Unofficial results for Omaha-area and statewide 2022 general election races

  • Updated
  • 0

2022 Election results for Omaha area races

Nebraska voters on Tuesday faced major decisions. Here are the latest unofficial results available as of 3 p.m. Wednesday for statewide and Omaha-area races.

STATE RACES

*Denotes incumbent

U.S. HOUSE

1st District

*Mike Flood.................124,591

Patty Pansing Brooks....88,650

2nd District

*Don Bacon....124,591

Tony Vargas....97,956

3rd District

*Adrian Smith....171,743

David J. Else.......34,653

Mark Elworth Jr...12,886

Governor

Jim Pillen................387,662

Carol Blood.............228,094

Scott Zimmerman....25,277

State Treasurer

*John Murante....418,422

Katrina Tomsen...156,932

Attorney General

Mike Hilgers......422,305

Larry Bolinger....177,593

Auditor

Mike Foley..........417,071

Gene Siadek......72,049

L. Leroy Lopez...113,856

Nebraska Board of Education

District 5

*Kirk Penner....42,333

Helen Raikes...34,656

District 6

Sherry Jones......41,308

Danielle Helzer...21,080

District 7

Elizabeth Tegtmeier....52,753

*Robin Stevens.........22,015

District 8

*Deborah Neary....38,155

Marni Hodgen.......36,104

University Board of Regents

District 6

*Paul R. Kenney....34,532

Julie Hehnke.........29,227

District 7

Kathy Wilmot.....39,279

Matt Williams.....32,876

Legislature

District 2

*Robert Clements....8,745

Sarah J. Slattery......6,551

District 4

R. Brad von Gillern.........8,202

Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek....7,198

District 6

*Machaela Cavanaugh....7,166

Christian Mirch..............5,961

District 8

*Megan Hunt............8,478

Marilyn Arant Asher....3,840

District 10

*Wendy DeBoer....6,584

Lou Ann Goding....5,880

District 12

Merv Riepe.........5,581

Robin Richards....4,881

District 14

*John Arch......7,578

Cori Villegas....4,485

District 16

*Ben Hansen........9,718

Connie Petersen....4,108

District 18

Christy Armendariz....6,960

Michael Young...........5,320

District 20

Stu Dornan............7,528

John Fredrickson....7,406

District 22

*Mike Moser...9,518

Roy Zach........2,349

District 24

Jana Hughes......7,489

Patrick Hotovy....6,092

District 26

George Dungan III....5,504

Russ Barger..............5,443

District 28

Jane Raybould.......7,316

Roy Christensen....3,761

District 30

*Myron Dorn....12,293

District 31

*Kathleen Kauth....7,579

Tim Royers...........6,733

District 32

*Tom Brandt....11,150

District 34

Loren Lippincott....8,724

Michael Reimers....4,163

District 36

Rick Holdcroft......8,090

Angie Lauritsen....6,288

District 38

*Dave Murman....9,353

Tyler Cappel........5,023

District 40

Barry DeKay....9,466

Keith Kube......6,478

District 42

*Mike Jacobson....6,846

Chris Bruns..........6,473

District 44

Teresa Ibach....9,597

District 46

Danielle Conrad............2,909

James Michael Bowers...2,765

District 48

Brian Hardin...5,456

Don Lease II...5,012

METRO AREA RACES

*Denotes incumbent

City of Omaha Charter Amendments

Amendment 1

Yes...89,285

No....34,339

Amendment 2

Yes...87,522

No....36,374

Amendment 3

Yes...85,970

No....33,513

Amendment 4

Yes...59,156

No....60,603

Amendment 5

Yes...92,375

No....32,818

Douglas County Attorney

*Donald Kleine....100,971

Dave Pantos........73,702

Douglas County Sheriff

Aaron Hanson.....88,353

Greg Gonzalez....84,679

Douglas County Clerk Of The District Court

Crystal Rhoades....85,965

Thomas Flynn.......85,145

Douglas County Engineer

Todd Pfitzer....89,617

Jim Rose........79,211

Bellevue Mayor

*Rusty Hike.............9,852

Thomas Burns..........8,008

Bellevue City Council Ward 4

*Kathy Welch...1,573

Bruce Yoder.....912

Proposition No. 1 Bellevue Economic Development Program

