'Truth in Taxation' postcards aim to keep Nebraska property taxes in check

LINCOLN — The latest armaments in the battle to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Nebraska property owners next month.
The weapons? Giant postcards — pink in most counties — emblazoned with “NOTICE OF PROPOSED TAX INCREASE” across the top and with smaller type detailing how the proposed budgets of major local taxing entities could affect the specific owner’s pocketbook in the coming year.
The cards will also inform property owners about new public hearings for people wanting to have their say about taxes or to learn more about the proposed budgets.
The postcards and hearings are part of a state law officially titled the Property Tax Request Act, but dubbed by supporters as “Truth in Taxation.” The law was passed in 2021 but takes effect this year.
State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, who introduced the measure, said the law will not directly lower property taxes but could help keep them in check by making local elected officials more accountable for decisions that increase tax collections.
“They now have to think harder about raising taxes due to the fact that when they do every constituent in that community will get direct and blunt notification of that decision,” he said. “They will have to answer to the taxpayers in a special hearing, at a special time, in a special place with recorded votes.”
Hansen said he also hopes the new process helps citizens get more involved in local budget-setting and the decisions that increase property taxes. The law requires the public hearings to be taxpayer-friendly, with starting times after 6 p.m. and only one hearing per county covering all local subdivisions rather than one for each taxing entity.
“The goal is, over time, getting people a little more engaged,” he said. “To ultimately bring true property tax changes, it’s up to the people to make that happen.”
Jim Vokal, CEO of the Platte Institute, an Omaha-based think tank, hailed the new process as “something big” for taxpayers. He said it will shine a brighter light on local officials by making property tax decisions more transparent and will give taxpayers a better opportunity to intervene.
Currently, he said, local officials often tout budgets that hold property tax levies flat or even decrease levies. What they don’t always make clear is that taxpayers may end up paying a higher total bill because of valuation increases.
“Officials don’t want taxpayers to know that,” he said. “It’s an honesty gap situation.”
Vokal said Utah has held the line on property taxes since passing a similar law in 1985. That has improved the state’s ranking on a measure of property taxes per $1,000 of personal income from 24th lowest before the law took effect to 14th lowest in 2019.
Nebraska, by contrast, ranked 41st lowest in 2019, virtually unchanged from the mid-1980s.
In Kansas, which adopted a property tax transparency law recently, more than half of the taxing subdivisions kept their property tax collections flat this year, Vokal said.
Jon Cannon, executive director of the Nebraska Association of County Officials, said the Nebraska law may have a similar effect on local governments here. But he said he doesn’t know how many local governments will end up having to send out postcards and hold hearings.
“I think there will be some that say we want to avoid being on the postcard,” he said. “I think there will be some that say we have needs or will be affected by inflation. It’s just going to depend on what the needs are and all the decisions that our public officials are making.”
In Utah and Kansas, the notice and hearing requirements apply anytime a taxing entity proposes to collect more property taxes.
The Nebraska law allows more leeway. It only kicks in when local governments want more than a 2% increase in property tax collections on existing property. Higher tax collections resulting from real growth, that is, new construction or property improvements, do not count toward the 2% threshold.
The Platte Institute’s Adam Weinberg said the threshold was a concession made to get the bill passed. Government subdivisions that increase tax collections but stay below that level still have to have a public hearing and a vote, based on an earlier law, but they do not have to send out the postcards or have the special hearings.
The Nebraska law also applies only to counties, cities, school districts and community colleges, which account for the bulk of property tax bills, leaving out other taxing entities, such as natural resources districts, educational service units and townships.
Under the new law, all subdivisions in a county that hit the tax increase threshold must appear at the same hearing, which must be held between Sept. 17 and before Sept. 29. The goal is to save taxpayers from having to attend multiple hearings. But the format could prove daunting if several local governments have to participate.
Douglas County Clerk Dan Esch said 13 subdivisions, including four cities and seven school districts, could potentially be required to be part of the Douglas County hearing, which has already been set for 6:05 p.m. Sept. 21 at the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St. in Omaha.
The law requires each participating subdivision to give a brief presentation about the proposed tax increase, followed by time for people to speak.
Entities that cross county lines, such as community colleges and some school districts, only have to be part of the hearing in the county where they’re headquartered, but Cannon said information would have to be sent out to taxpayers in all counties affected.
The postcards also may prove confusing to some people, Cannon said. The law requires the cards to give specific information, including a property’s current valuation and its new valuation. Also required are the current taxes on the property, the proposed tax bill and the difference between the two for each subdivision included on the card.
But the tax amounts shown could differ from an owner’s actual tax bill because they do not account for homestead exemptions or property tax credits. Taxes for an individual property could increase more or less steeply than the overall increase for a local government, because of what happened with that property’s valuation.
Hansen acknowledged the rollout of the new process could be rocky. However, he expressed hope that the new hearings will bring out more people than traditional budget hearings, which typically draw sparse attendance.
“How do you get people to care?” he asked. “You show them how much money we’re taking from them. I think that’s what we’re trying to accomplish with this.”
