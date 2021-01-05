Vaccinations begin in Nebraska state prisons; health care workers get first shots

LINCOLN — Vaccinations for COVID-19 soon will begin in Nebraska prisons, with health-care workers expected to get the first shots later this week, officials say.

The first shipment of Moderna vaccine arrived this week, according to State Corrections Director Scott Frakes. Later this week, health care workers who work most directly with inmates will be offered the first 50 doses.

“As in the community, our health care workers are at the top of the priority list,” Frakes said.

After health care staff get their shots, he said, Corrections will administer the vaccine as it arrives to staff members based on the jobs they hold and their level of contact with inmates.

According to the state's vaccination plan, front-line corrections officers are included in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination priorities, along with others who provide critical services, such as first responders. Prison inmates are listed among those in Phase 1C, which includes people ages 65-74 and people with high-risk medical conditions and vulnerable populations.