Yes...13,264

No....3,901

City of La Vista Sales and Use Tax

Yes...2,565

No....2,480

La Vista Occupation Tax

Yes...1,644

No....3,383

Papillion City Council Ward 1

David Fanslau.........1,335

Michael Tiedeman...918

Papillion City Council Ward 2

*Steven Engberg....876

Loreen Reynante...811

Papillion City Council Ward 3

*Steve Sunde...1,102

Becky Hoch..........790

Papillion City Council Ward 4

*Tom Mumgaard.....1,296

Autumn Sky Burns...956

Metropolitan Community College Board

District 1

*Phillip Klein...23,763

Mark Stoj.......17,188

District 2

Tammy L. Wright....15,777

*Erin Feichtinger....14,650

District 3

*Maureen K. Monahan...29,001

Tyler Fausset...............18,168

District 4

*Ron Hug...........17,475

Kimara Snipes....15,162

District 5

Theresa Love-Hug...21,321

Connor Orr.............20,719

At Large

Kristen DuPree.......110,811

John M. McCarthy...85,308

Learning Community of Douglas & Sarpy Counties

District 1

*Brian Thommes........18,266

Gerald Mike Kuhn II....14,500

District 3

Sally Otis..........12,824

*Mark Hoeger....11,799

Chris Tooker......8,266

District 5

*Tonya Ward.......9,810

Douglas Brady.....4,327

Andy Allen..........3,481

*Erik Servellon....3,446

Educational Service Unit #3

District 3

Marla Fries.............6,617

Sean M. Fennessy...2,914

Tyler Gloe..............2,623

Metropolitan Utilities District of Omaha

Subdivision 6

*Mike McGowan.......13,142

John S. McCollister...12,649

Subdivision 7

Bob Sidzyik.......12,178

Scott Murray.....10,644

Omaha Public Power District

Subdivision 4

Matt Core..............19,209

Jim Grotrian..........18,459

Subdivision 5

*Craig Moody.......17,071

Kevin Ryan..........11,873

Papio-Missouri River NRD

Subdistrict 4

*Tim McCormick...11,170

Barbara Nichols....9,479

Local school districts

Bellevue Public Schools board

*Maureen McNamara...6,879

*Phil Davidson............6,330

*Nina Wolford.............5,603

Jim Moudry.................5,450

Christine Clerc............4,253

Mary Moore Salem......3,720

Bennington Public Schools board

Steve Shannon........2,708

Kristi Ryan..............2,466

Jeremy Dick............2,444

Brittany Cameron....2,298

Sandra Hulm..........2,293

*Mark Byars...........2,071

Douglas County West Community Schools board

*Kelly Hinrichs...........1,569

James Tomanek, Jr.....1,567

*Jamie Jorgensen......1,327

JJ Swierczek..............967

Elkhorn Public Schools board

*Amy Parks.................9,991

Mark Wortman.............9,958

*Nancy Rogic-Greufe....8,368

Brett Elliott..................8,336

Jerid Tingelhoff............7,214

Luther Starks..............6,918

Gretna Public Schools board

*Mark R. Hauptman...4,440

Blake Turpen.............4,263

Greg Beach...............4,000

Ann Sackett Wright....3,804

Jenna L. Garcia.........3,714

Lori Lowry................3,556

Millard Public Schools board

*Mike Kennedy........20,235

*Stacy Jolley...........19,048

Lisa Schoenberger...18,485

Sean Swanson........15,688

Mark Krueger..........8,988

Terry Dale..............7,636

Omaha Public Schools board

Subdistrict Two

Brianna Full..............2,964

*Marque Snow..........2,194

Subdistrict Six

*Nancy Kratky.......6,703

Hina D. Agarwal....5,696

Subdistrict Eight

Margo Juarez...........3,544

Carl Satterfield, Jr....2,808

Papillion La Vista Community Schools board

Brittany Holtmeyer.........9,688

*Brian M. Lodes.............9,352

*SuAnn Witt.................9,229

*Fred H. Tafoya.............8,672

Elizabeth Butler.............8,066

Patricia Conway-Boyd....7,989

Ralston Public Schools board

Carrie Hough..........2,693

*Mary Roarty...........2,464

*Elizabeth Kumru....2,043

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen lays out what he wants to do if elected.
