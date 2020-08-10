'Unconstitutional slop': Sasse slams executive orders; Trump says senator has 'gone rogue'

Sasse restated his point that no president has unilateral power to rewrite immigration law or change tax rates and ended the message “Sincerely yours, Gym Rat.”

That refers to a 2016 Tweet by then-candidate Trump in which he wrote that Sasse “looks more like a gym rat than a U.S. Senator.”

The back-and-forth over executive orders comes as Republicans and Democrats are deadlocked over another round of pandemic-related economic stimulus.

Talks between the two sides stalled out late last week, and Trump decided to sign a series of executive orders that would, among other steps, implement a payroll tax holiday and extend enhanced federal unemployment benefits. Under Trump’s order, those unemployment benefits would be $400 a week rather than the recently expired $600 a week.

Sasse and many other Republicans were sharply critical of what they described as executive overreach when then-President Barack Obama sought to bypass Congress on issues ranging from immigration to guns.