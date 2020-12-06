Unproven charges of voter fraud undermine democracy, election experts say

And that, many election officials and political observers say, is very bad for democracy.

The whole foundation of the U.S. system of governance rests upon the idea that elections are free and fair. And that even if you lose an election, there is always hope that your ideas and beliefs can ultimately prevail in the next one.

“Democracy is set up for the losers,” said John Hibbing, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln political scientist who recently wrote a book exploring the beliefs of Trump voters. “But if you think you will be cheated out of a legitimate outcome, democracy folds.”

So why would so many believe claims about a “rigged election” despite a lack of credible evidence? Mainly because the words are coming from the president himself.

“The reason lots of Republicans are concerned about the integrity of the election is that the president, who is the head of the party, keeps telling them that,” said Ryan Horn, a Republican media consultant based in Omaha who works on campaigns all over the country. “It is bad for democracy, because it’s not true.”