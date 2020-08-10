'Unconstitutional slop': Sasse slams Trump's executive orders; Trump says Sasse has 'gone rogue'

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., denounced President Donald Trump over the weekend for his latest round of executive orders.
“The pen-and-phone theory of executive lawmaking is unconstitutional slop,” Sasse said in a press release. “President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA, and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law. Under the Constitution, that power belongs to the American people acting through their members of Congress.”
Trump fired back at Sasse on Twitter on Monday morning, referring to the senator as a Republican In Name Only.
“RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again,” Trump wrote. “This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!”
Sasse has at times been among the most vocal Republican critics of Trump, although the volume of that criticism has waxed and waned over time.
Sasse, who is seeking reelection to a second term this year, faced a primary challenge from Lancaster County businessman Matt Innis. The core rationale of Innis’ candidacy was calling out Sasse for his critiques of Trump.
But Trump decided to endorse Sasse, who then cruised to an easy victory in the primary.
The back-and-forth over executive orders comes as Republicans and Democrats are deadlocked over another round of pandemic-related economic stimulus.
Talks between the two sides stalled out late last week, and Trump decided to sign a series of executive orders that would, among other steps, implement a payroll tax holiday and extend enhanced federal unemployment benefits. Under Trump’s order, those unemployment benefits would be $400 a week rather than the recently expired $600 a week.
Sasse and many other Republicans were sharply critical of what they described as executive overreach when then-President Barack Obama sought to bypass Congress on issues ranging from immigration to guns.
The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program was created when congressional inaction on immigration prompted Obama to move unilaterally to protect those brought into the country illegally as children. DACA prompted howls of protest from those on the right, but many of those same voices have been quiet about Trump’s own habit of resorting to executive action when Capitol Hill doesn’t cooperate.
As just one example, Democrats said Trump trampled the Constitution when he asserted emergency powers in order to divert billions of dollars to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. But most Republicans — including Sasse and all of the other GOP lawmakers from Nebraska and Iowa — stood with Trump and opposed a resolution reasserting congressional authority in that case.
Sasse’s comments about Trump’s latest executive orders put him in rare alignment with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
During an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Pelosi quoted Sasse as she criticized the orders.
"I agree with the Republican senator," Pelosi said. “It was unconstitutional slop.”
