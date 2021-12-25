Twitter reverses suspension of new State Ed board member's account

By Friday afternoon, Penner's account had been suspended.

The Governor’s Office did not return messages seeking comment.

When contacted Saturday night, Penner said he had no comment for The World-Herald.

At the top of his profile, Penner pinned an Oct. 26 tweet where he wrote, “Using 5-11 year old children as guinea pigs is sad. Children are not at risk.” The tweet was in response to a seven-second video from another account which showed a Food and Drug Administration official saying, “We’re never going to learn about how safe the vaccine is unless we start giving it.”

U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s vaccine for younger children after millions of 12- to 17-year-olds received the shot. More than 5 million children ages 5 to 11 have gotten a first dose since early November, and government safety monitoring has not uncovered any surprise problems.

Separately, Penner retweeted a tweet that says, “police are patrolling the streets to check people’s health papers to see if they are allowed to be there,” in an apparent reference to Europe’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. “We used to think this was only something that happened in Nazi Germany in the past.”