Do you really want a streetcar? Then it should be voted on by the people of Omaha. Taxpayers’ money is wasted on many other things and this streetcar is the biggest rip-off. How many people are going to ride this? Those buses that come from downtown traveling west hardly have any passengers on them, so what makes city government think streetcars will be any different?
Jim DiCola,Council Bluffs
Piped-in music
I can’t think of a worse idea for the new downtown mall than piped-in music. Park officials, busy trying to find music to please everyone, have forgotten that it’s 2022 and anyone that wants to listen to music while walking in the park can put on headphones and hear exactly what they want.
This is an outdoor public space in a world already plagued by unrelenting noise. Give us a break. Turn off your Muzak and stop infringing on our freedom to enjoy some peace and quiet.
P. Griffin,Omaha
Uninformed on firearms
There is a quote from Ronald Reagan that goes: “The trouble with our Liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant; it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.” That quote applies today more than ever, particularly for those uninformed on firearms. David Feyerherm (Pulse, Aug. 6) referred to the AR-15 as “spraying bullets.” I had to refrain from laughing.
When I was on active duty in the Marine Corps, our unit’s M-16 A-1s (which were fully auto) were replaced with the M-16 A-2, which had a choice of “safe,” “semi” or “three-round burst” (this wasted less rounds than the fully auto version, which by the way, is already illegal). Even the M-16, let alone the AR-15, does not “spray” bullets and is single shot.
The AR-15 is almost the civilian counterpart of the M-16. The AR-15 (Armalite Rifle) came out in the late 1940s. The M-16 was first shipped to troops overseas in Vietnam in 1964. But the AR is heavier with a shorter range and slower rate of fire, which is why it is NOT a weapon of war.
The 2nd Amendment is not about fishing, hunting, or even collecting. The Bill of Rights are not the “bill of needs.” If you need to ban weapons to govern, you should really consider brushing up on the Constitution and civics training.
Mel B. Shelnutt,
Clarinda, Iowa
Inflation Reduction Act
Regarding the Inflation Reduction Act, the reason the Republicans (namely Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota) gave for not voting for it is that corporations will raise prices, referring to the 15% tax.
Well, we see how much they lowered prices when Trump lowered the tax that corporations paid. And what about “trickle down” that Reagan had? How did that work out for the lower and middle class?
Susan Peters,Omaha
Rights of the unborn
Responding to Trey Coley Lusk’s letter, “Reproductive Justice” (Aug. 3), some terms could be defined. The Random House dictionary defines conception as “becoming pregnant.” Pregnant is defined as “being with child or young.” Fertilization: “In biology, the union of male and female reproductive cells to form a cell that will develop into a new individual.”
At conception, the inception of pregnancy, fertilization — different words for the same reality — our height, eye color, foot size, is all determined. All that is needed now is more time and nourishment.
Many women, once they realize they are pregnant, will stop smoking or taking drugs, like alcohol, in order to protect the health of their baby, which is a separate body.
The human body is completely formed within 10 to 12 weeks. Once ultrasound is used, one can see the child sucking its thumb and doing somersaults. The average time of pregnancy before the child is born is 270 to 284 days.
When the term “reproductive health care” is used as a euphemism for abortion, it makes the unborn child sound like some kind of cancer or other disease.
Msgr. Paul K. Witt,Lincoln
Thoughts on gubernatorial candidates
Considering Nebraska gubernatorial candidates: The difference between Senator Blood and Mr. Pillen is clear in their interviews broadcast on NTV.
Senator Blood answers every question on issues important to all Nebraskans with solid solutions. She demonstrates knowledge, diplomacy, intelligence, and work ethic.
Mr. Pillen merely parrots the questions. He is not able to answer any question with any knowledge or viable solution.
An example is the responses concerning high property taxes. Mr. Pillen says these taxes are too high and something must be done.
Not one idea on what to do is offered. None. Nothing.
Senator Blood discusses how unfounded mandates are affecting tax levels and how a strategic plan would provide proactive solutions.
It’s time for Nebraskans to smarten up and vote for candidates who are smart, who know how to work, and who can build and implement solutions on issues which affect the future of ALL Nebraskans.
Josiah Miller’s letter on Aug. 3 disparaging gubernatorial candidate Carol Blood was misinformed. Senator Blood does not wish to raise property taxes or squander the state’s budget. And as governor, she won’t. She has worked on behalf of Nebraskans after winning four elections to serve the people.
Efforts to alleviate property taxes are rejected by Republicans every time they surface. The convoluted blame game the Legislature and governor’s office have been playing since 1999 is astounding. If the Republican Party so poorly mismanaged funds meant for counties that they had to retool the bottom line using higher property taxes, why would another four years of the same be any better?
Senator Carol Blood’s website outlines how we got such bloated property taxes. It also says plainly what the solutions she would implement are. The Legislature and governor’s office had ample opportunity to right their wrongs for decades. Senator Blood helped get Law Enforcement Training Academy’s underfunding corrected. She would enact fiscally responsible solutions outlined in the 2014 spending report LR 582 to relieve taxpayers from farm to neighborhood.
