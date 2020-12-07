University of Nebraska to step up COVID-19 testing after winter break

The University of Nebraska's four universities are looking to step up COVID-19 testing as students return to campus after the winter break.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, speaking Monday at a press conference with Gov. Pete Ricketts, said the NU campuses plan to have significantly more testing in bringing students back.

Carter said administrators are still working out the details. But he pointed to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s plan to test every student, faculty member and staff before the spring 2021 semester starts.

The testing regimens, he said, will be different for the University of Nebraska at Kearney, University of Nebraska at Omaha and University of Nebraska Medical Center. But he said students and staff can expect more testing.

Carter said the university has had an exceptional fall semester after committing early on to open its campuses. He said NU focused on affordability for students, kept a keen eye on safety and benefited as a result with higher enrollment.