Unproven charges of voter fraud undermine democracy, election experts say

On the same day that Attorney General William Barr declared the U.S. Justice Department had uncovered no evidence of fraud that could have changed the election’s outcome, a man called the Douglas County Election Commission questioning whether Donald Trump had truly lost the electoral vote in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District.
The caller didn’t see how it was possible that Democrat Joe Biden could win the presidential vote in the Omaha-centered district when the same voters reelected Republican Don Bacon to Congress. Like many previous callers and emailers, the man also repeated unsubstantiated claims made by Trump, his attorneys and other allies.
“I quickly learned in talking to them there’s literally nothing this office can say that will change their mind,” said Valerie Stoj, public relations coordinator in the election office. “They are so passionate in their support for Donald Trump that it’s beyond their comprehension that he could have lost fairly.”
Across the country, such voters certainly aren’t in short supply.
In a recent national poll, more than half of Republicans said they did not believe the 2020 election had been “free and fair.”
Such polling shows how Trump’s false claims of election fraud and their largely unchecked proliferation through conservative media have shaken public confidence in the nation’s election systems.
And that, many election officials and political observers say, is very bad for democracy.
The whole foundation of the U.S. system of governance rests upon the idea that elections are free and fair. And that even if you lose an election, there is always hope that your ideas and beliefs can ultimately prevail in the next one.
“Democracy is set up for the losers,” said John Hibbing, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln political scientist who recently wrote a book exploring the beliefs of Trump voters. “But if you think you will be cheated out of a legitimate outcome, democracy folds.”
So why would so many believe claims about a “rigged election” despite a lack of credible evidence? Mainly because the words are coming from the president himself.
“The reason lots of Republicans are concerned about the integrity of the election is that the president, who is the head of the party, keeps telling them that,” said Ryan Horn, a Republican media consultant based in Omaha who works on campaigns all over the country. “It is bad for democracy, because it’s not true.”
The irony in the president’s claims is that they come in the wake of what was arguably the most fair, transparent, honest, secure and accurate nationwide election ever held in the United States, said John Gale, a Republican who served for nearly two decades as Nebraska’s secretary of state.
The nation’s voting systems have come a long way since the hanging chads from Florida’s outdated punch card machines 20 years ago left the presidential election in doubt and ultimately in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Now nearly all ballots in the nation are counted by machines tested for accuracy and whose results can be audited and verified.
The mail-in voting that Trump and his supporters have particularly targeted as fraudulent includes safeguards to make sure ballots can’t be faked. In fact, in Nebraska and many other states that have long traditions of mail-in voting, such ballots are arguably more secure than ballots cast at polling places.
The voter signature on the envelope of each mail-in ballot is checked against signatures on file in county election offices — something that is not done when Nebraska voters show up to vote in person. And each envelope also has a bar code unique to that requested ballot to ensure the ballot is not a phony.
Similar practices are in place in most, if not all, states using mail-in ballots.
Gale said from what he has observed, the recounts held in the closest battleground states have resulted in minimal changes in vote totals, offering solid evidence of how accurate the vote count was.
“It was hard-fought for sure,” Gale said of the election. “But nonetheless, when the dust settles, it will be deemed a fair and honest election.”
Trump’s claims have also been fueled by the fact so few Republicans in Congress have been willing to challenge them. Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse has been one of the few to speak out, telling voters they should ignore Trump’s tweets and instead pay attention to what his lawyers have actually been presenting in court.
“And based on what I’ve read in their filings, when Trump campaign lawyers have stood before courts under oath, they have repeatedly refused to actually allege grand fraud — because there are legal consequences for lying to judges,” Sasse said.
Bacon also has publicly acknowledged Biden’s victory, saying Trump “needs to take a higher road.”
“Because in the end, we’ve been doing these elections since 1788, and we don’t want to pull apart at the seams,” Bacon told The World-Herald.
Political scientists say many Republicans likely have been reluctant to speak out against Trump’s claims because they fear offending avid Trump voters, who will continue to be a large, vocal and influential segment of the GOP base.
“They may not endorse Trump’s theories, but they are just not going to stick their neck out to dispute them,” said John Pitney, a political scientist at Claremont McKenna College in California who formerly worked for the Republican National Committee. “It would be helpful if at some point (Trump) conceded. I doubt that he will. If he doesn’t, it’s going to leave a scar.”
Since the morning after the Nov. 3 election, with Biden leading or trending upward in key swing states that would give him the presidency, Trump and his lawyers and allies have been alleging a widespread conspiracy by Democrats to steal the election. Trump’s team has filed multiple lawsuits seeking to overturn the election result.
“This election is about great voter fraud, fraud that has never been seen like this before,” Trump falsely claimed in a video message as he continued his campaign last week.
Nebraska’s 2nd District result, where Biden defeated Trump 52% to 46%, is not among those disputed by the Trump campaign. But that doesn’t mean Nebraska election officials here haven’t heard similar claims.
Brian Kruse, the Republican Douglas County election commissioner appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, has received a dozen or two emails and calls questioning Biden’s win in the 2nd District.
Some asked whether the county used the same brand of vote-counting machines that had been falsely accused nationally of switching vote results.
