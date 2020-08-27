 Skip to main content
Veteran Nebraska budget chief retiring, state banking director stepping down next month
Veteran Nebraska budget chief retiring, state banking director stepping down next month

LINCOLN — The longtime chief of the state budget office and the state banking director announced Thursday they are leaving state government.

Gerry Oligmueller

State Budget Administrator Gerry Oligmueller will retire Sept. 11 after 44 years of service in state government.

State Budget Administrator Gerry Oligmueller will retire Sept. 11 after 44 years of work in state government. He served under six governors in Nebraska and, before that, three governors in his home state of South Dakota.

“He leaves behind an enduring legacy of fiscal conservatism, a strong team, and budget principles that will guide the state for years to come,” said Gov. Pete Ricketts in a press release.

Oligmueller has served as state budget chief since 1995. In that role, he worked with governors to craft a balanced state budget during both good times and budget-cutting recessions. Prior to that job, he’d been an administrator with the State Department of Social Services, and, in the 1980s, led the conversion of the state’s welfare system from one run by the counties to one run by the state.

A World Herald editorial in 2006 referred to Oligmueller as “... the hardest working administrator in Lincoln.”

Former State Sen. Mark Quandahl, who has led the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance for 5 1/2 years, will step down next month.

Mark Quandahl

Department of Banking and Finance Director Mark Quandahl will step down in September 2020 after five and a half years in the role leading the state’s top financial regulatory agency.

The governor credited Quandahl with making his agency “more effective, more efficient, and more customer-focused” during his tenure. Quandahl, a former state chair of the Republican Party, had been appointed to the Legislature by Gov. Ben Nelson, a Democrat.

Quandahl plans to practice law. Oligmueller said he had no specific plans, other than spending more time with family.

Ricketts announced that Deputy Banking Director Kelly Lammers will replace Quandahl. He will be paid $138,000 a year. Lee Will, the current deputy budget administrator, will replace Oligmueller and be paid $135,000 a year.

