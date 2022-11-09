Unofficial results for Omaha-area and statewide 2022 general election races

Nebraska voters on Tuesday faced major decisions. Here are the latest unofficial results available as of 3 p.m. Wednesday for statewide and Omaha-area races.
STATE RACES
U.S. HOUSE
*Mike Flood.................124,591
Patty Pansing Brooks....88,650
David J. Else.......34,653
Governor
Jim Pillen................387,662
Carol Blood.............228,094
Scott Zimmerman....25,277
State Treasurer
Attorney General
Mike Hilgers......422,305
Larry Bolinger....177,593
Auditor
Mike Foley..........417,071
Nebraska Board of Education
District 5
District 6
District 7
Elizabeth Tegtmeier....52,753
*Robin Stevens.........22,015
District 8
Marni Hodgen.......36,104
University Board of Regents
District 6
*Paul R. Kenney....34,532
Julie Hehnke.........29,227
District 7
Legislature
*Robert Clements....8,745
Sarah J. Slattery......6,551
R. Brad von Gillern.........8,202
Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek....7,198
*Machaela Cavanaugh....7,166
Christian Mirch..............5,961
*Megan Hunt............8,478
Marilyn Arant Asher....3,840
Christy Armendariz....6,960
Michael Young...........5,320
Stu Dornan............7,528
John Fredrickson....7,406
George Dungan III....5,504
Russ Barger..............5,443
Jane Raybould.......7,316
Tim Royers...........6,733
Loren Lippincott....8,724
Rick Holdcroft......8,090
Tyler Cappel........5,023
Chris Bruns..........6,473
Danielle Conrad............2,909
James Michael Bowers...2,765
METRO AREA RACES
City of Omaha Charter Amendments
Amendment 1
Amendment 2
Amendment 3
Amendment 4
Amendment 5
Douglas County Attorney
*Donald Kleine....100,971
Dave Pantos........73,702
Douglas County Sheriff
Douglas County Clerk Of The District Court
Crystal Rhoades....85,965
Thomas Flynn.......85,145
Douglas County Engineer
Bellevue Mayor
*Rusty Hike.............9,852
Thomas Burns..........8,008
Bellevue City Council Ward 4
Proposition No. 1 Bellevue Economic Development Program
City of La Vista Sales and Use Tax
La Vista Occupation Tax
Papillion City Council Ward 1
David Fanslau.........1,335
Papillion City Council Ward 2
Papillion City Council Ward 3
Papillion City Council Ward 4
Metropolitan Community College Board
District 1
District 2
Tammy L. Wright....15,777
*Erin Feichtinger....14,650
District 3
*Maureen K. Monahan...29,001
Tyler Fausset...............18,168
District 4
*Ron Hug...........17,475
District 5
Theresa Love-Hug...21,321
Connor Orr.............20,719
At Large
Kristen DuPree.......110,811
John M. McCarthy...85,308
Learning Community of Douglas & Sarpy Counties
District 1
*Brian Thommes........18,266
Gerald Mike Kuhn II....14,500
District 3
Sally Otis..........12,824
District 5
Andy Allen..........3,481
Educational Service Unit #3
District 3
Marla Fries.............6,617
Tyler Gloe..............2,623
Metropolitan Utilities District of Omaha
Subdivision 6
*Mike McGowan.......13,142
John S. McCollister...12,649
Subdivision 7
Omaha Public Power District
Subdivision 4
Matt Core..............19,209
Jim Grotrian..........18,459
Subdivision 5
*Craig Moody.......17,071
Kevin Ryan..........11,873
Papio-Missouri River NRD
Subdistrict 4
Local school districts
Bellevue Public Schools board
*Maureen McNamara...6,879
*Phil Davidson............6,330
*Nina Wolford.............5,603
Jim Moudry.................5,450
Christine Clerc............4,253
Mary Moore Salem......3,720
Bennington Public Schools board
Steve Shannon........2,708
Kristi Ryan..............2,466
Jeremy Dick............2,444
Brittany Cameron....2,298
Sandra Hulm..........2,293
*Mark Byars...........2,071
Douglas County West Community Schools board
*Kelly Hinrichs...........1,569
James Tomanek, Jr.....1,567
*Jamie Jorgensen......1,327
JJ Swierczek..............967
Elkhorn Public Schools board
*Amy Parks.................9,991
Mark Wortman.............9,958
*Nancy Rogic-Greufe....8,368
Brett Elliott..................8,336
Jerid Tingelhoff............7,214
Luther Starks..............6,918
Gretna Public Schools board
*Mark R. Hauptman...4,440
Blake Turpen.............4,263
Greg Beach...............4,000
Ann Sackett Wright....3,804
Jenna L. Garcia.........3,714
Lori Lowry................3,556
Millard Public Schools board
*Mike Kennedy........20,235
*Stacy Jolley...........19,048
Lisa Schoenberger...18,485
Sean Swanson........15,688
Mark Krueger..........8,988
Terry Dale..............7,636
Omaha Public Schools board
Subdistrict Two
Brianna Full..............2,964
*Marque Snow..........2,194
Subdistrict Six
*Nancy Kratky.......6,703
Subdistrict Eight
Margo Juarez...........3,544
Carl Satterfield, Jr....2,808
Papillion La Vista Community Schools board
Brittany Holtmeyer.........9,688
*Brian M. Lodes.............9,352
*SuAnn Witt.................9,229
*Fred H. Tafoya.............8,672
Elizabeth Butler.............8,066
Patricia Conway-Boyd....7,989
Ralston Public Schools board
Carrie Hough..........2,693
*Mary Roarty...........2,464
*Elizabeth Kumru....2,043
Photos: Nebraska goes to the polls in 2022 general election
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.