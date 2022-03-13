U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry set to go on trial, which will focus on his memory and money

In terms of Nebraska history, it doesn’t get more high-profile than to have a congressman on trial for three felonies while he’s running a reelection campaign.

Historic. Climactic. Dramatic? That’s left to be seen.

Certainly, the result will be dramatic, as U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, Nebraska’s 1st District congressman, fights for his political, electoral and reputational life. In the past century, Nebraska has seen other high-profile elected officials face felonies, including a Nebraska attorney general in 1984.

As a sitting U.S. congressman, Fortenberry takes that potential ignominy to a new level.

But that doesn’t mean Fortenberry’s trial, which starts Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, will be cinematic.

In fact, strip away the fact that he’s a congressman, and Fortenberry is no different from the hundreds of federal defendants who get charged every year with lying to the FBI. In other cases, such charges are exactly as they appear in Fortenberry’s case: essentially secondary charges to the underlying charge. In his case, Fortenberry was being investigated on suspicion of accepting a foreigner’s campaign contributions through a conduit. It is illegal for U.S. politicians to accept money from foreigners or to use U.S. citizens as conduits to obtain foreigners’ money.

Fortenberry’s campaign raised $30,000 of such money at a 2016 fundraiser. And prosecutors say Fortenberry, despite having misgivings about the source of that money, later asked a connection if he would be able to put a second fundraiser together.

Federal prosecutors allege he lied to agents about the contributions during two separate interviews.

Fortenberry and his attorneys deny he lied. Attorneys John Littrell and Ryan Fraser said the congressman was set up and that he was misled when he was assured he was “trending towards a witness,” not a target, in the investigation into the illegal campaign contributions. They will argue that any misstatements were simply a product of a fallible memory of a 61-year-old man, not of a deliberate attempt to deceive.

The four- to five-day trial — which will take place where Fortenberry’s fundraiser did, in Los Angeles — is as high-stakes as it gets.

A preview of the key players and issues, based on numerous court filings and public statements in the case:

Fortenberry

A graduate of Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Fortenberry was an executive for Sandhills Publishing in Lincoln and was an at-large member of Lincoln’s City Council from 1997 to 2001 before running to replace Doug Bereuter, who retired at the end of 2004. His win in 2004 was the only time he faced a Republican primary challenger. He has been reelected eight times and is now seeking a ninth term.

He is stringently anti-abortion and has advanced several conservative causes during his time in office. He also has experience in foreign policy matters. He once co-sponsored the Middle East Partnership for Peace Act, which aims to ease tensions between Israelis and Palestinians by giving grants and loans to startup businesses. In 2014 and 2015, Fortenberry led efforts to obtain the passage of two resolutions publicly condemning the persecution of Christians and other religious minorities in the Middle East.

At some point, those interests led to a relationship with Toufic Baaklini.

Baaklini

In 2014, Baaklini founded In Defense of Christians to advocate for the protection of Christians in the Middle East.

A U.S. citizen of Lebanese descent, Baaklini has served as a go-to guy for a controversial figure and Nigerian billionaire at the center of this case, Gilbert Chagoury. Baaklini assisted Chagoury with financial and political dealings in the United States, according to federal prosecutors.

One of the aims of Baaklini’s IDC group was to “get more U.S. congressional involvement surrounding these issues, and (Fortenberry) became an important political ally for Baaklini and his organization,” prosecutors wrote.

In turn, the two developed a close relationship, texting and emailing often.

“How many of you have ever been able to tell Toufic Baaklini ‘no’?” Fortenberry once asked at an IDC dinner in 2018, looking into the audience for a show of hands. “It’s unanimous: no one,” he said.

Prosecutors say that Fortenberry had his own request of Baaklini. In late 2015, after introducing the resolution to condemn the persecution of Christians, Fortenberry “asked Baaklini to assist him in identifying supporters who would contribute to his reelection campaign.”

“Baaklini advised defendant that he had a group of Lebanese donors in Los Angeles who wanted to support defendant, and defendant, in turn, directed his fundraising consultant, Alexandra Kendrick, to coordinate the event with Baaklini.”

Baaklini is now a cooperating witness in the government’s case and has agreed to pay a $90,000 fine for his actions.

