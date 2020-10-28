Two Nebraska senators propose bill to crack down on violent protests

LINCOLN — State senators from Gordon and Gretna plan to introduce a bill designed to crack down on violent protests and increase penalties for assaulting law enforcement officials.

The Nebraska measure would be similar to one proposed by Florida's governor.

State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said Wednesday he was shocked when he saw the burned buildings and broken windows in Lincoln after protests turned destructive in May.

Under his proposed "Law Enforcement Protection Act," criminal penalties would be increased for obstruction of a roadway, "mob violence" against law enforcement officers, and causing property damage when six or more people assemble. There are also provisions to prevent "defunding" police agencies.

"It just seemed like there was a need to give law enforcement a more protected environment. We need to have deterrents for riots," said Brewer, who had family members called up with the National Guard during disturbances in Omaha and Lincoln. Brewer also has a brother who serves as sheriff in Sheridan County.

Brewer, along with Gretna Sen. Andrew LaGrone, will join U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., at a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss details of the proposal. The trio, who are all Republicans, face tough re-election bids.