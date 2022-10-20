Underdog role in Nebraska governor's race doesn't faze Blood

Carol Blood knew in fourth grade, after visiting the Nebraska State Capitol on a school trip, that she wanted to be a state senator.

The joke, she says now, is that she didn’t know that the pay was $12,000 a year. But halfway through her second term in the Legislature, nothing has changed her mind about the good that people in government can accomplish.

“What I came back with is when you are a state senator, you get to make people’s lives better,” she said. “When you are making lives better it is something that lasts. My impression is that you can make the world a better place.”

That’s her goal if elected the 41st governor of Nebraska.

A Democrat, she’s facing Republican Jim Pillen in the Nov. 8 election, and some say her chances of winning are about as slim as the Huskers football team winning a national championship this season. Nebraskans last elected a Democrat to serve as governor in 1994. Roughly 49% of all registered voters in the state are Republicans, while Democrats account for nearly 28%.

For his part, Pillen and his campaign say Blood is too liberal to lead Nebraska.

But don’t count her out, says State Sen. Jen Day, who has sat next to Blood in the Legislature the past two years. Blood’s legislative district encompasses parts of Bellevue and Papillion in Sarpy County. Day’s district also falls in Sarpy County.

“If there is anybody who could do it, it would be her,” Day said of Blood’s chances to become governor. “I know she’s been working her tail off.”

Hard work doesn’t faze Blood, who was born in McCook and raised on a farm in Adams County. She is one of the four children of Harry and Tymna Vacek, who now live in the Florence area.

That trip to Lincoln all those years ago changed her life, Blood said. Always an avid reader, she began devouring the Denver Post, The World-Herald and the Lincoln Journal Star from cover to cover.

“I was very well informed,” she said. “I had a really good grasp on how government worked and what was being done successfully and not. It really motivated me.”

The family moved to Omaha for her father’s job in 1979 when Blood was 18. She attended Metro Community College, married Joe Blood, had three children and started her own consulting business.

It was important for her to focus on raising her children, but when her youngest was in high school, the draw of politics became more insistent.

“I’d listen to city council meetings on the public access channel,” she said. “I found myself yelling at the meeting. ‘What do you mean you don’t have a plan?’ ”

That’s the key to successfully accomplishing anything, Blood believes. Knowing the topic in depth and how to move forward in the best way. Blood said she’s seen too many times when people in government didn’t and initiatives failed or became more costly because of it.

One example from her days on the Bellevue City Council was a plan to buy property for a new police station. An environmental study of the land wasn’t done, and a $1 million cleanup was required, which cost taxpayers.

Blood, 61, was on the Bellevue City Council for eight years, beginning with her election in 2008. Both of her opponents for the position on the council outspent her. She still won.

The trend of being outspent has continued in her campaign for governor. The most recent campaign finance filings show Blood has picked up the pace since the May 10 primary, a contest in which she lacked a serious competitor. But Pillen brought in more than four times the amount Blood raised in that same time frame. He also spent more during that four-month period than Blood has raised during the duration of her gubernatorial campaign.

“I’m always outspent but never outworked,” she said. “I have always won my elections by working. Not by radio ads, not by newspaper ads. We will do those things, but that’s not how we will win.”

Blood said she’s canvased 443,600 Nebraskans since the start of her campaign for governor. She has 24 people working with her to go door-to-door and 17 others on the phone sharing her message.

She’s created a campaign mailer resembling a newspaper, called the Changing Times, with articles about herself and issues surrounding her run for governor. It’s been inserted in small-town newspapers and mailed to others.

When talking with voters, she’ll ask if they are happy with how things have gone the past 20 to 25 years.

“They consistently say ‘no.’ It’s always about property taxes and that their voices aren’t heard. ‘So why do you keep voting the same way and expecting things to change?’ ” she asks them.

It’s not about being a Democrat or Republican, she said, while pointing out that Ben Nelson and Bob Kerrey were successful governors and Democrats. It’s not about being a woman, either — though she would be just the second in the state’s history to serve as governor.

It’s about experience in getting things done on a statewide level, she said.

That’s where Blood has the edge against her opponent, according to Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party.

“Sen. Blood brings over a decade’s worth of government experience,” Kleeb said. “She does that always with an approach of not wearing a Democratic hat. But instead centering in on the policies that impact people whether it’s veterans, police, young people or working class people. That’s her track record.”

That track record is why Nebraska voters will soundly reject Blood on Nov. 8, said Kenny Zoeller, Pillen’s campaign manager. He said Blood’s liberal record is out of touch with Nebraska’s conservative values.

Despite that characterization, many of the bills Blood introduced in the recent session were more technical than controversial. One that actually became law dealt with local annexation laws. Another added kidnaping survivors to the existing list of people who can request their address not be disclosed in public records. The list is intended to shield victims of certain crimes from their assailants.

Blood said there are two items she’s especially proud to have worked on during her tenure.

One was the Children of Nebraska Hearing Aid Act of 2019, which requires insurance companies to cover hearing aids for children. She also is proud of the work she’s done in supporting military families. Each year she’s been in the Legislature, she’s received recognition from the military families office of the Pentagon for her efforts.

“That’s important where I live,” she said.

Blood said it’s time to find concrete solutions and stop finger pointing about the major issues facing the state. One of those that she says continues to fester is prison overcrowding. Another is what to do about the ethanol plant in Mead.

Residents in the small Saunders County community have been dealing with the fallout from AltEn, a shuttered ethanol plant blamed for causing illness and widespread contamination. AltEn, unlike other ethanol plants that use harvested corn, solicited unused “seed” corn coated with insecticide and fungicides.

Blood has been especially active on the issue in the Legislature.

“We filed a lawsuit a year and a half ago last March. What have we done with that lawsuit? Nothing,” she said. “I just feel like all I see is people trying to cover their rears and no action being taken, and Nebraskans are the collateral damage.”

Property taxes are always a hot-button issue, and she wants to end unfunded mandates that put too much of a financial burden on local governments. In the last legislative session, Blood introduced a resolution that would have amended the Nebraska Constitution to prohibit the Legislature from imposing unfunded mandates on political subdivisions, such as cities and counties. The proposal failed to advance and was indefinitely postponed.

Blood also wants to address school funding — a perennial issue for Nebraska political leaders.

“Our rural areas have to depend on community wealth to fund schools,” she said. “That is just wrong.”

If elected, Blood said she wants to reach out to everyday Nebraskans about the issues facing them and use those responses to develop a strategic plan that works along with a prudent budget.

“We have the opportunity to put on our big-boy pants and to actually fix things and quit kicking the can down the road.”