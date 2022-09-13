Two candidates make the ballot for Omaha legislative district

LINCOLN — A businesswoman and a teacher got their names on the November ballot to run for the Millard-area legislative seat held by State Sen. Rich Pahls until his death in late April.

Secretary of State Bob Evnen confirmed Tuesday that Kathleen Kauth, who was appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts as Pahls’ replacement, and Tim Royers, who ran for the seat in 2020, had submitted enough valid petition signatures to appear on the ballot.

Under state law, Kauth’s appointment is good through Jan. 3. She must win election in November to fill out the last two years of Pahls’ term.

Both she and Royers had to submit at least 2,000 valid petition signatures to appear as candidates for the general election, since the seat became vacant after voting began for the May primary. Both exceeded the mark by more than 15%.

Kauth, a Republican, is the president of K.T. Beck Enterprises, a mediation and conflict coaching firm. Royers, a Democrat, is president of the Millard Education Association.

District 31 includes most of the Millard neighborhood in southwest Omaha. The boundaries are, roughly, between South 192nd Street and South 144th Street, and between West Center Road and Harrison Street.