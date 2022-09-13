Two candidates make the ballot for Omaha legislative district

In a statement, Gov. Pete Ricketts said there are not enough votes to pass stricter abortion laws in Nebraska.
LINCOLN — A businesswoman and a teacher got their names on the November ballot to run for the Millard-area legislative seat held by State Sen. Rich Pahls until
his death in late April.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen confirmed Tuesday that Kathleen Kauth, who was
appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts as Pahls’ replacement, and Tim Royers, who ran for the seat in 2020, had submitted enough valid petition signatures to appear on the ballot.
Under state law, Kauth’s appointment is good through Jan. 3. She must win election in November to fill out the last two years of Pahls’ term.
Both she and Royers had to submit at least 2,000 valid petition signatures to appear as candidates for the general election, since the seat became vacant after voting began for the May primary. Both exceeded the mark by more than 15%.
Kauth, a Republican, is the president of K.T. Beck Enterprises, a mediation and conflict coaching firm. Royers, a Democrat, is president of the Millard Education Association.
District 31 includes most of the Millard neighborhood in southwest Omaha. The boundaries are, roughly, between South 192nd Street and South 144th Street, and between West Center Road and Harrison Street.
Photos: Nebraska primary day 2022
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, walks off the stage, with results projected on him, after conceding the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, concedes the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, concedes the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Addison Kloeckner, 11, of Papillion, wears a patriotic hair bow during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Members of the media await results during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Supporters gather during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Supporters listen as Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, concedes the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Brian Michael, of Elkhorn, looks over results during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Supporters listen as Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, concedes the race during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday. The race was called for Jim Pillen.
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Alisha Shelton smiles during a press interview during a watch party at Legend's Bar and Grill in Omaha on Tuesday.
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas delivers his victory speech with his wife, Lauren (left), during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas laughs during his victory speech with his wife, Lauren (left), during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha and wife Lauren wait during an applause break in his victory speech at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday. The Democratic primary winner next will face incumbent Rep. Don Bacon for the 2nd Congressional District seat.
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas gives his victory speech during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
Nebraska congressional candidate Alisha Shelton speaks with media during a watch party at Legend's Bar and Grill in Omaha on Tuesday.
Nebraska congressional candidate Alisha Shelton speaks with media during a watch party at Legend's Bar and Grill in Omaha on Tuesday.
Nebraska congressional candidate Alisha Shelton speaks with media during a watch party at Legend's Bar and Grill in Omaha on Tuesday.
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas waits during an applause break in his victory speech during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
Nebraska 2nd Congressional District candidate Tony Vargas gives his victory speech during a watch party at Beercade 2 in Omaha on Tuesday.
Yard signs fill the area outside the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Vicki Allen, of Elkhorn, takes a photos of the first wave of results during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Supporters gather during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Beth Kramer, the finances director with the campaign, wears American flag high heels during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Dave Rippe, the Lindstrom running mate, talks with supporters during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Dave Rippe, the Lindstrom running mate, speaks during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Jana Lindstrom, Brett Lindstrom's cousin, watches over his daughter, Olivia, 5, during the Brett Lindstrom for Governor election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, speaks with supports during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Brett Lindstrom, Republican candidate for Nebraska governor, speaks with supports during an election results watch party in Omaha on Tuesday.
Volunteer District Inspector Marilyn Blakemore deposits a completed ballot for the Nebraska primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday.
Aliza Schachter-Fuerst, 5, enjoys her "I Voted Today" sticker after her father Matt Fuerst voted in the Nebraska Primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday.
Signs direct voters to their polling place in Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday at Werner Park.
Voters fill out their ballots at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
Voters head to their polling place at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
Voters fill out their ballots in Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday at Werner Park.
Head Groundskeeper Zach Ricketts, left, works on the field while Carol Szczepaniak votes in Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday at Werner Park.
Voters fill pick up their ballots at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
Jim Pillen receives a sticker after voting at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Jim Pillen votes at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Jim Pillen and his wife Suzanne Pillen speak with Linda Paitz (second from right) and Fred Weinand (right) after voting at their polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Jim Pillen turns his ballot into Linda Paitz at his polling place, Columbus Berean Church, in Columbus, Nebraska, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
Larnisha Dortch fills out her ballot at Fontenelle Forest during Nebraska's primary election on Tuesday.
Volunteer District Inspector Marilyn Blakemore, left, takes the ballot from State Sen. Brett Lindstrom after he voted in the Nebraska Primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday. Lindstrom is running for Governor of Nebraska.
Aliza Schachter-Fuerst, 5, tries to peek at her father, Matt Fuerst's ballot while voting in the Nebraska Primary at Flatland Church on Tuesday.
Signs for political candidates line an entrance to the polling place at Flatland Church on Tuesday.
