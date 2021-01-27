Two senators break COVID quarantines — one to make an important vote

But a key vote was also scheduled over the noon hour on Wednesday to appoint the members of a special committee that will handle redistricting of voting districts for Legislature, the U.S. House of Representatives and other state offices, one of the top priorities of the 2021 session. That special committee, by legislative rule, needed to be appointed by the end of the month.

Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers, the Speaker of the Legislature, said that suspending legislative rules to postpone the deadline was considered. But that option was deemed impractical, Hilgers said, because a rule change requires 30 votes, and fewer than 40 senators (of the 49) were available on Wednesday. It also wasn’t clear if more, or fewer, senators would be available in upcoming days due to COVID-19 or other absences, he said.

Hilgers said that there was consultation with local health officials about allowing Vargas to participate in the meeting, either in person or via phone from his car outside the Capitol, before it was decided to forge ahead with the meeting, which took less than 30 minutes.