“I question how President Trump could lose when other Republicans won readily,” one emailer wrote.
“This election is more than questionable, and we as a nation must have faith in all aspects of our government. You included,” wrote another.
Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, the Republican who serves as the state’s top election official, has also faced such questions.
Most of the voters simply question how Trump could lose the 2nd District and its electoral vote when Republican Bacon won his congressional race over Democrat Kara Eastman by more than 4 percentage points.
Evnen has responded by noting that in all three of Nebraska’s congressional districts, Trump received fewer votes than the Republicans reelected to Congress. It’s just that such ballot splitting in the closely contested 2nd District was enough to turn the outcome in Biden’s favor.
“I believe the results of Nebraska’s election, including the election in the 2nd District for president, are accurate and legitimate,” Evnen said.
Evnen said he obviously can’t speak for the vote counts in other states.
But he said given the public allegations by Trump and others of “ballot stuffing” and voting machine software manipulation, it’s “absolutely essential” they be fully pursued to see if there is actual credible evidence behind them. To not do so, he said, would undermine confidence in the voting system and American democracy itself.
“Every claim is not credible — there is plenty of fluff going on out there,” Evnen said. “You have tens of millions of voters in this country who have come to question the integrity of the election in a number of these states. You can’t address it by simply telling them, ‘No, it was all fine.’ ”
Nor can you prove fraud by just saying there was fraud.
Trump claimed during a recent hearing called by like-minded GOP lawmakers in Pennsylvania that “we have all the evidence” that the election was stolen.
But to date, he and his team have offered slim substantiation for any kind of actual wrongdoing, let alone the kind of large-scale fraud it would take to turn the election in multiple key states.
According to public reports in Michigan, Trump’s lawyers produced a pair of affidavits alleging fraudulent vote-counting in Detroit, the state’s largest city.
In one affidavit, an election volunteer said he saw mail-in ballots counted without being verified. But an election official responded in a court affidavit that the volunteer did not understand the process. The ballots had already been verified before they were sent to the counting center.
In the other affidavit, an election contractor asserted she saw thousands of instances of ballots being run through tabulators multiple times. An election official in an affidavit likewise said the contractor didn’t know what she was observing. A judge ultimately ruled that the contractor’s claims, countered by numerous others, simply weren’t credible.
A Republican state lawmaker in Michigan also pointed out during a hearing that if thousands of votes were counted more than once as the contractor claimed, why did the number of voters in the log book, which shows who cast ballots, essentially match the total number of votes cast in the election?
GOP state lawmakers in Michigan rejected a plea from Trump that they directly intervene to overturn the vote. The state has officially certified Biden’s win by more than 150,000 votes.
In Pennsylvania, which Biden carried by more than 80,000 votes, Trump’s legal challenges included no specific allegations of fraud.
According to published reports, the only documented cases of voting fraud in the state were committed by a pair of Republicans: a man charged with attempting to forge a request for a mail-in ballot on behalf of his deceased mother, and another man who voted as himself and later returned to the polls in sunglasses and attempted to vote on behalf of his son.
The fact they were caught also shows the checks in place to prevent casting phony ballots. It’s also a big risk to try. Under federal and state law, it’s a crime punishable by imprisonment.
Trump also has publicly claimed that “vote dumps” in the early morning hours the day after the election turned the results in several battleground states, including Pennsylvania. But what he and others observed was merely a reflection of timing differences in the tabulating of legitimately cast ballots.
Due to the process of opening envelopes and verifying signatures by hand, mail-in ballots take much longer to process and count than those cast at polling places, which can simply be fed into vote-counting machines.
During a pandemic year, Democrats largely embraced mail-in ballots as a safer way to vote, while Trump repeatedly encouraged his supporters to cast their ballots in person. As a result, far more Democrats than Republicans nationally cast mail-in votes.
Given the increased time required to process mail-in ballots, Nebraska and many other states allow early arriving ballots to be checked and verified for legitimacy in the days leading up to the election. Evnen said Nebraska election officials anticipated the increased volume of mail ballots due to COVID-19 concerns and also scaled up processing efforts.
But many states, including Pennsylvania, didn’t start the verification process until Election Day. GOP state lawmakers in Pennsylvania blocked an effort to start the process earlier in that state.
Pennsylvania also had no previous experience with large numbers of mail-in ballots. Its Republican-controlled legislature authorized “no excuses” absentee voting for the first time this year — decades after Nebraska and many other states had adopted the practice.
For those reasons, election observers had warned for weeks that there would likely be a “red mirage” of Republican leads in early returns from many states, as the counting of millions of Democratic-leaning mail-in ballots lagged. And that’s exactly what happened, said Pitney, the California political scientist.
“You could see how (the surge of ballots) could raise questions, but it was predictable and predicted,” he said.
Trump and his supporters have also made unsubstantiated allegations involving Dominion, a ballot-counting machine company that’s a competitor of Omaha-based industry leader Election Systems & Software.
Dominion CEO John Poulos last week called some of the claims about his Denver-based company “bizarre,” but nonetheless he publicly addressed them in the Wall Street Journal.
