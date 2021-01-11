Unauthorized staffer may have OK'd robocalls urging Capitol protest, Nebraska AG says

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Sunday evening, Peterson's spokeswoman, Suzanne Gage, said there were no records that would respond to Hunt's request, which prompted Hunt, on the floor of the Legislature on Monday morning, to express skepticism at how such a conclusion could be reached so quickly.

Peterson, when asked at the press conference about Hunt's comment, said the lack of records is an indication of the lack of knowledge his office had about the participation of the Rule of Law Defense Fund.

The attorney general said he learned of the robocalls on Thursday at a time he was preparing to draft a bipartisan statement condemning the violent actions at the Capitol with the attorney general of Colorado, a Democrat.

Peterson, who had issued a statement condemning the violent incursion as an "affront" on the U.S. Constitution on Wednesday, said he did not condone or agree with the robocalls.

The storming of the Capitol, which led to five deaths, delayed but did not stop the congressional confirmation of former Vice President Joe Biden’s election as president.