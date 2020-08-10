'Unconstitutional slop': Sasse slams Trump's executive orders; Trump says Sasse has 'gone rogue'

WASHINGTON — Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., denounced President Donald Trump over the weekend for his latest round of executive orders.

“The pen-and-phone theory of executive lawmaking is unconstitutional slop,” Sasse said in a press release. “President Obama did not have the power to unilaterally rewrite immigration law with DACA, and President Trump does not have the power to unilaterally rewrite the payroll tax law. Under the Constitution, that power belongs to the American people acting through their members of Congress.”

Trump fired back at Sasse on Twitter on Monday morning, referring to the senator as a Republican In Name Only.

“RINO Ben Sasse, who needed my support and endorsement in order to get the Republican nomination for Senate from the GREAT State of Nebraska, has, now that he’s got it (Thank you President T), gone rogue, again,” Trump wrote. “This foolishness plays right into the hands of the Radical Left Dems!”

Sasse has at times been among the most vocal Republican critics of Trump, although the volume of that criticism has waxed and waned over time.