Two of Nebraska's three congressmen vote for Jan. 6 commission

Citing a need for transparency and "a return to regular, peaceful order," two of Nebraska's three congressmen voted for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry, who represent the most populous areas of the state, voted for the commission, while Rep. Adrian Smith, whose sprawling district covers the greatest territory, opposed it.

All three are Republicans. The votes by Bacon and Fortenberry required that they buck the position of Republican House leadership — only 35 GOP House members voted in favor of the commission.

"Most Nebraskans desperately want a return to regular, peaceful order in Washington and the rest of America," Fortenberry said in a statement explaining his vote. "I am hopeful that this bipartisan commission helps us do that."

Fortenberry said the attack was unlike anything he's witnessed and it included police detonating an explosive device outside his window. He described the attackers as a "radical mob ... their violently destructive actions undermined the principles of democracy they pretended to exercise."

Bacon, whose district includes Omaha, said a clearer understanding of what happened has value.