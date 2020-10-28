Two Nebraska senators propose bill to crack down on violent protests

LINCOLN — State senators from Gordon and Gretna plan to introduce a bill designed to crack down on violent protests and increase penalties for assaulting law enforcement officials.
The Nebraska measure would be similar to one proposed by Florida's governor.
State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon said Wednesday he was shocked when he saw the burned buildings and broken windows in Lincoln after protests turned destructive in May.
Under his proposed "Law Enforcement Protection Act," criminal penalties would be increased for obstruction of a roadway, "mob violence" against law enforcement officers, and causing property damage when six or more people assemble. There are also provisions to prevent "defunding" police agencies.
"It just seemed like there was a need to give law enforcement a more protected environment. We need to have deterrents for riots," said Brewer, who had family members called up with the National Guard during disturbances in Omaha and Lincoln. Brewer also has a brother who serves as sheriff in Sheridan County.
Brewer, along with Gretna Sen. Andrew LaGrone, will join U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., at a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss details of the proposal. The trio, who are all Republicans, face tough re-election bids.
Brewer, in a recent column to constituents, wrote about his interest in a law enforcement protection bill like the one proposed in September by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The senator said he brought on LaGrone, a lawyer, because of his legal expertise and included Bacon to ensure the Nebraska proposal does not conflict with federal law.
The proposed Nebraska law would "defund criminals, not police," according to a press release sent out by Brewer's legislative office. It calls for prohibiting someone convicted of participating in a violent assembly from receiving state benefits or being employed by the state or a local political subdivision.
It also would require a separate budget hearing and vote on any proposal to reduce the budget of a police agency by 10% or more.
Photos: Protest of George Floyd's killing draws thousands in Omaha