No, the company was not created by Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chávez to rig elections. The company was founded in Canada and has never been involved in a Venezuelan election.
And there is likewise no secret “vote-flipping algorithm” in the company’s voting machine software. All software in election machines is tested and is certified by a bipartisan board before it can be used in a federal election. State boards also separately certify the machines.
In a video widely shared among Trump supporters on social media, a narrator claims to have evidence that software in Dominion voting machines used something he called “fraction magic” to distribute votes in the Democratic stronghold of Philadelphia.
The problem with that spurious claim: Philadelphia doesn’t even use Dominion machines. Its votes are counted on ES&S machines.
In some cases, it appears simple mistakes by election officials — which happen in every election — have been magnified into allegations of out-and-out fraud.
For example, Trump during the Pennsylvania legislative hearing made an apparent reference to the case of a 72-year-old woman in Houston who was required to cast a provisional ballot when she tried to vote in person because she was told by election officials that she had already cast a mail-in ballot.
Election officials later said an election worker had simply confused the woman with another voter who had a similar name. Her provisional vote was ultimately counted. Trump won Texas.
A routine post-election audit in Georgia also found a pair of cases in counties where several thousand votes had not been tabulated. The addition of those votes did little to alter Biden’s lead there.
“When you get I don’t know how many thousands of people involved in (putting on) elections, there’s bound to be some errors,” said Gale, who served as Nebraska’s secretary of state from 1999 through 2018. “But that’s not deliberate fraud.”
In other cases, Trump’s lawsuits have claimed that because the poll watchers from both parties didn’t have a clear enough view to watch vote counting, that alone was proof that something illegal must have happened.
Pitney said such “silly” access-related claims that assume wrongdoing and out-of-context witness anecdotes represent the total evidence the Trump campaign has put forward in court.
To date, Trump’s claims have been repeatedly dismissed by state and federal judges, many of them Republicans, for lack of credible evidence. And members of Trump’s own administration have also pushed back against the president’s claims.
The director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which worked with states to prevent election hacking and interference, shortly after the election shot down claims of fraud. The Trump appointee was subsequently fired by the president.
Then last week, Attorney General Barr, also a Trump appointee and a fervent defender of the president, weighed in, saying “we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
Hibbing said he was glad Barr said what he did. Now, he said, more Republican leaders need to come forward and endorse the legitimacy of Biden’s election. That can help undo some of the damage Trump’s claims are inflicting on the nation’s electoral system.
A Morning Consult poll taken Nov. 20-23 offered evidence of that toll.
Sixty-three percent of Republicans in the poll said the 2020 election was not free and fair, including 40% who said it was “definitely” wasn’t fair and 23% who thought it probably wasn’t.
Pitney, who once worked for former Vice President Dick Cheney when the Nebraska native served in Congress, said many Republicans expressing such beliefs just aren’t aware of the facts. Some will never be deterred by lack of evidence.
“You can try to explain to people there isn’t any evidence, and then it’s because ‘the bad guys covered their tracks,’ ” Pitney said. “That’s a difficult mindset to change.”
In looking at the poll numbers, you also can’t discount the impact of Trump’s Twitter account and his more than 80 million followers, as well as the proliferation of conservative news websites and conservative online platforms like Parler, said Randall Adkins, a political scientist at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
In reality, you would have to “have a whole football field of people” engaged in filling out fake ballots to create the kind of victory margin Biden rang up in Michigan, Adkins said. But until recently, one conservative news site still had Michigan and all the battleground states colored gray as undecided on its electoral map. That was weeks after Fox News and other news outlets had declared the race for Biden.
Hal Daub, a longtime Omaha Republican who served as Omaha’s mayor as well as in Congress, said while Trump may feel the election result was unfair to him, that doesn’t mean it was fraud.
“The president doth protest too much,” said Daub, who voted for Trump. “Trump has been playing his hand a little too aggressively.”
Combine Trump’s claims with a general distrust of the news media, Daub said, and you get a lot of Republicans who are left wondering if the election was fair. But Daub also thinks most Republicans will come around in their beliefs.
Indeed, most Republicans in the Morning Consult poll did seem to be waiting on the evidence backing Trump’s claims. About two-thirds of Republicans said Trump should concede if he was unable to back up his words. Only 28% said he should never concede.
That does suggest most Republicans ultimately will accept that the election was not rigged.
Horn, the Republican political consultant from Omaha, said he hopes that’s the case.
The presidential race notwithstanding, it was actually a good election for Republicans, who may keep control of the U.S. Senate despite predictions otherwise and made gains in the House, too.
“We should recognize we had an election, it was a close election, but there wasn’t any evidence or sign of fraud,” Horn said. “Let’s hold to our conservative principles, take our case to the American people again, and fight the next battle. I’d like to see the party go in that direction, and I think it eventually will.”
Gale, the former Nebraska secretary of state, is also hopeful.
He said that as he considers the election, he looks past the current noise and mistrust to the record numbers of both Democrats and Republicans — more than 150 million in total — who cast ballots. That stands as strong evidence of an enduring faith in our nation’s democracy.
“If they thought the system was a total fraud and failure,” Gale said, “why would they have even voted?”
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
