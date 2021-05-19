Two of Nebraska's three congressmen vote for Jan. 6 commission

Citing a need for transparency and "a return to regular, peaceful order," two of Nebraska's three congressmen voted for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
U.S. Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry, who represent the most populous areas of the state, voted for the commission, while Rep. Adrian Smith, whose sprawling district covers the greatest territory, opposed it.
All three are Republicans. The votes by Bacon and Fortenberry required that they buck the position of Republican House leadership — only 35 GOP House members voted in favor of the commission.
"Most Nebraskans desperately want a return to regular, peaceful order in Washington and the rest of America," Fortenberry said in a statement explaining his vote. "I am hopeful that this bipartisan commission helps us do that."
Fortenberry said the attack was unlike anything he's witnessed and it included police detonating an explosive device outside his window. He described the attackers as a "radical mob ... their violently destructive actions undermined the principles of democracy they pretended to exercise."
Bacon, whose district includes Omaha, said a clearer understanding of what happened has value.
"Transparency is good, and putting a spotlight on Jan. 6 will give us facts," he said in a statement. "For starters, we need to know why security failed so badly and why the leaders did not prepare. Whether violence comes from the left or right, we should all denounce it and hold the perpetrators accountable."
Likewise, Fortenberry noted that the problem extends beyond Jan. 6. He said it's his hope that the commission "honestly, fairly, and thoroughly (investigates) the truth of what happened on and before January 6, including the culture of political violence that has plagued this country over the last several years."
Smith could not be reached for comment Wednesday.