they’re going to be evicted and more exposed to COVID-19, Hunter said.

But a local landlord and an attorney for rental property owners said the moratorium without additional rental assistance will hurt landlords — and eventually renters, too.

“This is going to have a devastating effect,” said Gene Eckel, a real estate lawyer in Omaha who represents landlords and property managers.

The National Apartment Association is urging Congress to approve more rental assistance.

Eckel said small, “mom-and-pop” property owners have a lot of the older rental housing that will be most affected by the moratorium. Many rely on the properties for their income, he said, and generally they have mortgages on the properties.