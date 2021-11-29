Two state senators say Chancellor Ronnie Green should resign over UNL racial equity plan

The war over a racial equity plan at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln continues to escalate, with two senators calling for the resignation of UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green.

Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard and Steve Halloran of Hastings said "it would be in the best interest" of the university and the state if Green resigned. Furthermore, they took issue with the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees for its updated policies banning discrimination and harassment on the basis of gender identity.

The two senators suggested in an open letter that "defunding our state’s colleges and universities may be the only way we can get the attention of those who have been charged with running them."

At issue at UNL is the university's "Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equity," which had its roots in the outrage that followed the May 2020 murder of a Black man, George Floyd, by a White police officer in Minneapolis.

Other state senators have defended efforts to implement more equitable policies at UNL, and they blame Gov. Pete Ricketts for stoking division.