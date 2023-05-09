LINCOLN — A week after more than 100 Nebraska businesses and nonprofit groups signed a letter opposing restrictions on gender-affirming care, a similar message from national corporations was sent to the state's lawmakers.

The Human Rights Campaign sent a letter to state senators and Gov. Jim Pillen listing businesses opposed to "anti-LGBTQ state legislation." First drafted in 2020, the letter has so far amassed 319 signatures, including major corporations such as Apple, General Motors, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft and United Airlines.

The letter includes some companies that have deep roots in Nebraska — such as Union Pacific, which is headquartered in Omaha — or significant operations in the state: such as Amazon, Cargill, Kellogg, Google and U.S. Bank.

"Union Pacific signed on to the Human Rights Campaign’s (HRC) Business Statement on Anti-LGBTQ+ State Legislation in 2021 and has a longstanding public record of supporting our LGBTQ employees and community, including membership in Nebraska Competes and our 100% rating from the HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index," the company said in a statement.

This session, the Nebraska Legislature has been embroiled in a debate centered on Legislative Bill 574, which currently aims to ban puberty blockers, hormone therapy and gender-affirming surgeries for individuals under 19. Backlash to the bill includes an ongoing filibuster by opponents that has slowed progress on all bills that have made it to the floor.

The letter contends that such bills are harmful to companies' bottom lines, making it difficult for businesses in places with those restrictions to recruit qualified workers. It says such legislation deters businesses from investing in those areas.

"Legislation promoting discrimination directly affects our businesses, whether or not it occurs in the workplace," the letter reads. "As we make complex decisions about where to invest and grow, these issues can influence our decisions."

LB 574's introducer, State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, called that argument "fear-mongering." In fact, she suggested, Nebraska economic prospects might be harmed if it fails to pass such legislation, since many of the state's residents are conservative.

But Mike Hornacek, CEO of the nonprofit Together Omaha and LB 574 opponent, said he knows that not all conservatives support the bill.

The Human Rights Campaign letter reflects similar statements made in the letter that Hornacek drafted and sent to lawmakers last week. The more than 100 signatories to his letter said they opposed LB 574 and a similar Kauth bill, LB 575, which would regulate transgender students’ access to bathrooms and locker rooms, and their participation in school sports.

Some of the businesses and groups who signed the Hornacek letter say they have harassed by supporters of the bills. But Hornacek said he hasn't been asked by any businesses to retract their signatures.

Hornacek said it's difficult to know the level of legitimate danger behind such harassment. As a parent to a transgender teenager, he said he constantly fears for his family's safety since he started speaking out. He said it's disappointing that Nebraska has reached a point where there can't be "real dialogue" about these issues.

"If we listened to experts in this area, we wouldn't even be here," Hornacek said.

Read the full Human Rights Campaign statement here.