Her website details her plan for a prosperous Nebraska for all. Repeatedly, the Republican agenda has failed ordinary Nebraskans. There is only a stark horizon ahead if things continue the way they have. Senator Carol Blood for governor means prosperity for all, so I am voting for her. It’s time for new “Blood.”
Mikki Russ,Lincoln
Kudos to OPPD
We were disappointed by the Midland Voices piece on decarbonization and the author’s negative opinions of OPPD, as well as renewable energy.
In fact, we would like to commend OPPD for their forward-thinking and commitment to meeting Nebraska’s future energy needs. Every day, we read about record energy use in our state and how OPPD has met those needs. It’s apparent that their past planning, coupled with their cutting-edge goals to decarbonize are paying off for all customers.
This year alone highlights the instability of fossil fuel prices and the need for a diversified portfolio of energy sources. These summer months have been some of the hottest on record, and thanks to renewable energy (among other sources) for keeping our lights and air conditioners on.
Kudos to OPPD. Keep up the great work and visionary planning for diverse energy sources.
Steve and Marlene Wehrbein,Plattsmouth
Mayor Stothert’s ‘vacations’
I go out of town periodically to visit my grandchildren and am lucky enough that I can continue running my electrical contracting business while I am out of town. I have great employees working for me to do the work in the field and, with today’s technology, all I need is my iPhone and laptop computer and I can work from anywhere. It’s great to play grandpa and grandma and my grandkids need to see their grandparents. Plus, getting out of town allows me to relax a little and recharge.
Jean Stothert has done such a great job for Millard and the City of Omaha for more than 15 years that her having the power to run the city while she’s out of town shouldn’t be a problem. She has great department heads who keep her informed via our current technology, so there is no reason to not change the City Charter to let her stay in power while away. She works very long hours for us and I’m sure she is always thinking about our city while out of town, too.
If she’s vacationing out of the country, then I think someone else needs to be put in charge or if the mayor feels they need to decompress away from their mayoral duties, they should have the power to put someone else in charge for a period of time at the mayor’s discretion.
Thank you, Mayor Stothert, for all you do for us.
I trust you to keep Omaha going forward on the right path whether you’re here or away.
Steve Andersen,Omaha
Decarbonization thoughts
In reference to “Pathways to decarbonization could harm Nebraska economy“ (Aug. 4, Midland Voices), finally, rising above all of the loud and angry “Save the Planet” marches, demonstrations and articles, we have some facts relating to worldwide decarbonization effort and to us here in Nebraska. It would be interesting to see how many of the environmental mobs, all across our country, have any real clue about their existing energy sources, its cost, and their dependence on those sources. Like the “coal trains” that power NPPD.
Without comparable alternatives to oil, gas, and coal (all primary energy sources) our country’s economy, our standard of living and basically the way we live our lives, would be changed. And, economically, all of the alternative sources have their own problems. The issues and challenges to this effort are formidable. A cleaner planet is an admirable goal, but the transition will require true understanding of the obstacles, the true costs and time.
Richard Smiley,Tekamah, Neb.
Leaving it to the states
Jim Busenbark (Pulse, July 30) is correct about SCOTUS’s function interpreting laws. He does not note Justice Clarence Thomas’ activities to have pliant state legislatures bring up cases he wishes to overturn, effectively rewriting laws. He does not note Justice Thomas’ failure to recuse himself in cases where he and his activist wife have a conflict of interest. As a child of the 60’s I viewed first hand how “leaving it to the states” works to the detriment of individual freedom. Everyone, including Justice Thomas, benefitted from national rights (anti-segregation, nondiscrimination, removal of bans for interracial marriage, Title IX, EPA, etc.) You can’t have freedom by denying it to others you disagree with. We don’t need another decade of protests and social unrest brought on by a minor yearning for the “good old days.”
Jeff Johnston, Elmwood, Neb.
Destination state?
Today, Nebraska is not a pro-life state but a destination state for abortion.
A 12-week abortion ban in Nebraska is as unacceptable as a 20-week abortion ban. Abortion is the murder of an innocent child, as pro-life candidate for governor Jim Pillen has correctly stated. In the rare and extreme cases of rape, incest, or health of the mother, a baby’s life is still in the balance, as Governor Ricketts has publicly reiterated. All abortion (child killing) should be illegal; this is what our majority pro-life legislators represented when they ran for office. The expectation of pro-life Nebraska citizens is to outlaw abortion, period.
Nebraskans expect their state legislators to bring a pro-life bill in a special session that will outlaw abortion now. This is what we hear all across the state every day in rural and urban areas.
The July 30 World-Herald front page article “Fund to pay survivors of emergency personnel” covered other laws that took effect on July 21, and it reminded readers that Senator Anna Wishart championed into law LB 851, changing the definition of animal abuse to include “hit, kick, or strike in any manner.” In the Unicameral Update from April 7, 2022, Senator Wishart stated her opposition to LB 933 that would ban abortions in the State of Nebraska commenting that “this legislation. . . makes Nebraska dangerous to live in as a woman.” In fact, the current law allowing abortion makes Nebraska more dangerous to live in as an unborn than it is for the animals now safely protected by Senator Wishart’s legislation.
