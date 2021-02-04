Vaccination opponents argue for right to refuse shots at Nebraska Legislature hearing

LB 447, as introduced by Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, would have removed parents’ ability to opt out of having their child immunized before attending a licensed child care center. Current law allows children to skip state-mandated immunizations for medical reasons or if a parent does not want the child immunized.

At a hearing before the Health and Human Services Committee, Cavanaugh offered an amendment that would allow parents to exempt their children based on religious beliefs, similar to the exemption for children entering K-12 schools. She said parents need to consider the needs of others when deciding about immunizing their child.

“It does protect other children and child care workers and society as a whole,” she said.

Dr. Michelle Walsh, a Lincoln pediatrician and president of the Nebraska Medical Association, testified in favor of Cavanaugh’s bill and against Hansen’s bill. She spoke from personal experience about the polio that left her father in a wheelchair and contributed to his death at age 48.

“We don’t see polio now because of vaccines,” she said.