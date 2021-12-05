Two Nebraska towns have approved local abortion bans. Does it matter?

The two Nebraska ordinances are not identical, but both seek to outlaw abortion locally and “aiding or abetting” abortion. They call abortion “a murderous act of violence” and assert that “abortion providers and their enablers should be regarded as murderers and treated and ostracized as such.” Both also declare abortion-inducing medication “contraband.”

The Hayes Center ordinance includes that violators will be subject to a $500 fine, and both ordinances state that a penalty can’t be imposed on “the mother of the unborn child that has been aborted.”

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office is aware of the ordinances, according to spokesperson Suzanne Gage, but “has expressed no opinion on their validity.”

“Local governments have their own legal counsel; the Attorney General does not provide legal advice to local government entities,” Gage wrote in an email. “There is no basis for us to issue an opinion, and we do not expect to do so.”