Nancy Schlesiger,La Vista
DMV was a breeze
Kudos to the DMV at 170th and Burt. I took my mother there this morning for an 8 a.m. appointment. She uses a walker, so we were moving slowly. We were escorted through the door right at 8 a.m. by a kind gentleman. We signed in at the kiosk quickly and easily and went straight to the counter for help. The woman who helped us was so kind and patient.We were in and out in about 12 minutes. Their appointment system and helpful employees made the visit a breeze.
I have followed with interest the letters from Frank Logan regarding the lengthy process of obtaining a photo ID for his 88-year-old mother-in-law. Now imagine if his mother-in-law lived in a more rural area and had to drive many miles or hours each way to the closest DMV.
Mr. Logan is correct. The photo ID requirement is a very thinly disguised poll tax and does nothing but deter the poor and elderly from voting. I don’t think Pete Ricketts or Julie Slama would even be able to explain how it does not violate the 24th Amendment.
Do not let those behind this phony legislation convince you we have a need for such legislation in Nebraska. We do not.
Jeri Regan,Omaha
Galusha column
My thanks to Professor Rick Galusha for the wisdom expressed in “Sympathy for the devil too often comes too easy for some.” His final paragraph expresses the standard to which we all need to hold ourselves accountable.
Kathleen Brashear,Omaha
Big business
Don Bacon does everything to support big business and keep their taxes low or zero.
Having 44 hours of economics including graduate courses — horrible price increases (inflation) is the result of short supply (numerous reasons), high demand (spending by us), price gouging by big oil, etc., and likely price fixing by some companies.
The Republican Party and big business want us to believe trickle down economics helps everyone. It has the opposite effect. Tax breaks for big business goes directly to their bottom line. The only way business will hire more people/increase their production of goods and services/expand is if they have increased demand. Give us the tax breaks, with corporations paying a fair share, and everyone will win. Many corporations now pay $0 in income taxes.
Everyone has the ability to want to learn and think. High school U.S. government teaches what the Republicans have done to labor law, clean air and water, education, worker safety, etc. for over the past century. Learn when, why and who started “we are still the grand old party.”
I called Mr. Bacon’s office in February and was told that, yes, he does read all his mail. I wrote to him about a crucial issue to seniors; not even a form letter in response in six months. Nicholas Lemek (Public Pulse) also reached out to Bacon to no avail.
The well-respected and very conservative former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson says “this is not the Republican Party, it is a cult,” led by guess who?
At the very least, read our Omaha World-Herald. Be informed and possibly stop voting against your own best interests.
Larry L. Kennedy,Omaha
National Health Center Week
August 7-13 is National Health Center Week. Since 1970, when our founders started a small clinic in South Omaha, to today as we care for 50,000 patients annually, OneWorld’s mission has been to provide quality health care for all people, with a focus on the most vulnerable.
In 2021, nearly half of our patients had no insurance, 40% were children and 98% lived below 200% of the poverty level.
OneWorld Community Health Centers, Inc. is part of the national movement of community health centers across our state and nation that are working to advance health equity by advocating for accessible and available care for all. Under the strong and dedicated leadership of our board of directors, with our community partners, government, journalists, volunteers and donors, we enhance the ability of families, particularly in minority and low-income communities, to obtain the health care, food, clothing, and the shelter they need in order to have a better quality of life.
The “community” of our “OneWorld Community Health Centers” name remains integral to our ability to serve the health care needs of those who need us most. During this special week we want to thank you, our community, for supporting us. Your advocacy and caring helped keep our spirits up as we faced, and continue to face, adapt to, and navigate the COVID pandemic and now the new potential pandemic of monkeypox.
Special thank you to our OneWorld family: our board, our patients, and staff. You have overcome so many challenges to assure continued COVID testing, to provide care for those who are positive, and to vaccinate all who come to our doorstep or need a home vaccination. To our unsung heroes, special thanks to you during this National Health Center Week and always.
Andrea Skolkin,Omaha
Fueling division
Let’s just say that I am extremely disappointed in the latest Don Bacon ad attacking the “Liberal Democrats Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden for not giving the support of the energy companies that resulted in the sky high gas prices.”
Bacon must really think we are so stupid to believe that the politicians control the energy prices. While the energy companies like Exon, Gulf, Shell and British Petroleum made over $200 billion in profit in the first quarter of 2022.
This statement is misleading and just wrong. Attacking Democrats for the energy issue is ridiculous and not even close to the reality.
While the oil companies rake in records profits, the American people take it in their wallets — that is who he should be attacking.
Bacon, you are fueling the division in our nation.
