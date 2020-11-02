Utah man is named new Nebraska Medicaid director

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has named a Utah Medicaid official to be the new director of Medicaid and long-term services within the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Kevin Bagley, 37, has worked for the Utah Division of Medicaid since 2011 and is currently the director of long-term services and supports in the division. He began as an actuarial specialist in the division, then worked his way up to his current role.

In that role, he has worked with a broad range of groups and agencies to assess and review rate changes, patient access, utilization patterns, clinical standards, provider participation criteria, and consumer and provider satisfaction. He also worked to design and implement new Medicaid programs, including the medically complex children's waiver, the Medicaid autism benefit and Medicaid housing coordination.

"Kevin's extensive expertise in Medicaid operations will be especially valuable as Nebraska enhances the Heritage Health Adult Plan and continuously improves customer service,” Ricketts said.