Two senators break COVID quarantines — one to make an important vote

LINCOLN — A day after a nine-member committee of state lawmakers was advised to quarantine due to a COVID-19 exposure, two of the state senators were back at work on Wednesday.
State Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha said he had “no other option” than to attend a socially distanced meeting of the Legislature’s Executive Board so he could participate in a key vote concerning redistricting.
“I felt a responsibility as a legislator and Exec Board member to be there,” said Vargas, who was wearing two layers of facemasks. “I was given no other viable choice.”
Bayard Sen. Steve Erdman said he was advised by Lincoln-Lancaster County health officials that he didn’t need to quarantine if he had the coronavirus within the past three months and had recovered. That is also the advice of the Centers for Disease Control.
“I haven’t told five people in the world that I have COVID,” Erdman said. “I didn’t figure it was anyone’s business.”
Last year, Erdman was one of two state senators who called the pandemic overblown and said that the virus should be allowed to spread unchecked to more quickly acquire “herd immunity” to COVID-19 in the U.S.
Vargas and Erdman are members of the Appropriations Committee, which was advised to go into quarantine on Tuesday afternoon after it was learned that they’d come in contact with someone who had tested positive. Members of that committee, which draws up the state budget, met in a Zoom call on Wednesday to continue reviewing budget proposals of state agencies. It’s hoped they can return to the Capitol next week.
But a key vote was also scheduled over the noon hour on Wednesday to appoint the members of a special committee that will handle redistricting of voting districts for Legislature, the U.S. House of Representatives and other state offices, one of the top priorities of the 2021 session. That special committee, by legislative rule, needed to be appointed by the end of the month.
Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers, the Speaker of the Legislature, said that suspending legislative rules to postpone the deadline was considered. But that option was deemed impractical, Hilgers said, because a rule change requires 30 votes, and fewer than 40 senators (of the 49) were available on Wednesday. It also wasn’t clear if more, or fewer, senators would be available in upcoming days due to COVID-19 or other absences, he said.
Hilgers said that there was consultation with local health officials about allowing Vargas to participate in the meeting, either in person or via phone from his car outside the Capitol, before it was decided to forge ahead with the meeting, which took less than 30 minutes.
He added that the Legislature has allowed senators to participate in floor debate while under quarantine if they sat in the East Balcony of the legislative chambers. As it was, the nine members of the Exec Board spread out in the chambers for their meeting on Wednesday instead of meeting in the smaller committee hearing rooms available in the Capitol.
Vargas — whose father died of COVID-19 in New York City last year — said he’s never had the virus, but has tested negative several times for it, including on Wednesday.
Erdman said he had “symptoms” of the coronavirus in recent months but didn’t require hospitalization.
“I am thankful that I had a doctor who had more common sense than Fauci, He treated me, I recovered and I was fine,” the senator said, referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading adviser to former President Donald Trump on the pandemic.
Appointed to the redistricting committee were Sens. Carol Blood of Bellevue, Suzanne Geist and Adam Morfeld, both of Lincoln, Steve Lathrop and Justin Wayne, both of Omaha, Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Tom Brewer of Gordon, Tom Briese of Albion and John Lowe of Kearney.
