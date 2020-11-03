Two incumbents booted, three former lawmakers likely returning to Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN — Voters appear to have ousted two incumbent state senators while sending three former senators back to the Nebraska Legislature on Tuesday.

The three former senators all had been term-limited once. They were eligible to run again after sitting out at least one term.

Republicans picked up two more seats in the officially nonpartisan body. However, Democrats lost only one seat, after the Legislature's lone independent senator was replaced by a Democrat.

The outcomes of some races could change as the final votes are tallied this week.

Douglas County

District 5. Sen. Mike McDonnell of Omaha once again defeated Gilbert Ayala to keep his legislative seat. McDonnell, a Democrat, and Ayala, a Republican, faced off four years ago as well.

District 7. In South Omaha, Sen. Tony Vargas, a Democrat, coasted to a second term in the Legislature against Jorge Sotolongo, a Republican who was making his first bid for office.