On Tuesday, the Valley City Council will vote on a proposal to grant a conditional use permit (CUP) allowing the development of a 240-plus RV park with airboat access in the floodway of the Platte River near Valley, Nebraska. The proposal was soundly rejected by the City Planning Commission in June because it failed to meet a large number of the city’s own ordinances for granting such permits. Adjacent landowners and many Valley residents have mounted serious opposition, calling into question the lack of specifics that accompany the application.
Answers to three questions should help elected officials make their decision. Given the resounding 6-2 vote by their own Planning Commission, what grounds are there to overturn their negative recommendation? On what basis is there to dismiss statements by the Papio Missouri River Natural Resources District that they are opposed to any new development in the Platte River floodway? Why put the city in potential danger of losing its federal FEMA funding if the proposal goes forward?
Disputes between developers and neighboring communities are not new. In this case, permitting development in a floodway that has seen its share of floods is not worth the risk. A no vote is the safest answer to all three questions.
Helen M. Sramek,Waterloo
Protect our planet
Our planet is getting hotter. The summer of 2021 was the hottest ever recorded. During this summer, record high temperatures have been set across our planet. In order to stop the earth from getting even hotter, we need to dramatically reduce the amount of greenhouse gases in our atmosphere. Most importantly, we are running out of time to save our planet from overheating. A recent climate change report (IPPC) indicates that we need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.
Our Congress and the EPA both recognize this need. However, our Supreme Court recently ruled that the EPA cannot regulate greenhouse gas emissions from energy plants. This is despite the fact that reducing greenhouse gas emissions now is critical to preserving life on our planet. The Supreme Court overruled our Congress which gave special authorization, under the Clean Air Act, to permit the EPA to regulate greenhouse gas emissions. To us, the Supreme Court ruling is frightening and incomprehensible.
David and Barb Daughton, Omaha
Had enough?
Last election cycle there was one brave soul in my neighborhood that had Libertarian yard signs , one with the caption: ”Had enough?” I pondered that for a while and then I read a blurb from the Citizens Climate Lobby. Someone apparently thinks that Nebraska is the villain behind climate change. Since the nuclear plant went offline, we have had brownouts and now we have to keep the North Omaha coal plant going. We gave up zero emissions for this?
The whole USA grid can charge 4 million EVs in it’s current state but there are 150 million vehicles out there. You are going to get the extra power from solar? Are we suddenly in Arizona? Neither prominent party is paying any attention to nuclear energy . We have the fuel and we have an excellent, virtually finished waste disposal site in Yucca Flats. Nevermind the endless cutting down of rain forests, the over-population in Africa leading to desertification, and the current construction of coal plants in China and India, we are somehow going to make a difference here with solar? Do you realize that you would need a solar farm the size of the city of Fremont to equal one nuke plant? Take a lesson from France who gets 70% of their power from nuclear and reprocesses the spent fuel. Are they smarter than us? Apparently so. I have a feeling that the next election cycle is going to add another brave soul to the mix in this neighborhood. I have had enough.
Like most Americans, I agree that we should make an earnest effort to bring manufacturing back to American soil. The bill voted on in Congress last week, the CHIPS and Science Act, appears at first glance to do just that. Unfortunately, this bill seeks to bring chip manufacturing back to the U.S. through additional spending rather than tax incentives. This bill would add roughly $54 billion in new spending each year over the next five years. With inflation at 41-year highs and a shrinking economy, we cannot afford another $54 billion annually.
This vote also came on the heels of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband trading millions in chip stocks mere weeks before the vote, drawing the ire of many on Capitol Hill. Thank you to Rep. Don Bacon and Sen. Deb Fischer for opposing it.
Michelle Dirks,Omaha
Bacon’s Marriage Act vote
I am thankful Congressman Bacon voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act. As 1 of the 47 Republicans to cross the aisle to codify marriage equality, I believe Congressman Bacon has cast a vote that represents the diverse ideals, lives and opinions of his constituents.
Congressman Bacon is a common-sense, compassionate, consensus-building representative for NE-02. I look forward to voting for him on Nov. 8, and I encourage my fellow citizens to do the same.
Tyler Gloe,Omaha
Fun to shoot?
The editorial by the Houston Chronicle printed in the World-Herald (July 28) is spot on in the assessment of the need to ban assault weapons. I have heard statements supporting the availability of these weapons because they are “so fun to shoot.” The thought of this excuse in comparison to the tragic loss of innocent lives in a matter of moments is truly repulsive. These weapons need to be banned and mandatory background checks implemented.
Patricia Smith,Kearney
Weapons of war
In the Another View column from July 28, the discussion about AR-15 rifles mentioned Republican Sen. John Thune, who had commented that many of his constituents enjoy using AR-15s to shoot prairie dogs.
I have hunted prairie dogs in South Dakota. I used a single-shot varmint rifle specifically made for that activity. If you need an AR-15 to spray bullets all over a prairie dog town, you should really consider some marksmanship training.
