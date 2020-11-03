Two incumbents booted, three former lawmakers likely returning to Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Voters appear to have ousted two incumbent state senators while sending three former senators back to the Nebraska Legislature on Tuesday.
The three former senators all had been term-limited once. They were eligible to run again after sitting out at least one term.
Republicans picked up two more seats in the officially nonpartisan body. However, Democrats lost only one seat, after the Legislature's lone independent senator was replaced by a Democrat.
The outcomes of some races could change as the final votes are tallied this week.
Douglas County
District 5. Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha once again defeated Gilbert Ayala to keep his legislative seat. McDonnell, a Democrat, and Ayala, a Republican, faced off four years ago as well.
District 7. In South Omaha, Sen. Tony Vargas, a Democrat, coasted to a second term in the Legislature against Jorge Sotolongo, a Republican who was making his first bid for office.
District 9. John Cavanaugh, a public defender, will join his sister, Machaela Cavanaugh, in the Legislature after defeating Marque Snow, an Omaha Public School board member. Both men are Democrats, as is incumbent Sen. Sara Howard, who is term-limited.
District 11. Backing by incumbent Sen. Ernie Chambers helped political newcomer Terrell McKinney claim the north Omaha district against veteran officeholder Fred Conley. The two Democrats ran to replace Chambers, who is term-limited.
District 31. Former Sen. Rich Pahls, a Republican and former Omaha City Council member, appeared to be headed back to the Legislature after besting Tim Royers, a Democrat and teacher. The two ran to succeed Sen. Rick Kolowski, who is term-limited.
District 39. In Elkhorn, incumbent Sen. Lou Ann Linehan won against Allison Heimes, a political newcomer. Linehan, a Republican, chairs the powerful Revenue Committee. Heimes, a Democrat, sought to bring attention to mental health needs.
Sarpy County
District 3. Sen. Carol Blood, a former Bellevue city council member, held a slim lead against Rick Holdcroft, a retired Navy captain and political newcomer. Blood, the incumbent, is a Democrat. Holdcroft is a Republican.
District 45. Rita Sanders, a Republican former mayor of Bellevue, pulled out a victory against Susan Hester, a Democratic retired teacher from Bellevue. The two were competing to succeed incumbent Sen. Sue Crawford, who is term-limited.
District 49. Jen Day, a Democrat and business owner from Omaha, appeared to have ousted incumbent Sen. Andrew La Grone of Gretna, a Republican. Day won despite La Grone's backing by the governor, who appointed him to the seat in 2018.
Lincoln
District 21. Sen. Mike Hilgers, a Republican attorney, won reelection against Brody Weber, a Democrat and businessman. Weber mounted a strong campaign despite being outmatched in fund-raising.
District 25. Sen. Suzanne Geist, a Republican, outdistanced Stephany Pleasant, a Democrat, to hang on to her seat. The two were running for the district representing eastern Lincoln and northeast Lancaster County.
District 27. Sen. Anna Wishart claimed reelection easily in her west and central Lincoln district. The Democrat, who led the petition drive seeking to get medical marijuana on the ballot, defeated Brenda Bickford, a Republican.
District 29. In perhaps the costliest legislative race, Eliot Bostar, a Democrat and executive director of two environmental advocacy groups, outpaced Jacob Campbell, a Republican and business owner. Incumbent Sen. Kate Bolz is term-limited.
Other
District 1. Sen. Julie Slama of Peru bested Janet Palmtag of Nebraska City in a bitter battle between factions of the GOP. Slama had been appointed to the seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts. Palmtag had backing from former Gov. Dave Heineman.
District 15. Sen. Lynne Walz of Fremont fended off a challenge from David Rogers to win a second term. Walz, a real estate agent, ran for lieutenant governor on the Democratic ticket in 2018. Rogers is the former chairman of the county GOP.
District 17. Incumbent Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, who farms with her husband, had no difficulty hanging on to her seat. The Republican lawmaker defeated Sheryl Lindau, a Democrat and the former mayor of Wayne.
District 23. Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard won a tough race against Helen Raikes of Ashland. The campaign got heated as Raikes, an independent, sought to unseat the GOP incumbent and claim the seat once held by her late husband, Ron Raikes.
District 35. Former Sen. Ray Aguilar appeared to be returning to Lincoln. The Republican, who was the Legislature's first Latino member, defeated incumbent Sen. Dan Quick, a Democrat, who won a tight race four years ago.
District 37. Sen. John Lowe of Kearney won reelection easily. The registered Republican faced the only Libertarian running for Nebraska Legislature, Mercadies Damratowski, also of Kearney.
District 43. Incumbent Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon handily defeated Tanya Storer of Whitman in the Sand Hills district. Storer is a Cherry County Board member. Brewer, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, is the Legislature's only Native American.
Uncontested. Four incumbents and one returning state senator had no opposition in their races. The incumbents are Sens. Justin Wayne of Omaha, Tom Briese of Albion, Steve Halloran of Hastings and Steve Erdman of Bayard. Former Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk was elected to the Legislature again.