Chagoury

He is Nigerian-born, of Lebanese descent and lives in Paris.

Prosecutors allege that Chagoury is the source of $180,000 in illegal political contributions to four political candidates, including the $30,000 that was funneled to Fortenberry’s campaign.

It is not the first time Chagoury has sought to purchase influence or been linked to corruption.

“A household name in Nigeria,” Chagoury is well-known among people who look into corruption challenges around the world and among people who know about some of the most “corrupt episodes in recent Nigerian political history,” said Matthew Page, a former U.S. State Department expert.

Chagoury’s role of adviser to a notorious Nigerian dictator in the 1990s is well-documented, and he has had other brushes with scandal since. In addition to the $180,000 in illegal contributions to four political candidates, Chagoury “separately routed $50,000” to then-United States Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood, in the form of a purported “loan” that LaHood never disclosed, as required.

In 2015 and 2016, national news outlets reported that he was a top Clinton Foundation donor. Such a donation was legal but was nonetheless controversial as Hillary Clinton was campaigning for president at that time.

He was a key initial financial backer for Baaklini’s nonprofit, IDC.

“Through Baaklini, Fortenberry also came to know Chagoury based on their shared commitment to (In Defense of Christians) and the ‘cause,’ and the two personally met twice: once in Washington D.C. and once in Paris,” prosecutors wrote.

Chagoury agreed to cooperate with the federal investigation and pay a fine of $1.8 million for his actions.

Individual H

Fortenberry developed a third friend over his work for In Defense of Christians. Prosecutors have referred to the Los Angeles physician in court documents only as “Individual H,” who also is of Lebanese descent. A former board member of IDC, he also has agreed to cooperate with the government.

“In January 2016, Baaklini provided $30,000 of Chagoury’s money in cash to Individual H at a restaurant in LA with instructions that Individual H host a fundraiser for Fortenberry and recruit other individuals (conduits) to contribute Chagoury’s money to defendant’s campaign,” prosecutors wrote.

Alexandra Kendrick

At the time, Kendrick was a fundraising consultant for Fortenberry.

In early February 2016, Baaklini introduced Kendrick to Individual H as the host of the Los Angeles fundraiser. In the lead-up to the 2016 fundraiser, Kendrick “repeatedly emphasized to (Fortenberry) the potential risk of illegal foreign and conduit contributions with this event,” prosecutors said.

She “relayed ... a ‘cautionary tale’ in which she coordinated for a different client a fundraiser that similarly had ties with foreign nationals from the same community. (She) later learned that the contributions from that event were illegal foreign and conduit contributions.”

Kendrick was so concerned that she told Fortenberry that she would insist that the donors “complete the contribution forms in person at her table, given her concerns about possible conduit contributions.”

The critical issue

Will prosecutors be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Fortenberry knowingly and intentionally lied or tried to conceal the contributions?

It is not enough for Fortenberry to just have been mistaken; he has to have been deliberate in any lies to federal agents.

Prosecutors say Fortenberry wasn’t just mistaken.

“A short time after the 2016 fundraiser, (Fortenberry) saw Baaklini in Washington, D.C.,” prosecutors wrote. “In a private conversation, defendant asked Baaklini if he thought anything was wrong with the 2016 fundraiser. Baaklini falsely told him no and inquired why defendant was asking.

“In response, defendant noted that the money had all come from one family. Baaklini again falsely told defendant nothing was wrong with the fundraiser.”

A month later, Fortenberry’s resolution condemning the persecution of Christians in the Middle East passed.

Over the next two years, Fortenberry and Individual H kept in contact, largely through texts. In the spring of 2018, Fortenberry was readying for reelection. He went back to Individual H.

Fortenberry “asked Individual H if he would host another fundraising event in Los Angeles for him,” prosecutors Mack Jenkins and Susan Har wrote. “Individual H agreed to look into it.”

On June 4, 2018, Individual H, who by then was cooperating, called Fortenberry while FBI agents were recording, according to prosecutors.

“During that nine-minute call, Individual H repeatedly discussed with defendant that Baaklini had given Individual H $30,000 cash to contribute to the 2016 fundraiser. He mentioned that Chagoury ‘was probably the ultimate source of the money ... because he was so grateful for (Fortenberry’s) support (for) the cause.’”