David Feyerherm,West Point
We need our militias
In response to Ernie Rousek (Pulse, July 27), I’d like to defend the first part of the Second Amendment: “A well regulated militia being necessary for the security of a free state.” A militia is comprised of citizens that are able to be called upon in an emergency. First of all, who are our citizens? We don’t know because we cannot ask that on the census anymore. Second of all, not all emergencies necessitate rifles. Sometimes, a militia is called to do civil duties: firemen, police, rescue units, engineers in utility areas, etc. We need our militias at the most local of levels. The military of the federal government is supposed to be for foreign affairs. The most basic level of domestic government in our country is the Township (TWP). It was designed by Thomas Jefferson as a small, manageable, and inexpensive way for a few common folk to govern themselves in plain and simple service as a democracy.
Katrina Tomsen,Minden
Ed board picks
Marni Hodgen, Kirk Penner, Sherry Jones and Elizabeth Tegtmeier are the best choice for Nebraska’s State Board of Education.
While bureaucrats at the Nebraska Department of Education have indisputably made their choice to focus on topics that are damaging to children, the aforementioned group above wants to change course and get students back to the fundamentals. Schools touch every young person’s life. We should aspire for that to be in a positive way. Teaching Nebraska’s youth to read, to write, to do math, and an optimistic view of America, while recognizing our historical flaws is the way to best serve them.
Blake Aspen,Lincoln
Radio history
I was an avid listener of Paul Harvey for many, many years. At one time, he had audiences of over 24 million listeners on the radio. In my opinion, he was a true American.
There are three episodes of his program, “The Rest of the Story,” on YouTube that are worth checking out:
Gas Crisis
Abortion
1965 If I were the Devil
As Paul always said, “Now you know the rest of the story.”
It got me thinking of all the money we have spent fighting fires, and recovering from fires, floods and droughts, and all the money we are losing on dying crops and livestock, and the tragedy of all the wildlife dying in floods, fires and droughts, like the fish pictured in the story.
I can’t help but wonder, if we had spent this money on a serious effort to protect the environment to begin with, could we have spared all the lives, livelihoods, livestock and other living creatures? Wouldn’t this make more sense, to spend the money at the front end instead of waiting for all the waste and carnage to be paid for?
I should think this would save lots of money, as well as lives and property.
Marylyn Felion,Omaha
Annexation issues
The trip from Elkhorn to I-80 previously took less than 25 minutes, now there are times that it can nearly double. It appears that city officials annexed us to fund pet projects in eastern part of the city and ignore any developing problems out west.
Dan Hoffman,Elkhorn
Price gouging
We are reading many stories about the rising prices for goods in this country. Many of these articles vilify the oil companies, who are making record profits during these times of uncertainty.
Oil is pumped out of the ground in Saudi Arabia, shipped across an ocean, refined, maybe in Texas, put in a fuel truck, driven across the country to Omaha, pumped into an underground tank and then pumped into a car’s gas tank for, let’s say $4 a gallon, and we scream bloody murder.
Then we go into the gas station and buy a Diet Mountain Dew for $2 or more. The cost for a gallon of Mountain Dew would be over $16. What would be the cost of a gallon of Starbucks iced coffee be? Surely over $20! How much do you think it costs to produce a gallon of flavored water or an iced vanilla latte? Pennies?
Yes, the oil companies are taking advantage of consumers, but when it comes to overcharging the public and raking in huge profits they have a lot of company.
I was recently surprised to learn that a mere 17% of all members of Congress are veterans, the lowest level since WWII. So why do I think this is an issue, and why should you care?
A quick glance through the headlines is revealing. We are living in interesting times. In fact, we find ourselves in some of the most unsettling times in recent history, and our adversaries are becoming increasingly emboldened. Russia has invaded a sovereign nation and is threatening to go farther if they succeed in Ukraine, and China poses a grave threat to Taiwan and the U.S. supply chain, and tensions between Israel and Iran are the highest since 2015.
As these threats grow and our national defense needs become increasingly significant, it’s imperative that we have lawmakers who are able to draw on their valuable military experience, ensuring the United States is able to combat tyranny and extremism with force and precision. I encourage voters in Nebraska and Iowa to elect Air Force veterans Don Bacon and Zach Nunn this fall.
The views presented are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of DoD or its components.
Capt. Cori L. Bennett,Papillion
USAF, Retired
Presidential Decision Directive
I noticed in “StratCom Chief sounds off on nuke threats,” that Patty-Jane Geller, a defense analyst with the Heritage Foundation said “We need to be able to absorb a first strike, and then retaliate.” PDD-60(Presidential Decision Directive) changed our nuclear response doctrine in 1997 from “launch on warning.” Apparently, this directive is still in place. It doesn’t seem like a good idea.
John Bourke,Omaha
Extreme heat
We saw extreme heat conditions in the Omaha metro last month, and we can be certain we will see more before this summer is over. As director of programs for the Alzheimer’s Association Nebraska Chapter, I would like to offer these tips for families facing Alzheimer’s and other dementias to prepare for extreme heat conditions:
● Plan ahead. Family and friends should prepare accordingly and make plans to regularly check-in on a person living with dementia during extreme heat. Arrange alternative plans for cooler spaces, if air conditioning is unavailable, and dress in loose, light clothing.
