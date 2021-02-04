Vaccination opponents argue for right to refuse shots at Nebraska Legislature hearing

LINCOLN — Nebraskans opposed to vaccinations filled all available hearing room seats and crowded the Capitol hallway Thursday to fight for freedom from mandatory immunizations.
Parents, nurses, chiropractors, business owners and others came out in favor of one bill guaranteeing people the right to decline mandatory vaccination during a public health emergency and against another bill that would narrow parents’ ability to exempt their child from vaccinations.
Legislative Bill 643, introduced by State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, would declare that citizens have the right to decline a mandatory vaccine directive from the state government. It would also give parents the right to decline vaccination for their dependents and employers the right to decline for their employees.
Hansen said he doesn’t expect government officials to issue a vaccination mandate in Nebraska. But Hansen said many other unexpected things happened during the past year as the state grappled with the pandemic, including orders to close businesses and restrict religious services.
“This legislation is in no way against vaccines or the COVID vaccine,” he said. “This is more saying the state does not have the right to inject anything into our bodies mandatorily.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts has said that he would not make coronavirus vaccinations mandatory, just as he has declined to issue a mask mandate.
LB 447, as introduced by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, would have removed parents’ ability to opt out of having their child immunized before attending a licensed child care center. Current law allows children to skip state-mandated immunizations for medical reasons or if a parent does not want the child immunized.
At a hearing before the Health and Human Services Committee, Cavanaugh offered an amendment that would allow parents to exempt their children based on religious beliefs, similar to the exemption for children entering K-12 schools. She said parents need to consider the needs of others when deciding about immunizing their child.
“It does protect other children and child care workers and society as a whole,” she said.
Dr. Michelle Walsh, a Lincoln pediatrician and president of the Nebraska Medical Association, testified in favor of Cavanaugh’s bill and against Hansen’s bill. She spoke from personal experience about the polio that left her father in a wheelchair and contributed to his death at age 48.
“We don’t see polio now because of vaccines,” she said.
Nationally, Walsh said, there has been an increase in parents opting out of getting their children vaccinated, which has lead to outbreaks of potentially deadly but preventable diseases such as measles, mumps and whooping cough. But in Nebraska, more than 97% of children are vaccinated.
But most speakers took opposite positions.
Among them was Allie French, the founder of Nebraskans Against Government Overreach, who argued that people’s bodies should be sovereign. She disputed the idea that any disease outbreak could be traced to unvaccinated children and said that if parents are concerned, they can keep their children away from their unvaccinated peers.
Robert Borer said the issue was about “personal responsibility and freedom.” He said that drugs and vaccines don’t prevent disease and can often be harmful and deadly and that people have the right to protect their own health.
Others told of their children or themselves suffering severe reactions to vaccinations. Dan Shiermann, a nurse, said his 2-year-old son developed full-body eczema from a routine vaccination. Colleen Fogarty, a retired nurse, said she suffered encephalopathy after receiving a smallpox vaccination while she was working.
“I beg you to give me my right to refuse,” she said.
Fogarty and others raised particular concerns about the safety of the coronavirus vaccines, citing a variety of claims about their effects.
