Two candidates look to oust outspoken incumbent lawmaker in Omaha's District 6

Omaha State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh faces more than her two official opponents as she runs for reelection to the District 6 seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

The Nebraska Republican Party has named her as one of two lawmakers they are aiming to defeat during this year’s election. Flipping both seats would give the GOP a better chance of overcoming filibusters and dominating future legislative sessions.

In the District 6 race, the party’s hopes rest on two Republicans, Christian Mirch, an attorney and former chairman of the Douglas County Republican Party, and Elizabeth Hallgren, a business adviser and educator. Cavanaugh is a registered Democrat.

The Legislature is nonpartisan. But the parties do exert influence on some key issues.

Politically, District 6 is a toss-up. Democrats account for 38% of the voters, while 37% are registered Republican and 25% are nonpartisan. The district stretches from 67th and Pacific Streets on the southeast to 144th Street and West Maple Road on the northwest, straddling both West Dodge Road and Interstate 680.

Cavanaugh remains optimistic, despite the GOP efforts. She pointed out that she won election four years ago in a district that was more heavily Republican. She defeated Gov. Pete Ricketts’ appointee, who was backed by Ricketts’ money, and while pregnant with her youngest child.

“I think people voted for me because I was honest about my beliefs and my positions,” she said. “Predominantly, people appreciate the honesty and the authenticity of how I approach issues.”

In the Legislature, Cavanaugh has focused on children, families, maternal health and people with developmental disabilities. Her priority bill this year requires the state to start family support services to help children with developmental disabilities stay in their homes.

Last year, she fought for a legislative investigation into the state’s botched contract with the Kansas-based nonprofit managing child welfare cases in the metro area. She also got legislation requiring a court hearing before a judge denies a domestic violence protection order.

If reelected, Cavanaugh said she would continue working for paid family and medical leave and will push investments and policy changes to help working families as a way to make Nebraska more attractive as a place to live.

She is clear about her positions on abortion rights — “I fully support women’s unfettered access to reproductive health care” — and against allowing people to carry concealed weapons without a permit — “I voted with the Omaha Police Officers Association.” The Omaha police union opposed a permitless concealed carry bill.

Nor does she apologize about her blunt, sometimes emotional, style of legislating.

“There’s no denying that I am outspoken and I say what I believe needs to be said,” Cavanaugh said.

Mirch, who has been endorsed by most Republican Party leaders in the state, has described himself as a “pro-life, pro-God” and “pro-law enforcement” candidate. He said he decided to run because he believes Nebraskans can’t wait any longer to secure public safety and lower taxes.

“I won’t be the legislator making news every day for a real or perceived scandal,” he said on his campaign website. “I won’t be the lawmaker whose biggest goal is to generate headlines. I’ll be the senator working tirelessly to build consensus and get the job done for the people of Nebraska.”

Mirch said the tax package passed this year represents a great step in the right direction. But he said Nebraska needs a complete overhaul of its tax system. In particular, he said, the state needs to address school funding because property taxes are taxing people out of their homes. He does not have an alternative tax plan to propose but said “nothing is off the table.”

When it comes to public safety, he said the state should replace the aging Nebraska State Penitentiary with a new state prison as long as that is coupled with reforms to help low-level, nonviolent offenders reenter society. But he opposed legislation that would have limited some sentences to slow prison population growth, saying it could endanger society.

Mirch called for more support, training and equipment for law enforcement, especially to help them deal with people going through mental health crises. He also said he wants to increase parent involvement in education, suggesting a tax credit for parents who volunteer in schools.

Mirch said he would support an abortion ban with the only exception being to save the life of the woman and, despite spending 10 years as an Omaha police officer, would have supported a bill allowing permitless concealed carry.

Hallgren decided to make her first bid for elective office because of two key concerns.

Having spent two decades helping businesses and organizations grow and operate efficiently, both in the United States and abroad, she said she became concerned about the need for someone with a business mindset in the Legislature to ensure the state is business-friendly.

As a mother and a Nebraskan by choice, Hallgren said she also wanted to make sure the state attracts and keeps people and that it makes financial sense to live here. She and her husband first landed in Nebraska when he was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. They settled here after he retired from the U.S. Air Force.

“I have adult kids,” she said. “I want them back in Nebraska so ultimately my grandbabies will be around my table on Sundays.”

Hallgren said Nebraska needs to lower taxes by updating its tax policy. She said a study is needed to find the tax system that best serves the modern economy. She does not have an alternative tax plan but said the more people in the Legislature who are committed to that goal, the more progress will be made.

To attract and retain more workers, she said Nebraska should look at policies such as universal licensing, to make it easier for licensed professionals to move to the state.

She also said she would work to restore civility in politics, so lawmakers treat each other as “adults and professionals” instead of on a more ideological basis.

She takes a more moderate position than her rivals on both abortion and guns, saying she would support an abortion ban with exceptions for both the life and the health of the woman. On permitless concealed carry, she believes there may be room for agreement between the bill supporters and the Omaha police.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.