● Stay hydrated. Increased water intake is essential to maintaining good hydration and health during extreme heat. Know the signs of heat exhaustion to avoid heat stroke. Dehydration may be difficult to notice in a person living with dementia, as signs like increased fatigue, dry mouth and headache may be difficult to detect.
● Pay attention at night. Keep people living with dementia cool by using fans and keeping the air conditioning on. At night, low temperatures can still exceed 75 degrees with little fluctuation in humidity levels, making for difficult and exacerbating sleeping conditions, heightened anxiety and increased agitation.
● Stay informed. Keep an eye on local weather forecasts. High temperatures are not the only cause for concern. Humidity and air pollution indices can cause breathing difficulties. The person should be monitored regularly and seek medical attention if symptoms of dehydration or heat exhaustion last for more than one hour.
● For more information and additional safety tips, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Julie Chytil,Omaha
On medical marijuana
Waiting is one of the hardest things to do, especially after a decade of trying to have the cannabis plant legally recognized as a medicinal tool in Nebraska. Will we have enough signatures for medical cannabis to be on the November ballot? Will patients and caregivers finally be treated as more than criminals?
Lots of questions run through my mind, but luckily my 88-year-old Republican farmer father is still alive and he reminds me it takes time to unharden hearts. Although he agrees with me and doesn’t understand why anyone wouldn’t want to help children with seizures, he knows people can be self-centered and usually don’t care until it affects them or someone they love directly. As a disabled Nebraskan with a disabled daughter and someone who has met citizen after citizen suffering needlessly in this state while volunteering for the Medical Cannabis petition drive, I can confidently attest his words are sadly true.
I guess for me, all I can do as I wait is continue to care about others and live life beyond self.
Lia Post,Springfield
Offutt repairs
Thanks to amendments proposed by Congressman Bacon, the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act will send $360 million to Offutt Air Force Base to repair the damage caused by the historic floods of 2019.
I was serving on Offutt AFB as a lieutenant colonel in change of the nuclear command, control and communications (NC3) command post when the flood water destroyed our building and most of our equipment in March of 2019. Speaking firsthand as a retired, 22-year active duty Air Force officer who has served at USSTRATCOM and the Pentagon, this reconstruction of Offutt is vital to our national defense and military readiness, and it would not have been possible without the leadership and advocacy of Congressman Don Bacon.
Thank you, General Bacon, for securing these much-needed recovery funds to Offutt Air Force Base. Your commitment to delivering real results for Nebraska and the USA does not go unnoticed.
Lt. Col. John Glen Weaver, retired,Omaha
Good show
On July 28, I had the wonderful opportunity to attend the play "Legally Blonde" at the Lofte Community Theater in Manley, Nebraska. I left exhausted due to the energy on stage. The cast was super. The choreography was amazing. The songs were a delight. I must give an extra pat on the back to Olivia Sis who had the lead role. She led a wonderful performance by all involved. This theater has star quality in all of its productions.
Lawrence Murray,Omaha
Social Security
Social Security is celebrating its 87th birthday on Aug. 14, and more than 65 million Americans — 1 out of 4 households — rely on their hard-earned Social Security benefits for economic security.
Congress must pass legislation to strengthen the Social Security trust fund and increase most benefits of current and future retirees across the board. Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter DeFazio have introduced joint legislation to do that.
The Social Security Expansion Act (SSEA) S. 4365 in the Senate and HR 8005 in the House, would extend the Social Security Trust Fund 75 years through 2096. It would also increase Social Security's modest benefits by $200 per month — $2,400 per year — by making the wealthiest Americans pay their fair share.
I urge my Rep. Mike Flood and Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse to support this important legislation. Thank you.
Michael Zgud,Lincoln
Vice president Nebraska Alliance of Retired Americans Education Fund
Ten of my multi-generation family members (ages 5 to 69) spent most of the day at the downtown mall earlier this month, and we all agreed: We love listening to music there. Music selections were perfect for a broad audience. It definitely enhanced our experience.
Great job on every single detail! The children’s play area was great, they loved the splash park, ping pong tables and the shady tables were perfect for our picnic. We even brought our new remote-control boat for the boat pond. A walk to the Juice Stop in the Old Market rounded out a memorable afternoon. Such an attractive destination for everyone!
Leigh Snow,Omaha
Handbook please
I guess I would need to see the employee handbook for the mayor. Is the mayor not entitled to vacation time the whole time she serves as mayor? Why can't she do her job away from the office like everyone seems to do? I don't believe there were any major crises while she was away that she didn't solve.
As stressful as that job is and with the passing of her late husband, doesn't she deserve some time off? If it was any other job, people would be taking time off for mental health, COVID, maternity leave, lack of interest. Get used to it, people. This is a new day and a new dawn. Let her be and let her do her job from wherever.