Fortenberry “did not express surprise or concern or seek clarification about Individual H’s admissions that illegal foreign cash had been funneled to his campaign,” prosecutors wrote.

“Instead, defendant continued to push the second fundraiser, explaining that he hoped to ‘have some continuation of the fine generosity’ that he had received from the first fundraiser,” prosecutors said.

Fortenberry’s defense

Fortenberry’s attorneys, John Littrell and Ryan Fraser, have argued that the call was a setup, that Fortenberry relied on assurances he was trending toward being a witness and that he never deliberately misled authorities. Littrell and Fraser also tried to introduce a memory expert to testify to the unreliability of memory. But the judge has declined to allow that person’s testimony, in part because, he says, the expert is simply stating the obvious when it comes to memory. The attorneys can argue such matters, the judge ruled.

Chad Kolton, Fortenberry’s campaign spokesman, said the “case centers on an approximately 10-minute-long phone call prosecutors directed their informant (Individual H) to make to Jeff Fortenberry to implant information with him they knew he did not have.”

“FBI agents then used false pretenses to interview Fortenberry in his home nearly a year later, and when he failed to recall the details of the brief call to their satisfaction, California prosecutors moved to indict him,” Kolton said. “Something the FBI’s own materials show they planned to do before the interview even took place.”

The judge

Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr. is a longtime judge in California who was on the state bench for 15 years before becoming a federal judge. He was appointed to two judgeships by celebrities-turned-politicians — to the state court bench by then-California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger in 2005 and to the federal court bench by then-President Donald Trump in 2020.

No-nonsense but polite, he comes to hearings with a command of issues and pointed questions. He cuts off attorneys who veer off topic. Notably, he has bristled at the Fortenberry team’s requests to delve into the political views of jurors, and the political donations of Mack Jenkins, the lead prosecutor.

He once was incredulous at an attorney’s comment that the judge should recuse himself unless he was planning to dismiss the case against Fortenberry. “Maybe give me a serious response,” the judge scolded.

Blumenfeld himself served for four years, early in his career, in the same U.S. Attorney’s Office that houses the prosecutors in this case. Blumenfeld was, however, an attorney on the civil side. As a state court judge, he presided over more than 200 criminal trials.

The jury

As often is the case in federal court, the judge will do all questioning of prospective jurors. Fortenberry’s team fought hard to have the case moved to Nebraska, in part because Fortenberry is from here but also because of their fear of the political views of Californians.

“It’s vital that we know if people have a bias against Republicans in our jury pool,” Littrell told the judge last week.

Blumenfeld wasn’t so sure. He agreed that he would try to detect biases, but said a blanket political party inquiry can lead to jurors seeing an easy way out of jury duty by flatly declaring they don’t like one party.

The judge suggested that very few jurors review matters only through a political lens — and he questioned if it will even come up that Fortenberry is Republican. Littrell countered that some jurors will figure it out and might assume that Fortenberry is Republican because he’s from Nebraska.

In that downtown L.A. courtroom, Nebraska “will seem like a foreign place,” Littrell said. “I think jurors will assume there are different values there.”

The consequence

It’s hard to overstate this. It’s monumental to Fortenberry. A conviction would mean Fortenberry would face up to five years in prison on each of the three counts, though supervised release also is a possibility.

In an interesting twist, it wouldn’t necessarily mean that he would be booted from Congress. Congress has had its share of felons over the years — and unless that felony involves treason, it doesn’t require automatic dismissal.

That said, Fortenberry is facing a Republican primary challenger for the first time since his original 2004 run. Republican State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk has made the indictment the center of a recent ad. Two Democrats are vying to battle the Fortenberry-Flood winner.

Make no mistake: Fortenberry is fighting for his life as a politician and as a free man.

“Jeff Fortenberry has always had great faith in the American people’s ability to judge what is fair and just,” Kolton said Friday. “When the jury hears the facts in this case, they will recognize his innocence.”

World-Herald Chief Librarian Sheritha Jones and Staff Writer Sara Gentzler contributed to this report.

