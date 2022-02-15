Two Nebraska senators not vying for reelection; former lawmaker seeks to return

LINCOLN — Two state senators have opted against running for reelection this year, leaving only 10 lawmakers with the potential to return to the Nebraska Legislature.

But at least one former lawmaker is hoping to come back after being defeated four years ago.

Former State Sen. Merv Riepe of Ralston filed Tuesday to run for the District 12 legislative seat he once held. The district encompasses Ralston and the eastern part of Millard. Riepe was elected in 2014 but was defeated four years later by Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha.

Lathrop, who chairs the Judiciary Committee, announced that he will bow out after finishing this term to focus on other priorities. By then, the Democrat will have spent 12 years in the Legislature. He was elected in 2006, term-limited out in 2014 and returned after defeating Riepe in 2018.

Sen. Tim Gragert of Glenvil also passed up the chance to seek another term. He was elected from northeast Nebraska's District 40 in 2018. He said Tuesday that he had decided to retire and focus on his family, after 40 years serving in the military and four serving in elected office.

Twelve incumbent senators are barred by term limits from seeking reelection. A constitutional amendment approved by voters in 2000 limits state senators to two consecutive terms in office, after which they must sit out at least four years before coming back.

Several of the term-limited senators are seeking other state or federal offices. Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln is running for Congress, Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha is running for governor and Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln has filed for attorney general. Sens. Matt Williams of Gothenburg and Mike Groene of North Platte will be competing for a seat on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents.

Tuesday was the deadline for people currently holding elected office to file as candidates. People not in office have a March 1 deadline to file.