Kerry Hanson,Omaha
Road Use Tax
Sorry, but I keep waiting to hear how EV owners are going to pay their “fair share” of the road taxes that everybody else pays with every gallon of gas they buy. Seems all we hear is about rich people and corporations needing to pay their fair share. Now we are spending billions of taxpayer funds to build charging stations everywhere to encourage more sales and use of EV’s on highways maintained by the taxes on gasoline. I’m not against EV’s, just help pay for the roads you are using like the rest of us. Does the old saying “there is no free lunch” ring any bells? Just saying.
Dean Briscoe, Papillion
Life's choices
I am not in favor of abortions, but I do think for each individual or couple, the choice should be theirs alone without governmental interference, be it state or federal.
It is my religious belief that even the aborted seed and its soul is already in God’s loving arms.
I would not have wanted to be faced with that situation. However, I think that this is a situation best left between myself and God, not myself and my state or local government.
Barbara Rehn,Bellevue
Stop the waste
With this long dry spell, it has been so disappointing to see so many sprinkler systems running...... sometimes watering pavement more than grass. There is absolutely no reason we should ever waste water on grass! It should not be that important to have the perfect green lawn.
There are people in other parts of the world that never get to experience the crystal clean water we can enjoy here, but for some dumb reason, we dump so much of it on our yards. If you don't water the lawn, you don't have to mow as much — less air and noise pollution. And, if we stop using so many harmful chemicals on the grass and weeds, we will in turn have a healthier environment.
We need to ask ourselves, is it more important to have the bragging rights of the "greenest lawn," or would we rather have plenty of water to drink and bathe with and a cleaner environment for future generations?
Matt Sakowski,Omaha
The true definition
One of Webster's definitions of "delusional" (psychologically) is: "a persistent false psychotic belief regarding the self or persons outside the self that is maintained despite indisputable evidence to the contrary."
The endless baseless claims from Trump and others of decertifying the 2020 election, of fraud, of 'the election was stolen', is almost mind numbing and, in my opinion, seems to follow the description of delusional. Why his base refuses to accept the results of the election is hard to understand. None of the arguments put forth by Trump and his supporters are logical or even theoretically correct, as put forth by a number of law professors across the country.
Mike Pence did the right thing by adhering to the laws of the Constitution and certifying the election and thereby avoiding the countrywide chaos that most likely would have occurred had he not. Trump did not have the courage to accept the results of the election, but put it back on his vice president to do his dirty work.
Clark Squires, Omaha
Future of our civilization
OK, fellow Boomers — remember when we marched to end the Vietnam War? It's time to get off the couch and take action for women's health care rights, gun safety, racial equality and voting rights. Most importantly, we need to do whatever we can to protect our democracy from the authoritarianism we saw on display at the recent CPAC convention that featured Viktor Orban, the anti-democratic leader of Hungary.
Your grandchildren will thank you!
Christine Smith,Bellevue
Not what it seems
Last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin struck a deal to pass a comprehensive climate change and "green energy" bill. This bill is not what Senate Democrats make it out to be, however. While the bill does include $369 billion for energy security and climate change initiatives as well as $64 billion to renew Obamacare subsidies, it also comes with a hefty load of tax increases. The bill seeks to pay for itself through an increase in American business tax rates and the hiring of an additional 87,000 IRS agents to increase audits and enforcement.
Despite popular rhetoric, these tax increases and additional audits do not target the wealthy and well-to-do. In fact, the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation has already found that $16.7 billion in tax increases will be levied on those making under $200,000. Even worse, a whopping 50% of the tax increases in this bill will be paid by those making under $400,000 annually.
In the middle of an economic recession, the last thing we need are additional job-killing taxes on American businesses and the middle class. Congress should be focused on spurring economic growth and unleashing all forms of American energy, not levying new taxes and crippling the already sluggish economy. I encourage our Nebraska delegation to vote NO on this bill.
Ryan Miller,Omaha
Modern sporting rifles
David Feyerherm’s Pulse letter, “Weapons of war” shows a lack of knowledge of the modern sporting rifle. The design of the modern sporting rifle’s “in-line” platform produces superior accuracy and eliminates muzzle jump making them ideal for prairie dogs. Unlike the M16, the modern sporting rifle is not a weapon of war, it’s simply just another semi-auto rifle with a detachable magazine. However, more importantly, the agenda of gun control liberals will not stop with modern sporting rifles. They will not be satisfied until they ban all guns including Feyerherm’s single shot varmint rifle.
Gary Tuma,Blair
Not made of money
Robert Sprain (Pulse, Aug. 6) stated gas prices were high because oil comes from Saudi Arabia, across the ocean, refined in some southern state and then put into an underground tank after finally making it to Omaha and we shouldn’t cry about 4 bucks a gallon for gas.
If we still had the Keystone XL pipeline, President Biden would not have needed to go to Saudi Arabia to beg for oil in the first place when we have the capacity to get it right here on this continent. Not to mention all the jobs that would be reinstated if the pipeline comes back. Newsflash Bob, few people can afford a fluffy drink from Scooters or a $2 liter of pop anymore. Unless you’re made of money, which most Americans are not.
